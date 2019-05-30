MIDLOTHIAN—Alex Balisteri sat down on his couch, leaned his head back and dozed off to sleep. When he awoke, he checked his phone to see a message from the James River baseball coach: Tryouts would begin today at 5 p.m. The clock on his phone read 6:10 p.m.
“I was in shock,” he said.
Despite sleeping through a day of tryouts, the junior made the baseball team and quickly established himself as one of the Rapids’ most dependable cogs. He pitched the final three innings Thursday and scored the game winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Will Jordan’s walk-off single, delivering a 5–4 victory over Colonial Forge in the Class 6, Region B title game.
The Rapids (19–3) will host a state quarterfinal next week, while Colonial Forge (15–7) will play on the road.
Colonial Forge, leaning on its deep pitching staff, threw five pitchers. A.J. Zeak, who entered in the third inning, pitched well for three innings, but gave up the tying run in the bottom of the sixth when Connelly Early hit a double and pinch runner Sam Diemer later scored on a wild pitch.
“James River executetd, got key hits, came out and won it,” Colonial Forge coach David Colangelo said.
The Eagles’ control hurt them, allowing eight walks. Keegan Doyle had the biggest moment offensively, punching a two-run home run over the left field fence in the fourth inning, giving Forge a 4–2 lead. But those were the last runs the Eagles would score.
Balisteri went the final three innings Thursday, allowing no runs on one hit, which he thinks represents the longest outing of his life. In Little League, high school and travel ball, he’s always been a reliever, and he’s maybe never pitched more than two consecutive innings.
The rest of the James River team welcomed him aboard, adding him to their text message chain and inviting him to Dollar Taco Mondays at Casa Grande.
“I’m so glad I came out here,” he said. “It’s been great.”In the bottom of the ninth, Jordan came to the plate with the bases loaded and proceeded to fall behind 0–2. When I got down 0-2, I was really nervous,” he said.
After missing with two consecutive sliders, the pitcher gave him a 2-2 fastball, which he turned on, slapping a grounder between the shortstop and third baseman. Balisteri scored, his teammates erupted from the dugout and swarmed him.