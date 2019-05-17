The last time the Massaponax girls soccer team visited Mountain View, Wildcats’ star Megan Watts sprinted nearly the length of the field to deliver a game-winning goal in the second overtime and give her team the Commonwealth District tournament championship.
The sequence was fresh on the mind of Panthers head coach Tim Fetner in the district regular season finale Friday night on the Wildcats’ home field.
Fetner was once again reminded of Watts’ brilliance as she scored four goals and assisted on one other in the Wildcats’ 7–2 victory on her senior night.
Fetner used Watts’ willingness to keep pushing through tough situations as a lesson to his young team, which features six freshmen.
“I told the girls that players like her don’t come around often,” Fetner said. “She’s a very special player and she never stops. That’s what I was talking to them about—the work ethic. She never stops from here to there. So a team made up of freshmen and sophomores their eyes get a little wider.”
It’s hard to blame Massaponax (12–5–1, 10–2 Commonwealth District) for having wide eyes against the Wildcats (14–2–2, 10–0–2), who handed the Panthers both of their district defeats.
In addition to Watts, who has signed with Old Dominion, junior Brooke Burzynski is a future Division I player. She’s orally committed to East Carolina. Burzynski scored one goal and dished out two assists on Friday.
“Megan Watts and Brooke Burzynski are two of the best players in the state of Virginia,” Mountain View head coach Fernando Ramos said. “It’s like watching Renaldo and Messi on the same field. People wonder what it would be like to have those two play professionally on the same field. Well, I’ve got it here at Mountain View with Brooke Burzynski and Megan Watts.”
Ramos was engaging in hyperbole, of course, but the duo is potent. Watts topped the 100-goal mark for her career last week. She has 36 goals this season with the Wildcats planning on making a deep postseason run.
“I never thought I’d hit 100 and that was great,” Watts said. “This team has a really good chance of going back to states, so I’m excited for the rest of the season.”
Watts was The Free Lance–Star player of the year two years ago as the Wildcats reached the 5A state championship game before losing a heartbreaker to Albemarle.
Ramos said if Watts and Burzynski can solidify their chemistry, his team is capable of closing the deal this time around.
“If they can complement each other a little bit more and look for each other a little bit more, we’re going to have a state ring,” he said.
Watts was taken aback Friday night when she walked in the stadium to see posters, balloons and framed photographs celebrating her career as well as fellow seniors Carly Lane and Cassidy Butler.
The seniors were removed from the game to a loud ovation with six minutes to go and the contest well in hand.
The Wildcats had broken open a match they led just 3–2 at halftime.
Massaponax freshmen Alexa Stohr and Sara Frensley scored one first-half goal each to match the Wildcats before Mountain View’s Cadee Hegarty scored in stoppage time to give her team the lead at intermission. Mountain View outscored the Panthers 4–0 in the second half. Marisol Zuniga scored the final goal for the Wildcats.
“It just took us a while to get the game flowing,” Burzynski said. “But when we did and we started connecting and playing our game, everything went like it was supposed to.”
The Wildcats will look for that to continue in the Region 5D playoffs that begins next Thursday. They’re the No. 1 seed. The Panthers will begin regionals the same night.
“We’ve got to work on the simple things,” Fetner said. “We’re talking about 14 year-olds that I’m starting out there. They’ve got to grow up, and grow up quick.”