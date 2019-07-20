University of Mary Washington men’s soccer coach Jason Kilby has a term for offensive opportunists like forward Jeremy Hokenson: goal poachers.
But following a prolific 2017 campaign that concluded with Capital Athletic Conference rookie of the year honors, Hokenson became the hunted. More tugging on his jersey, more taunting with the ball on his foot.
“I think it definitely put a target on my back, a little trash talking—blah, blah, blah—from other teams,” Hokenson said. “Trying to get in your head.”
And, just maybe, they succeeded. By his own admission, Hokenson regressed somewhat last fall, scoring just three goals after netting seven as a freshman.
“You can’t hide anymore,” Kilby said. “It makes it that much more difficult, because they’re keying on him.”
Now a known commodity, Hokenson has set his sights on an offensive resurgence heading into his junior campaign with the Eagles. The Courtland High School graduate figures to be among the leading offensive threats for a UMW program that won 18 games last season and captured the CAC championship for a second straight year.
Even in the midst of a sophomore slump, Hokenson offered glimpses of his finishing ability. In UMW’s NCAA tournament loss to Eastern University, he corralled a long cross and notched an equalizer in the 80th minute. The Eagles later fell in penalty kicks.
Kilby’s system demands equal parts fitness and fearlessness from its forwards. On Wednesday, as temperatures exceeded 95 degrees, Hokenson and his teammates invested sweat equity in the form of a nearly two-hour pickup game on UMW’s campus rec field.
He acquired the latter attribute as a starting receiver and defensive back at Courtland. Jump balls, it turns out, aren’t so different from headers.
“It’s pretty alike, except for the hands part,” Hokenson said. “You’re really just jumping up against the guy next to you, battling for who can get to the ball first and higher and put it in the back of the net.”
Of Hokenson’s seven goals as a freshman, five originated from his forehead.
“When I get that adrenaline going, I feel like I can jump through the roof,” he said.
By all accounts, Hokenson has spent the offseason elevating his play. In March, Kilby took the team to Costa Rica, where they played three matches against professional U20 first-division sides. Hokenson tallied a goal in each contest.
This fall, UMW won’t be content with another first-round NCAA exit. The Eagles are gunning for the school’s first Final Four appearance since 1997, when Kilby was a senior at Frostburg State.
“I remember playing them,” he said. “They were quite good.”
Kilby also noted that UMW hasn’t had a double-digit goal scorer during his eight-year tenure. If the Eagles are to achieve either of those feats, Hokenson will need to regain his freshman form—and then some.
“We’re hoping for big things from him,” Kilby said.