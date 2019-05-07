Aiden Tierney had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored as Colonial Forge edged visiting Stafford 7–6 in extra innings of a Commonwealth District baseball game on Tuesday night.
Jordan Tauriac, A.J. Zeak and Joshua Daas allowed a combined one hit in nearly four innings of relief for the Eagles.
Stafford’s Caleb McAllister went a perfect 4 for 4 from the plate and drove in a run.
The Indians host Massaponax on Friday. Colonial Forge travels to Mountain View next Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Stafford
|300
|003
|000
|—
|6
|8
|3
|Colonial Forge
|002
|003
|101
|—
|7
|9
|3
Michael Tolson, TUCKER SULLIVAN (6) and Joe Tolson. Aidan Henderson, Matthew Hickey (6), Jordan Tauriac (6), A.J. Zeak (7), Joshua Daas (7) and Jake Wortman.
BASEBALL
SPOTSYLVANIA 6,
KING GEORGE 0
Trevor Croson pitched a complete-game, one-hitter and struck out 10 batters as Spotsylvania blanked visiting King George in Battlefield District action.
Ethan Gallihugh hit a two-RBI double for the Knights. Teammates Tyler Castle and Jonathan Olsberg each recorded two hits.
Alex Boutchyard hit an RBI single for Spotsylvania (12–6), which hosts Eastern View on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|King George
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|1
|3
|Spotsylvania
|010
|032
|x
|—
|6
|8
|0
MICHAEL JEZIORSKI, Kyle Reviello (5) and Joey Liptak. TREVOR CROSON and Logan Parker.
BROOKE POINT 5,
MASSAPONAX 4
Kevin Haynes led the way for Brooke Point with two hits, two stolen bases and a run scored in a Commonwealth District home win.
|R
|H
|E
|Massaponax
|200
|100
|1
|—
|4
|9
|3
|Brooke Point
|101
|300
|x
|—
|5
|4
|0
J. LAGANA and Ben Stovall. OWEN BELLAMY, J. Kaiser (5), Jaden Isidro (7) and D. Taylor.
ESSEX 4,
COLONIAL BEACH 0
Trevor Smith had two hits, including a double, for Colonial Beach, but visiting Essex took home the Northern Neck District win.
Trey Allison also had two hits and Mason Delane added a double for the Drifters (7–11, 3–5), who host Rappahannock on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|Essex
|102
|001
|0
|—
|4
|7
|2
|Colonial Beach
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|5
|2
HUNTER SHAKELFORD and Owen Hodges. Tre Pietras and Cole Setliff.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 11,
NORTH STAFFORD 2
Andrew Neff had three hits at the plate and picked up the win on the mound to help visiting Mountain View bring home a Commonwealth District win.
Zach Kaatz added a double and three RBIs for the Wildcats.
North Stafford (12–7, 4–5) visits Atlee on Wednesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Mountain View
|000
|040
|7
|—
|11
|9
|3
|North Stafford
|000
|001
|1
|—
|2
|8
|7
ANDREW NEFF and Britt Yount (7) and Cameron Murray. OWEN LEDFORD, Hunter Trimarchi (7) and Elmer Figueroa.
SOFTBALL
W&L 10, LANCASTER 0
Kelly Taylor went 2 for 2 with two walks, four RBIs and two runs scored to help Washington & Lee get a Northern Neck District home win.
Jenny Broglin added two hits and two runs scores, and Anne Carter Harding tripled and scored, while picking up the win on the mound for the Eagles.
|R
|H
|E
|Lancaster
|000
|00
|—
|0
|1
|4
|Washington & Lee
|161
|02
|—
|10
|10
|2
B. SMITH and R. Valdriqui. ANNE CARTER HARDING and Kally Taylor.
COLONIAL FORGE 5,
STAFFORD 2
Aliyah Smith and Amber Hunte both went 2 for 3 with an RBI to help Colonial Forge secure a Commonwealth District home win.
Hunte had two doubles and Smith one, while Caitlyn Oakland supplied a triple and an RBI for the Eagles, who host James River on Wednesday. Taylor Long also went 2 for 3.
Caroline Adams had a hit and scored both runs for Stafford.
|R
|H
|E
|Stafford
|101
|000
|0
|—
|2
|2
|1
|Colonial Forge
|001
|211
|x
|—
|5
|11
|4
EMILY ARNETT and Alyssa Bourket. KAYLA STEPHENSON and Tessa Genovese.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3,
NORTH STAFFORD 2
Caroline Pollack scored twice and drove in another run as Mountain View edged host North Stafford in Commonwealth District play.
Hailey Kortman drove in both of North Stafford’s runs via two solo homers.
Jessie Kantor notched the win on the mound for the Wildcats, striking out 10 batters. Kyleigh Richardson took a hard-luck loss after surrendering only two earned runs, the same as Kantor.
|R
|H
|E
|Mountain View
|102
|000
|0
|—
|3
|4
|1
|North Stafford
|010
|000
|1
|—
|2
|4
|1
JESSIE KANTOR and Annaliese Franklin. KYLEIGH RICHARDSON and Hailey Kortman.
KING GEORGE 19,
SPOTSYLVANIA 7
Lauren Sheehan had four hits, including two doubles and a triple, and also drove in two runs as King George defeat Spostylvania in a Battlefield District game.
Breanna Kasper and Hannah Linder each had two hits for three RBIs for the Foxes. Mya Lyburn racked up four hits, including two doubles.
Spotsylvania was led by Jordan Delaney who had two hits, including a two-run home run. The Knights (7–10) host Eastern View on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|King George
|622
|200
|7
|—
|19
|17
|2
|Spotsylvania
|303
|010
|0
|—
|7
|10
|10
LAUREN SHEEHAN and Mya Lyburn. CARMEN RODGERS and Lillian Martinez.