Grace Neller singled to score Hailey Bruce in the seventh inning to give Courtland a walk-off 7–6 Battlefield District softball win over visiting Eastern View on Tuesday.

Bruce reached on an error, then advanced to third on a bunt single by Alanah Lux before scoring the winning run.

Cameron Buzzell struck out six batters for the Cougars (8–4, 4–2), who visit Eastern View on Thursday.

     RHE
Eastern View     1200120681
Courtland  310  002  1  —  7  7  4

KATIE SCOTT and Macey Moore. CAMERON BUZZELL and Alanah Lux.

SOFTBALL

KING GEORGE 6,

CAROLINE 4

King George scored three runs in the top of the seventh to rally for a Battlefield District road win.

Melanie Brown finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Foxes. Lauren Sheehan and Jennifer Childers added two hits each.

Kamryn Gray led Caroline with two doubles, with Mya Morton also contributing two hits.

King George hosts Chancellor on Thursday.

     RHE
King George     00012036121
Caroline  000  400  0  —  4  12  3

LAUREN SHEEHAN and Mya Lyburn. MYA MORTON and Starlyght Pallett.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 4,

MASSAPONAX 0

Jessie Kantor pitched a one-hitter, striking out 13, and Teagan Levesque had two hits and two RBIs in the Wildcats’ Commonwealth District victory.

Annalise Pudimott went 2 for 3 for Mountain View, which hosts Stafford on Thursday.

     RHE
Massaponax0000000010
Mountain View       200  002  x  —  4  8  0

EMILY COLLINS and Brenna Morefield. JESSIE KANTOR and Annaliese Franklin.

SPOTSYLVANIA 7,

CHANCELLOR 4

Jordan Delaney, Jordan Shelton, and Malory Bettis each drove in a run for Spotsylvania in a road win over Chancellor.

Delaney had three hits in four at-bats.

Sarah Tiller and Sam Tillman each recorded two hits for the Chargers.

The Knights (6–9) travel to James Monroe on Thursday.

     RHE
Spotsylvania       600  000  1  —  7  102
Chancellor201100048  6

CARMEN RODGERS and Lillian Martinez. REGAN BESTICK and Sarah Tiller.

RIVERBEND 12,

COLONIAL FORGE 6

Lillian Almand hit a bases-clearing triple in the sixth inning and scored the game-winnning run off a Taylor Hernriques single in the ninth inning as Riverbend defeated host Colonial Forge.

Kayla Stephenson had 10 strikeouts for the Eagles.

Alexi Benson struck out 16 batters on the mound and drove in three runs at the plate for the Bears (13–3, 5–1) who travel to Brooke Point on Wednesday.

     RHE
Riverbend  100  113  006  —  12  122
Colonial Forge     00002400067  4

Alexi Benson, Carley Romine (4), BENSON and Kendall Jackson. KAYLA STEPHENSON and Tessa Genovese.

BASEBALL

CAROLINE 3,

KING GEORGE 0

John Chapman and Toby Somers each had two hits and combined to pitch a three-hit shutout for the Cavaliers.

Trevor Beale, Bryan Kovach and Kyle Tingen also had two hits each for Caroline(10–6, 6–2). Bradley Wingeart had two hits for the Foxes (1–13, 1–7).

     RHE
King George      0000000033
Caroline  101  010  x  —  3  10  3

MICHAEL JEZIORSKI and Joey Liptak. JOHN CHAPMAN, Toby Somers (7) and Somers, Seth Shannon (7).

MOUNTAIN VIEW 11,

MASSAPONAX 2

Andrew Neff had three hits and Nico Rodriguez added three RBIs to help Mountain View pull away late for a Commonwealth District home win.

T.J. Johnson chipped in two hits and Cameron Murray two RBIs for the Wildcats (5–9, 2–4).

     RHE
Massaponax0001100236
Mountain View       110  045  x  —  11  9  3

COURTLAND 7, JM 2

Trevor Ferares finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Cole Ely pitch six strong innings, allowing one earned run and two hits while striking out five in Courtland’s Battlefield District win.

Caolan Walsh went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Cougars (10–4, 6–1), who visit Eastern View on Thursday.

Sam Horn supplied a hit and run scored for James Monroe.

     RHE
James Monroe     1000010224
Courtland  105  100  x  —  7  5  3

JAKE CARMODY, Eric Foresman (5) and Sam Horn. COLE ELY, Trevor Ferares (7) and Connor Dymon, Owen Reilly (4).

COLONIAL BEACH 5,

NORTHUMBERLAND 0

Mason Delane pitched a complete-game, one-hitter and struck out 15 Northumberland batter to lift Colonial Beach to a shut out victory.

Trey Allison had two hits and two RBIs for the Drifters and teammate Trevor Smith added an RBI double.

Colonial Beach (6–9) hosts Lancaster on Thursday.

     RHE
Northumberland0000000  0  1  0
Colonial Beach          200  003  x  —560

R. BOWE and E. Blake. MASON DELANE and Cole Setliff.

SPOTSYLVANIA 8,

CHANCELLOR 2

Brian Baker drove in two runs and got the win on the mound as Spotsylvania picked up a win on the road against Chancellor.

Logan Roop tallied two RBIs for the Knights (10–6) who visit James Monroe on Thursday.

     RHE
Spotsylvania     0000503881
Chancellor  000  200  0  —  2  3  3

BRIAN BAKER, Trevor Croson (5), and Logan Parker. GEORGE ASTE, Zuna (5), and Brett Coleman, Kyle Kaiser (5).

