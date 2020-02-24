FUTSAL: Spotsy Premier U18 girls are at the top of their game

Spotsy Premier U18 Girls carried over a strong regionals performance to nationals, finishing as the finalists! Spotsy Premier is becoming a fixture in the futsal community. Players benefit from the year round futsal academy and development to become greater soccer players. In the past two years Spotsy Premier has won the 2019 Mid-Atlantic Regionals, finished third at 2019 USYF Nationals, finished as finalists at the 2020 Mid-Atlantic Regionals, and as the finalists at the 2020 USYF Nationals.

Spotsy Premier U18 Girls carried over a strong regionals performance to reach the national final.In the past two years Spotsy Premier has won the 2019 Mid-Atlantic Regionals, finished third at 2019 USYF Nationals, finished as finalists at the 2020 Mid-Atlantic Regionals, and as the finalists at the 2020 USYF Nationals.

Spotsy Premier is directed by Milton Rock of FCCWO Church, who has been commended by Del. Orrock for his work with Fredericksburg area youth.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments