With a tip of his cap and an encouraging wave, Connor Hendrickson crossed the finish at the Marine Corps Historic Half with a first-place time of 1:15.23.
He almost didn't make it to the starting line.
The University of Virginia graduate student only signed up for the race around 3 p.m. Saturday, then raced from Charlottesville to Fredericksburg to pick up his race packet ahead of the 6 p.m. deadline.
Fredericksburg's Lindsay Carrick, 26, a logistics officer with the Marine Corps, took first place in the women's division, crossing the finish line
Mark and Emily Hopely swept the men's and women's divisions of the Semper 5ive race that started near James Monroe High School.
Matt O'Neill of Woodbridge won the Devil Dog Double, which entailed a five-miler followed immediately by the half marathon.
(This story will be updated)