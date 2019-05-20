Eastern View got RBIs from each of the top three batters in its lineup and a complete-game effort from Daniel Jones on the mound to beat Chancellor 4–1 in the first round of the Region 4B baseball tournament on Monday night.
Second baseman Gillette Harris, catcher Peyton Folsom and left fielder Hunter Lange all produced RBIs from the top three spots in the Cyclones’ order.
Lange’s sacrifice fly gave the hosts a 1–0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Harris then drove in a run on a groundout in the fifth, and Folsom followed him with a sacrifice fly that gave Eastern View a comfortable three-run advantage.
Right fielder Ty Hager added an RBI on a sacrifice bunt in the second for the Cyclones (11–9).
Meanwhile, Jones offered Chancellor very few opportunities to cut into the Eastern View advantage. The senior right-hander scattered five hits while walking four and striking out one. The Chargers’ lone run came on a sacrifice fly by catcher Kodi Mohr in the top of the third inning.
George Aste took the loss on the mound for Chancellor (7–12), allowing three runs on two hits over four innings of work. He walked three and struck out one.
Eastern View had lost both of its prior meetings with Chancellor this season.
The Cyclones will travel to top-seeded Hanover (16–2) in Thursday’s regional quarterfinals. They lost 5–1 to the Hawks in last season’s quarterfinals.