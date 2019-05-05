FROM STAFF REPORTS
Elijah Owings of Aroda and Paityn Walker of Fredericksburg were the winners in Sunday’s Great Train Race in downtown Fredericksburg.
Owings was the top boys finisher with a time of 4 minutes, 46 seconds. Walker pace the girls competitors by crossing the finish line in 5 minutes and 45 seconds. The one-mile course started from the train station at Caroline Street and wound down to City Dock on Sophia Street.
Here are the top finishers in each age categories:
BOYS:
Overall: 1. Elijah Owings, Aroda, 4:46; 2. Kyle Ernandes, Spotsylvania, 4:49; 3. Blake Fairbanks, Spotsylvania, 4:50.
14–18: 1. Justin Polcha, Fredericksburg, 5:04; 2. Jacob Polcha, Fredericksburg, 5:11; 3. Matthew Earnhart, Spotsylvania, 5:41.
12–13: 1. Lucas Bohl, Dumfries, 5:31; 2. Diego Pons, Fredericksburg, 5:32; 3. James Bertram, Fredericksburg, 5:36
11: 1. Ryan Meskunas, Fredericksburg, 5:59; 2. Wade Harvey, Fredericksburg, 6:17; 3. Alex Dzibela, Fredericksburg, 6:34.
10: 1 Malcolm Lee, Stafford, 6:00; 2. Jacob Korn, Spotsylvania, 6:02; 3. Ethan Govar, Fredericksburg, 6:21.
9: 1. Elijah Tenas, Stafford, 06:30; 2. Tyce Campbell, Stafford, 6:35; 3. Andrew Shell, Fredericksburg, 6:39.
8: 1. William Baze, Stafford, 6:45; 2. Alex Hichak, Fredericksburg, 6:51; 3. Riley Jones, Spotsylvania, 6:57.
7: 1. Austin Poorbaugh, Fredericksburg, 6:57; 2. Nicky D’Orta, Spotsylvania, 7:11; 3. Jack Thompson, Triangle, 7:20.
6–under: 1. Logan Forehand, Ruther Glen, 7:16; 2. Dominic Innocenti, Fredericksburg, 7:23; 3. Rowen Ross, Ruther Glen, 7:38.
GIRLS
Overall: 1. Paityn Walker, Fredericksburg, 5:45; 2. Alexis Rose, Fredericksburg, 6:00; 3. Hailey Lemke, Fredericksburg, 6:00.
14–18: 1 Olivia Miller, Clifton, 6:07; 2. Brenna Elchenko, King George, 6:19l; 3. Julia Richardson, Fredericksburg, 6:38.
12–13: 1. Alex Hewson, Fredericksburg, 6:13; 2. Julia Etu, Fredericksburg, 6:14; 3. Elise Krushinski, Fredericksburg, 6:23.
11: 1. Ava Brewer, Fredericksburg, 6:05; 2. Annie Scott, Fredericksburg, 6:27; 3. London Jones, Fredericksburg, 6:37.
10: 1. Alice Gay, Spotsylvania, 6:34; 2. Kaitlyn Shell, Fredericksburg, 6:36; 3. Eliana Newton, Fredericksburg, 6:38.
9: 1. Sierra Poorbaugh, Fredericksburg, 6:18; 2. Charlotte Kolodgie, Fredericksburg, 6:52; 3. Madison Pulliam, Fredericksburg, 7:03.
8: 1. Audrey Smith, Fredericksburg, 7:09; 2. Ashlyn Itoh, Stafford, 7:28; 3. Claudia Owings, Aroda, 7:32.
7: 1. Ava Wright, Fredericksburg, 7:28; 2. Mia Thompson, Fredericksburg, 7:28; 3. Nayli Velasquez, Fredericksburg, 7:34.
6–under: 1. Addyson Seal, Orange, 8:22; 2. Alexis Rasnick, Ruther Glen, 8:29; 3. Maeve Riordan, Fredericksburg, 8:37.