Stafford defeats Hickory in Classs 5 baseball semifinal

Logan Steigerwald celebrates with head baseball coach Tommy Harrison following the Indian's 11-10 victory over Hickory in the Class 5 semifinal game.

 Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star

GLEN ALLEN—Grant Fuller legged out a bases-loaded, two-out infield single, and Stafford walked off with an 11–10 victory over Hickory in the Class 5 baseball semifinal on Thursday at RF&P Park.

 The Indians trailed by three runs in the sixth, and entered the seventh down 10–9.

 Stafford advances to tomorrow’s championship game, to be played at the University of Richmond at 12:30 p.m. The Indians will face the winner of Mills Godwin and Halifax, who played in the other semifinal.

(This story will be updated.)

Hickory 0 1 2 3 0 4 0—10 9 4

Stafford 2 2 2 1 0 2 2—11 12 1

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045

jlomonaco@freelancestar.com

@joeylomonaco

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments