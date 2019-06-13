GLEN ALLEN—Grant Fuller legged out a bases-loaded, two-out infield single, and Stafford walked off with an 11–10 victory over Hickory in the Class 5 baseball semifinal on Thursday at RF&P Park.
The Indians trailed by three runs in the sixth, and entered the seventh down 10–9.
Stafford advances to tomorrow’s championship game, to be played at the University of Richmond at 12:30 p.m. The Indians will face the winner of Mills Godwin and Halifax, who played in the other semifinal.
(This story will be updated.)
Hickory 0 1 2 3 0 4 0—10 9 4
Stafford 2 2 2 1 0 2 2—11 12 1