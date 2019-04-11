Owen Ledford, Jaheim Green and Elmer Figueroa each had two hits as North Stafford rallied with five runs in the top of the seventh to snag a 5-3 Commonwealth District baseball win over homestanding Riverbend on Thursday night.
Hunter Trimarchi added two RBIs and Ledford went the distance on the mound, striking out five to get the win for the Wolverines (7-4, 3-2), who play in the Mingo Bay Classic in South Carolina starting Monday.
Ryan Barchtel, Nate Sherman and Cade Fletcher had two each each for Riverbend (3-8, 1-4), who host Massaponax on Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|North Stafford
|000
|000
|5
|—
|5
|11
|1
|Riverbend
|100
|000
|2
|—
|3
|8
|0
OWEN LEDFORD and Elmer Figueroa. Tyler Manchester, CADE FLETCHER (7) and Ryan Swanson.
BASEBALL
STAFFORD 8,
BROOKE POINT 1
James Baker drove in three runs and Robert Baker gave up only one run in seven innings of work as Stafford defeated visiting Brooke Point.
|R
|H
|E
|Brooke Point
|001
|000
|0
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Stafford
|020
|051
|x
|—
|8
|10
|1
RYAN BELLAMY, Bryce Johnson (5), Cameron Amore (6), Dillon Wagstaff (6), Kevin Haynes (6) and Owen Bellamy. ROBERT BAKER and Joe Tolson.
CHANCELLOR 13,
EASTERN VIEW 5
Colby Bestick had four RBIs and scored three times as Chancellor defeated visiting Eastern View.
Emondre Johnson drove in three runs for the Chargers in the win.
|R
|H
|E
|Eastern View
|102
|001
|1
|—
|5
|9
|2
|Chancellor
|115
|501
|x
|—
|13
|10
|2
MIKE ADAMS, Colby Bestick (6), Trevin Edwards (7).
ORANGE 4, WESTERN ALBEMARLE 3
Canon Davies pitched six quality innings and picked up the victory on the mound as Orange held off visiting Western Albemarle.
|R
|H
|E
|W. Albemarle
|101
|000
|1
|—
|3
|10
|1
|Orange
|001
|300
|x
|—
|4
|5
|2
CANON DAVIES and Keenan Williams.
CAROLINE 17, JM 3
Toby Somers drove in three runs for Caroline in a road win over James Monroe.
Sam Horn drove in two of the Yellow Jackets’ three runs.
|R
|H
|E
|Caroline
|105
|056
|—
|17
|11
|0
|James Monroe
|003
|000
|—
|3
|4
|4
JOHN CHAPMAN, Joe Garner (5) and Toby Somers. JACK CARMODY, Evan Foresman (3), Dylan Scott (5), Kyle Snider (6) and Sam Horn.
NORTHUMBERLAND 7,
COLONIAL BEACH 6
Garrett Mothershead drove in two runs and Trey Allison scored three runs, but the Drifters dropped the Northern Neck contest on a seventh-inning, walk-off single with two outs.
Matthew Reid and Trey Pietras had two hits each for Colonial Beach.
The Drifters (2–6, 0–2) play at James Monroe on Monday at 5 p.m.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Beach
|230
|001
|0
|—
|6
|7
|2
|Northumberland
|300
|021
|1
|—
|7
|x
|x
Trey Pietras, GARRETT MOTHERSHEAD (6) and Cole Setliff. D. Sean, COLIN SANDERS (2) and Blake.
SOFTBALL
BROOKE POINT 11,
STAFFORD 1
Abigail Chambers hit a two-run double in an eight-run third inning as Brooke Point defeated host Stafford.
Noelle Sterner stuck out eight batters to pick up the win on the mound.
|R
|H
|E
|Brooke Point
|018
|11
|—
|11
|11
|3
|Stafford
|100
|00
|—
|1
|2
|3
NOELLE STERNER and Kylie Thuot. EMILY ARNETT and Alyssa Basket.
COURTLAND 8,
SPOTSYLVANIA 2
Alana Tilden had three hits and an RBI, while teammate Cameron Buzzell hit a solo home run and got the win on the mound for Courtland in a win over Spotsylvania.
Sydney Hayden also had three hits for the Cougars (7-1).
Jordan Delaney had three hits and an RBI for the Knights (4-5).
|R
|H
|E
|Courtland
|120
|021
|2
|—
|8
|10
|0
|Spotsylvania
|110
|000
|0
|—
|2
|7
|5
CAMERON BUZZELL and Alanah Lux. CARMEN RODGERS and Lillian Martinez.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 5,
COLONIAL FORGE 0
Jessie Kantor continued her dominant pitching, this time striking out 14 batters in Mountain View’s shutout of Colonial Forge.
Annaliese Franklin had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs in the Wildcats’ victory.
|R
|H
|E
|Mountain View
|000
|300
|2
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Colonial Forge
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|3
|4
JESSIE KANTOR and Annaliese Franklin. KAYLA STEPHENSON and Tessa Genovese, Caitlyn Oakland.
RIVERBEND 1,
NORTH STAFFORD 0
Alexi Benson struck out 12 Wolverine batters and helped her cause by driving in the game’s lone run to help the Bears post a Commonwealth District win.
Mackenzie Snell lead off the game with a bunt single. She advanced to second on Kaylee DeJesus’ bunt single, and after a sacrifice bunt advanced both runners, Benson drove in the run on a fielder’s choice for the Bears (10–2, 3–1).
Daya McGee doubled for North Stafford.
|R
|H
|E
|North Stafford
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|1
|1
|Riverbend
|100
|000
|x
|—
|1
|4
|0
KYLEIGH RICHARDSON and Kortman. ALEXI BENSON and Kendall Jackson.
EASTERN VIEW 12,
CHANCELLOR 9
Kaitlin Hasse had three hits, three RBIs, and scored four times in Eastern View’s win over Chancellor in a slugfest.
Taylor Norris tallied three hits, three RBIs, and two runs for the Cyclones.
Sam Tillman scored three times and drove in a run for the Chargers. Regan Bestick had two hits and two RBIs for Chancellor (2-6) who travel to Massaponax on Friday.
|R
|H
|E
|Eastern View
|320
|060
|1
|—
|12
|13
|2
|Chancellor
|005
|220
|0
|—
|9
|9
|7
KATIE SCOTT, Desi Scott (5) and Macey Moore. REGAN BESTICK and Sarah Tiller.