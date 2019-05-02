When Mountain View athletic director Greg Margheim was told girls lacrosse coach Meg Desmond was stepping down to spend more time with her young family, he turned to a seasoned, but inexperienced, replacement.
Kimmy Sullivan has two Class 5 state championships as the field hockey head coach at Mountain View. She’s also been a part of field hockey state titles as a player and assistant coach.
But when Sullivan graduated from Stafford High in 2007, lacrosse wasn’t a sport in the county.
Sullivan served as an assistant for Mountain View for one year four years ago, but her experience was minimal. She purchased her first lacrosse stick prior to this season and she’s still unsure where her team should set up after a foul.
However, none of that has stopped the Wildcats from thriving under Sullivan’s leadership.
Mountain View earned its seventh consecutive Commonwealth District victory Thursday night with a 14–7 triumph over North Stafford.
Sullivan has brought a winning mentality from her perennially successful field hockey team and it’s rubbed off on her players.
“I think with her being a winner we all want to make her proud and give her another win at states,” Mountain View senior defender Tyarra Sisson said. “We just want to get her another state ring.”
The Wildcats (11–2, 7-0 Commonwealth District) have shown they’re at least capable of making a run in Region 5D.
On Thursday, senior attack Mary D’Lugos scored five goals to lead the way. Mackenzie Proffitt added four, while Lizzie Ranberger provided three. Emma Stalteri and Faith Gelinas scored one each.
Goalkeeper Mackenzie Schaeffer stopped 12 shots on goal by the Wolverines (5–4, 3–4).
Sisson credited the Wildcats’ improved conditioning under Sullivan with the team’s success, while D’Lugos said the family atmosphere the coach has created has brought Mountain View closer.
“In previous seasons I don’t think we were as close as we are now and that’s definitely helped us this season,” D’Lugos said.
Those intangibles along with some technical support from assistant coach and former University of Virginia–Wise defender Lauren Donahue has helped Sullivan adjust.
She’s able to motivate the lacrosse players during intense practice sessions just like her field hockey pupils and she said there are other similarities.
In both sports, players have to know when to work the ball around and when to try to beat the opposition one-on-one.
“I would also say transition-wise, when to move the ball quickly and knowing when to slow the ball down and just focus on possession is similar,” Sullivan said in comparing the sports. “That’s a huge thing in field hockey. When you’re up and you can possess the ball, slow it down and use a little clock; that’s key.”
The Wildcats were able to do that when they jumped ahead of North Stafford 8–4 at intermission and 13–5 in the second half. The Wolverines, who had more than a week off after a victory over Stafford, showed a bit of life at the end of the game, but by then it was too late.
North Stafford was paced by Victoria Ubeiles’ five goals. Kaia McGee and Payton Neville scored one each.
“They got off to a strong start. We got off to a slow start and we just couldn’t get back in it,” North Stafford head coach Clinton Lloyd said. “I think the layoff hurt us. Once we got into a groove we were OK, but the hole was too big.”
Lloyd said the Wolverines will work to clean up the fundamentals such as a passing and catching entering a district contest on Monday at Brooke Point.
The Wildcats will look to continue their winning streak at home on Monday against Riverbend.