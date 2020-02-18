The Free Lance-Star’s 2019 high school football preview edition was judged one of the five best special sections in the nation for its circulation division in the Associated Press Sports Editors annual contest.
Earlier, Free Lance-Star sports writer Joey LoMonaco and photographers Peter Cihelka and Mike Morones won individual awards for their work.
