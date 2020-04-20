After Yetur Gross-Matos learned he was one of 58 NFL draft prospects selected to be interviewed by ESPN this week, the network shipped video equipment to his parents’ home.
The Chancellor High School graduate and former Penn State defensive end will be live on air after he’s selected in the annual event, which begins Thursday and wraps up Saturday. The draft was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but COVID-19 concerns put an end to that and early-round selections will be interviewed from home.
Still, the aura surrounding the event has shifted dramatically since the first time a Fredericksburg area prospect was selected.
Spotsylvania High and University of Maryland alum Steve Atkins was taken in the second round (44th overall) by the Green Bay Packers in 1979—one year before the draft’s live broadcasts began.
There were no cell phones available and Atkins didn’t have a telephone in his room at Maryland. So he and seven other of the Terrapins’ NFL prospects hung out in their dormitory hallway waiting on a call from NFL executives on the one rotary phone on the floor.
According to many online mock drafts, Gross-Matos is projected to be selected anywhere from 18th overall to the end of the first round. If that’s the case, he’ll be the highest drafted player ever from the Fredericksburg area, eclipsing Atkins.
The former star running back for the Knights and Terrapins and other area draftees reflected on their draft day experiences in interviews with The Free Lance-Star this week.
“I didn’t want to go to Green Bay at first,” Atkins said from his home in Maryland. “Tampa Bay called me and I got excited because at least that’s a warm weather city. They didn’t take me and Green Bay called me right after and said, ‘Congratulations on being our second-round pick.’ I dropped the phone and shook my head. I was so excited I didn’t know what to do. I just felt blessed to get the opportunity.”
‘A LOT OF EMOTION’
That type of emotional high is common on draft day, but the event is also a roller coaster.
In 2007, King George native Jermon Bushrod watched the draft with supporters in his family’s basement until anxiety took over and he retreated upstairs.
Bushrod said he received a few false alarms on multiple calls from the Packers and Atlanta Falcons. After Green Bay traded one fourth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers and used another on Missouri Southern offensive tackle Allen Barbre, Bushrod was overwhelmed.
He was upstairs alone when he received the fourth-round call from the Saints—one of the last teams the left tackle worked out for.
“I went down and told my parents,” recalled Bushrod, who enjoyed a 12-year NFL career before retiring last summer. “Once I told them, they made sure everybody knew. When my name flashed across the screen, I was still upstairs watching by myself and I heard the eruption. It was pretty neat.”
Stafford High graduate Torrey Smith was surrounded by 25 to 30 people all donning “I rep T. Smith” T-shirts at the White Oak Fire Station when he was drafted in 2011.
A hush went over the room when former Baltimore Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome called Smith to inform him the franchise was selecting him 58th overall.
Newsome told Smith “We sweated you the whole time” as the wide receiver sobbed.
“Just a lot of emotion,” Smith said at the time. “I started thinking about all the things I’ve been through, all the times I wanted to stop playing. It all kind of hit me at the same time.”
‘MY HEART DROPPED’
Smith’s former Stafford and Maryland teammate, Dexter McDougle, went where he was projected when the New York Jets called him in the third round in 2014.
McDougle was surrounded by loved ones at his family’s home. They watched the first day of the draft together, but McDougle wasn’t selected. They reconvened for Day 2.
“Man, getting that call from the Jets, it was just like everything I’ve worked hard for was finally coming to fruition,” said McDougle, who has since retired and is now living in New Jersey with his fiancée and daughter.
“We were all watching in the living room and the phone started buzzing. I saw it was a Jersey number. Everybody got quiet. I just started tearing up when I was talking to them. They told me they were going to take me in two more picks. My dad hugged me and we just had a moment because he’s been there every step of the way.”
Former Massaponax and William & Mary standout safety DeAndre Houston-Carson was at home in Thornburg watching the draft with family and friends before he and his mother decided to take a walk because he was mentally exhausted.
During the walk, the call came in from the Chicago Bears, who chose him in the sixth round. “My heart dropped to my stomach,” Houston-Carson said.
Earlier in the day a friend called his phone and his family and friends weren’t thrilled.
“Everyone just froze and they got all mad at him, like, ‘Why would you call this man now?’” Houston-Carson recalled with a laugh. “There are a lot of emotional ups and downs during that time.”
JUST THE BEGINNING
Mountain View graduate DaeSean Hamilton didn’t want a large gathering because he was projected to go anywhere from the third to the seventh round in the 2018 draft after a record-setting career as a Penn State wide receiver. The Denver Broncos called Hamilton in the fourth round (113th overall).
“Everybody’s obviously waiting for your phone to ring but at the same time I was just enjoying the time being around the people I was with,” Hamilton said. “When the phone rings, everybody around you gets anxious. When the call is finished, that’s when the excitement begins.”
Houston-Carson said next to his wedding day and the birth of his daughter, draft day was the happiest moment of his life.
But Hamilton and others noted the draft is just the beginning and many joyous and trying times lie ahead.
Atkins saw his career end in 1981 with the Philadelphia Eagles as he labored through a knee injury. Despite the lack of longevity, Atkins still remains the standard for area NFL selections—likely until Gross-Matos hears his name called.
“I’ll be pulling for him,” Atkins said. “I don’t know him, but I was happy when I heard about him. They’re going to play some mind games with him [in the NFL]. But I’m here as his big brother.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.