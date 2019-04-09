Jessie Kantor pitched a one-hitter, striking out 12, as Mountain View’s softball team edged visiting Riverbend 2–0 Tuesday.
The Wildcats scored two unearned runs in the first inning, and Kantor outdueled the Bears’ Alexi Benson from there.
|R
|H
|E
|Riverbend
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|1
|2
|Mountain View
|200
|000
|0
|—
|2
|4
|0
ALEXI BENSON and Kendall Jackson. JESSIE KANTOR and Annaliese Franklin.
SOFTBALL
COURTLAND 7,
KING GEORGE 4
Cameron Buzzell led the way with a homer and caused ten strikeouts, as Courtland earned a 7-4 Battlefield District victory.
Ronni Howard and Grace Neller each had two hits, while Maggie Burch, Mya Lyburn, and Jennifer Childers all completed the same for King George.
The Cougars now stand at 6-1 and will next face Spotsylvania on Thursday afternoon.
|R
|H
|E
|King George
|002
|001
|1
|—
|4
|9
|2
|Courtland
|221
|200
|x
|—
|7
|8
|1
Lauren Sheehan, Paige Baker (5) and Mya Lyburn. CAMERON BUZZELL and Alanah Lux.
MASSAPONAX 4,
STAFFORD 3
Brenna Morefield drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Massaponax a 4-3 Commonwealth victory over Stafford.
Jessica Underwood had three hits and Brooke Vaillancourt, Rachel Foster and Kelli Anderson collected two hits apiece for the Panthers.
Caroline Adams went five-for-five at the plate, while teamates Ashley Elliot and Savannah Stone homered for the Indians.
Massaponax (5-2, 3-1) host Chancellor on Friday.
|R
|H
|E
|Stafford
|020
|010
|000
|—
|3
|14
|0
|Massaponax
|001
|002
|001
|—
|4
|11
|2
EMILY ARNETT and Alyssa Bosket. EMILY COLLINS and Rachel Foster.
WASHINGTON & LEE 21,
COLONIAL BEACH 3
Zoe Sanborn drove in four runs and Anne Carter Harding had 12 strikeouts for Washington & Lee in a Northern Neck District win over host Colonial Beach.
|R
|H
|E
|Wash. & Lee
|716
|52
|—
|21
|11
|5
|Colonial Beach
|003
|00
|—
|3
|1
|6
ANNE CARTER HARDING and Zoe Sanborn. MADISON BROWN, Anastasia Harrower (3), and Eva Reid.
CAROLINE 18,
CHANCELLOR 5
Olivia Taylor and Jayla Hill each hit home runs as Caroline used an offensive barrage to defeat visiting Chancellor.
Maya Morton had a double for the Cavaliers in the victory.
|R
|H
|E
|Chancellor
|020
|21
|—
|5
|5
|3
|Caroline
|054
|09
|—
|18
|15
|2
BASEBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 5,
RIVERBEND 0
Andrew Neff threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout and also had an RBI single in Mountain View’s home win over Riverbend.
Neff also struck out six batters. TJ Johnson hit an RBI double for the Wildcats (2–3, 1–1).
|R
|H
|E
|Riverbend
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|1
|2
|Mountain View
|220
|100
|x
|—
|5
|3
|2
AIDAN VANVICKLE, Will Dukette (4), Wesley Breaux (7) and Ryan Swanson. ANDREW NEFF and Cameron Murray.
COURTLAND 10,
KING GEORGE 0
Patrick Millner pitched a two-hit, complete-game shutout, Addie Burrow had two doubles, a triple, and an RBI in Courtland’s home win over King George.
Millner struck out six batters on the mound. Burrow and teammate Cole Ely each scored twice.
Owen Reilly had two hits and run scored for the Cougars (6-2, 3-0) who travel to Spotsylvania on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|King George
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|4
|Courtland
|011
|332
|—
|10
|11
|1
MIKE JEZIORSKI, Nate Buckwalker (5) and Joey Liptak. PATRICK MILLNER and Owen Reilly.
STAFFORD 7,
MASSAPONAX 0
Tucker Sullivan and Caleb MacAlister each had three hits and drove in a run in Stafford win over host Massaponax.
Michael Tolson got the win after throwing five scoreless innings.
|R
|H
|E
|Stafford
|101
|031
|1
|—
|7
|8
|2
|Massaponax
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|2
|1
MICHAEL TOLSON, Grant Fuller (6) and Joe Tolson. BEN STOVAL, Mike Shanahan (6), John Fartro (7).
WASHINGTON & LEE 3,
COLONIAL BEACH 2
Mason Delane nailed a solo homer and Trey Pietras added three hits, but Colonial Beach suffered a 3-2 defeat in their Northern Neck District matchup.
|R
|H
|E
|Wash. & Lee
|100
|020
|0
|—
|3
|4
|2
|Colonial Beach
|100
|010
|0
|—
|2
|5
|2
TYLER HOLDEN and Dustin Miner. Mason Delane, Trey Pietras (6) and Cole Setliff.
ORANGE 6,
ALBEMARLE 5
Brett Jennings and Kyle Johnson each drove in two runs as Orange held off an Albemarle rally for a win.
|R
|H
|E
|Orange
|300
|030
|0
|—
|6
|7
|2
|Albemarle
|010
|010
|3
|—
|5
|6
|2