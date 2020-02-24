FUTSAL: Spotsy Premier U18 girls are at the top of their game

Spotsy Premier U18 Girls carried over a strong regionals performance to reach the national final.In the past two years Spotsy Premier has won the 2019 Mid-Atlantic Regionals, finished third at 2019 USYF Nationals, finished as finalists at the 2020 Mid-Atlantic Regionals, and as the finalists at the 2020 USYF Nationals.
Spotsy Premier is directed by Milton Rock of FCCWO Church, who has been commended by Del. Orrock for his work with Fredericksburg area youth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.