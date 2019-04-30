Grace Neller singled to score Hailey Bruce in the seventh inning to give Courtland a walk-off 7–6 Battlefield District softball win over visiting Eastern View on Tuesday.
Bruce reached on an error, then advanced to third on a bunt single by Alanah Lux before scoring the winning run.
Cameron Buzzell struck out six batters for the Cougars (8–4, 4–2), who visit Eastern View on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|Eastern View
|120
|012
|0
|—
|6
|8
|1
|Courtland
|310
|002
|1
|—
|7
|7
|4
KATIE SCOTT and Macey Moore. CAMERON BUZZELL and Alanah Lux.
SOFTBALL
KING GEORGE 6,
CAROLINE 4
King George scored three runs in the top of the seventh to rally for a Battlefield District road win.
Melanie Brown finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Foxes. Lauren Sheehan and Jennifer Childers added two hits each.
Kamryn Gray led Caroline with two doubles, with Mya Morton also contributing two hits.
King George hosts Chancellor on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|King George
|000
|120
|3
|—
|6
|12
|1
|Caroline
|000
|400
|0
|—
|4
|12
|3
LAUREN SHEEHAN and Mya Lyburn. MYA MORTON and Starlyght Pallett.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4,
MASSAPONAX 0
Jessie Kantor pitched a one-hitter, striking out 13, and Teagan Levesque had two hits and two RBIs in the Wildcats’ Commonwealth District victory.
Annalise Pudimott went 2 for 3 for Mountain View, which hosts Stafford on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|Massaponax
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|1
|0
|Mountain View
|200
|002
|x
|—
|4
|8
|0
EMILY COLLINS and Brenna Morefield. JESSIE KANTOR and Annaliese Franklin.
SPOTSYLVANIA 7,
CHANCELLOR 4
Jordan Delaney, Jordan Shelton, and Malory Bettis each drove in a run for Spotsylvania in a road win over Chancellor.
Delaney had three hits in four at-bats.
Sarah Tiller and Sam Tillman each recorded two hits for the Chargers.
The Knights (6–9) travel to James Monroe on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|Spotsylvania
|600
|000
|1
|—
|7
|10
|2
|Chancellor
|201
|100
|0
|—
|4
|8
|6
CARMEN RODGERS and Lillian Martinez. REGAN BESTICK and Sarah Tiller.
RIVERBEND 12,
COLONIAL FORGE 6
Lillian Almand hit a bases-clearing triple in the sixth inning and scored the game-winnning run off a Taylor Hernriques single in the ninth inning as Riverbend defeated host Colonial Forge.
Kayla Stephenson had 10 strikeouts for the Eagles.
Alexi Benson struck out 16 batters on the mound and drove in three runs at the plate for the Bears (13–3, 5–1) who travel to Brooke Point on Wednesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Riverbend
|100
|113
|006
|—
|12
|12
|2
|Colonial Forge
|000
|024
|000
|—
|6
|7
|4
Alexi Benson, Carley Romine (4), BENSON and Kendall Jackson. KAYLA STEPHENSON and Tessa Genovese.
BASEBALL
CAROLINE 3,
KING GEORGE 0
John Chapman and Toby Somers each had two hits and combined to pitch a three-hit shutout for the Cavaliers.
Trevor Beale, Bryan Kovach and Kyle Tingen also had two hits each for Caroline(10–6, 6–2). Bradley Wingeart had two hits for the Foxes (1–13, 1–7).
|R
|H
|E
|King George
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|3
|3
|Caroline
|101
|010
|x
|—
|3
|10
|3
MICHAEL JEZIORSKI and Joey Liptak. JOHN CHAPMAN, Toby Somers (7) and Somers, Seth Shannon (7).
MOUNTAIN VIEW 11,
MASSAPONAX 2
Andrew Neff had three hits and Nico Rodriguez added three RBIs to help Mountain View pull away late for a Commonwealth District home win.
T.J. Johnson chipped in two hits and Cameron Murray two RBIs for the Wildcats (5–9, 2–4).
|R
|H
|E
|Massaponax
|000
|110
|0
|—
|2
|3
|6
|Mountain View
|110
|045
|x
|—
|11
|9
|3
COURTLAND 7, JM 2
Trevor Ferares finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Cole Ely pitch six strong innings, allowing one earned run and two hits while striking out five in Courtland’s Battlefield District win.
Caolan Walsh went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Cougars (10–4, 6–1), who visit Eastern View on Thursday.
Sam Horn supplied a hit and run scored for James Monroe.
|R
|H
|E
|James Monroe
|100
|001
|0
|—
|2
|2
|4
|Courtland
|105
|100
|x
|—
|7
|5
|3
JAKE CARMODY, Eric Foresman (5) and Sam Horn. COLE ELY, Trevor Ferares (7) and Connor Dymon, Owen Reilly (4).
COLONIAL BEACH 5,
NORTHUMBERLAND 0
Mason Delane pitched a complete-game, one-hitter and struck out 15 Northumberland batter to lift Colonial Beach to a shut out victory.
Trey Allison had two hits and two RBIs for the Drifters and teammate Trevor Smith added an RBI double.
Colonial Beach (6–9) hosts Lancaster on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|Northumberland
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|1
|0
|Colonial Beach
|200
|003
|x
|—
|5
|6
|0
R. BOWE and E. Blake. MASON DELANE and Cole Setliff.
SPOTSYLVANIA 8,
CHANCELLOR 2
Brian Baker drove in two runs and got the win on the mound as Spotsylvania picked up a win on the road against Chancellor.
Logan Roop tallied two RBIs for the Knights (10–6) who visit James Monroe on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|Spotsylvania
|000
|050
|3
|—
|8
|8
|1
|Chancellor
|000
|200
|0
|—
|2
|3
|3
BRIAN BAKER, Trevor Croson (5), and Logan Parker. GEORGE ASTE, Zuna (5), and Brett Coleman, Kyle Kaiser (5).