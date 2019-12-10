Colonial Forge girls basketball coach Lashaun Cook hardly recognized the team that opened the season 0–3 following losses to Potomac, Monacan and Brooke Point.
So she found a new one.
When the Eagles’ starters were announced for Tuesday’s game at Riverbend, All-Area point guard Cameren Downs wasn’t among them. Powerful post presence Brayla Bogier made for another conspicuous absence.
In fact, no member of Colonial Forge’s quintessential quintet was on the court for the opening tip.
“We weren’t getting it done as a starting five, so as a team we have to realize a change had to be made,” Bogier said. “Having a different five, they set a different standard and sparked a flame in us.”
Once Bogier finally took to the floor, nearly three minutes into Tuesday’s contest, she never cooled off. The senior delivered a masterful performance in the paint, scoring 23 points in Colonial Forge’s 62–38 victory over a young Bears squad.
When it comes to Bogier, Cook wields almost as many compliments as her forward does post moves.
“Do you see how athletic she is inside?” Cook gushed. “Brayla has so much in her basketball repertoire that she can pull out and we’re just trying to get every inch of it. She’s just dynamic, an athlete that can also play basketball.”
Riverbend (2-1) led briefly, but only while Bogier and the Eagles’ other mainstays were relegated to spectator status. Tianna Smith had 15 points for the Bears, who learned that not every win will come as easily as their season-opening victory at Courtland on Dec 3.
“The speed of the game is different,” first-year Riverbend coach Nate Grosskopf said. “It’s a wakeup call a lot of our young girls needed. It’s an eye-opener if we’re ever trying to make it to states and win a title.”
Those might be future aspirations for Riverbend, but Cook designed the Eagles’ schedule with the present in mind. Colonial Forge’s slate is front-loaded with road games, and tournament trips to She Got Game (Dec. 13-15) and the Boo Williams Christmas Classic will ensure the Eagles are exposed to top-flight competition.
“December is the month where I try to throw as much at us as possible so we can learn to be tough,” Cook said.
Riley Morrison added 13 points for the Eagles (1-3), while junior Jenna Grey connected on three 3-pointers. Colonial Forge led 33-17 at halftime and by as many as 28 during the fourth quarter.
It wasn’t a flawless effort. The Eagles once again struggled with boxing out, and a few of their fouls—including a technical on Downs—could prove problematic if not corrected moving forward.
Still, when Cook opted for one final wholesale substitution in the final minute, it was clear an identity crisis had been averted, if only for a night.
“We’ll see if it continues throughout the season, but I feel like I’ve got my team back,” she said.
|Colonial Forge
|14
|19
|13
|16
|—
|62
|Riverbend
|10
|7
|11
|10
|—
|38
Colonial Forge (1-3): Brayla Bogier 23, Riley Morrison 13, Jenna Gray 9, Avery Hartenstein 6, Le’Taysha Arrington 5, Cameren Downs 4, Riley Delcore 2, Isabella Wylie 0, Faith Piser 0, Ashlee Fortier 0. Totals: 24 10-14 62,
Riverbend (1-2): Tianna Smith 15, Madison Sarver 6, Madison Siekirski 2, Reiley Gibson 4, Aryanna Brent 2, MJ Basilica 3, Bailey Carter 4. Totals: 9 16-23 38.
3-pointers: Colonial Forge 5 (Grey 3, Morrison 2). Riverbend 0.
