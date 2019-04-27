Cody Carter crushed a grand slam and a double and drove in six runs to lead the North Stafford baseball team to a 20–3 Commonwealth District victory over host Massaponax on Saturday.

Owen Ledford was 3 for 4 on the day and drove in four runs while catcher Elmer Figurora also knocked in four runs with three hits. Wolverines starter Michael Bennett had five strikeouts in earning the complete-game victory.

North Stafford (12-5) travels to Stafford on Tuesday.

    RHE
North Stafford      10 51  04  —  20  15  0
Massaponax 0  2001330

MICHAEL BENNETT and Elmer Figurora. AARON LEINENBACH, Kaiden Rosenbaum (2), Fontlo (3), Jack Leitch (5) and Lagana.

THOMAS DALE 6,

RIVERBEND 4

Aidan Vanvickle pitched seven strong innings, striking out nine batters and allowing only one earned run, but Riverbend’s defense was lacking in a 6-4 loss to visiting Thomas Dale.

Alex Correa and Ryan Baechtel each had two hits for the Bears. Correa drove in two runs while Baechtel drove in one.

Riverbend (5-10) visits Colonial Forge on Tuesday.

     RHE
Thomas Dale       102  210  0641
Riverbend1300000  —  4  7  4

AIDAN VANVICKLE and Ryan Swanson.

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments