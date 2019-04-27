Cody Carter crushed a grand slam and a double and drove in six runs to lead the North Stafford baseball team to a 20–3 Commonwealth District victory over host Massaponax on Saturday.
Owen Ledford was 3 for 4 on the day and drove in four runs while catcher Elmer Figurora also knocked in four runs with three hits. Wolverines starter Michael Bennett had five strikeouts in earning the complete-game victory.
North Stafford (12-5) travels to Stafford on Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|North Stafford
|10 51
|04
|—
|20
|15
|0
|Massaponax
|0 20
|01
|—
|3
|3
|0
MICHAEL BENNETT and Elmer Figurora. AARON LEINENBACH, Kaiden Rosenbaum (2), Fontlo (3), Jack Leitch (5) and Lagana.
THOMAS DALE 6,
RIVERBEND 4
Aidan Vanvickle pitched seven strong innings, striking out nine batters and allowing only one earned run, but Riverbend’s defense was lacking in a 6-4 loss to visiting Thomas Dale.
Alex Correa and Ryan Baechtel each had two hits for the Bears. Correa drove in two runs while Baechtel drove in one.
Riverbend (5-10) visits Colonial Forge on Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Thomas Dale
|102
|210
|0
|—
|6
|4
|1
|Riverbend
|130
|000
|0
|—
|4
|7
|4
AIDAN VANVICKLE and Ryan Swanson.