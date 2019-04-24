Perhaps interpreting a fly route too literally, a bird buzzed Gary Jennings before a summer practice two years ago. The avian air raid startled Jennings, then a junior receiver at West Virginia.
On the second swoop, he made contact. The bird absconded safely, but not before Jennings secured a shiny souvenir.
From that point on, Jennings stowed a plume in the top of his helmet during games. Starting WVU offensive tackle Colton McKivitz, an avid duck hunter, was more than happy to replenish his supply when needed.
This weekend, Jennings is poised to add another feather to his cap.
Coming off a senior campaign in which he posted 13 touchdown receptions—tied for sixth in the FBS—the Colonial Forge graduate expects to be selected in the looming NFL draft.
For Jennings, the draft process began in earnest following his final collegiate contest, a quintessential Big 12 shootout 59-56 loss to Oklahoma in which he amassed a career-high 225 receiving yards. He earned a late Senior Bowl invite, then justified it by leading the South all-stars with 64 receiving yards and a score.
From there, it was on to Indianapolis, where Jennings blazed his way to a 4.42 40-time (he maintains he’s capable of a mark in the mid 4.3s) and impressed teams during the interview process.
“They go pretty in depth at finding what type of player they want and who you are as a person,” Jennings said. “After 15 seconds of talking to me, they know I’m not someone who’s off.”
Still, a logjam of wide receiver prospects could negatively affect Jennings’ stock, said Daniel Jeremiah, a draft analyst for NFL Network.
“He can play outside, he’s a vertical threat. He can make you miss,” said Jeremiah, who told The Free Lance–Star he projects Jennings as a fourth- or fifth-round pick. “He just has some body drops. The ball got on his frame a little bit and had some drops, so that was a little bit of the concern there.”
While Jennings allayed many of those critiques with his performances at the Senior Bowl and combine, the website NFLdraftscout.com ranks him 19th among draft-eligible receivers.
Jennings, who’s being represented by Jeff Whitney of the Sports & Entertainment group, says he’s met with “a bunch of teams,” all of which view his positional versatility as an asset. At WVU, the 6-foot-1, 214-pound Jennings played slot and outside receiver and also returned punts.
“They feel like I’m able to do just about anything,” he said. “They feel like I’m able to create mismatches on the inside. They feel like I’m big and physical enough to play on the outside. They see me as kind of a jack of all trades.”
Since the combine, Jennings has been back in Morgantown, mastering them. He’s honed the finer points of his craft with a particular emphasis on defining routes and improving transitions in and out of breaks.
Jennings plans to watch the draft unfold at his parents’ house in Stafford. He doesn’t particularly care which team takes a flier on him this weekend.
Only one needs to pull the trigger.
“Whoever shoots first,” he said.
Sports assistant Keion Robinson contributed to this story.