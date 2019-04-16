For the second straight year, Riverbend High School is in the market for a varsity football coach.
Clark Harrell resigned after one largely unsuccessful season at the Bears’ helm. The Spotsylvania County school board accepted his resignation during closed session on Monday night.
Harrell was previously removed from the school as a physical education teacher three weeks ago, Riverbend athletic director Tim Stimmell confirmed.
“It was just a difference in the direction we’re going to go,” Stimmell said.
Stimmell declined to comment further, citing school district policy on personnel matters. Multiple calls to Harrell and Spotsylvania County Schools Director of Communications Rene Daniels were not immediately returned.
Riverbend went 1-9 under Harrell in 2018, dropping its final nine games following a season-opening victory at James River. Four of the Bears’ losses were decided by 30 points or more.
The job opening was posted online Monday night. Riverbend will accept applications this week and next and plans to commence interviews following Spotsylvania County’s spring break. Depending on the pool of applicants, Riverbend could hold several rounds of interviews.
“We know we’re not blessed with the luxury of having a lot of time, but at the same time we don’t want to make a snap decision and hire the wrong person,” Stimmell said.
“The most important thing is that we can find someone who could step in and not only be a good football mind, but more importantly be a good role model. Someone who is going to come in and lead with integrity.”