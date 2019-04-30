Mike Tolson was in mid-interview when Stafford coach Tommy Harrison slipped a folded piece of copy paper into his hand.
After each victory, the Indians’ skipper delivers the team’s lineup card to his winning pitcher as a token of his handiwork on the mound.
At this rate, Tolson’s stack might require a binder clip.
The Western Carolina recruit earned his seventh win of the season on Tuesday night, firing a complete-game one-hitter and striking out 11 in a 3–0 shutout of rival North Stafford.
“We feel different when he’s on the mound,” Harrison said. “He’s going to make the pitches, we’re going to make the plays, score a couple runs and good things will happen at the end.”
Confident vibes oozed early for the Indians (14–2, 8–0 Commonwealth). Elijah Lambros led off the bottom of the first with a single to right, promptly stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. From there, Tucker Sullivan pulled an RBI grounder to give the Indians a 1–0 lead.
That was all Tolson needed. He allowed just the one hit, a Texas leaguer that Jahiem Green managed to bloop beyond first base in the fifth.
North Stafford (12–6, 4–5) employed a simple approach at the plate. It simply failed.
“We told our guys not to swing at a breaking ball until you have two strikes,” Wolverines coach Jim Labrusciano said. “I like to think we’re a pretty good fastball hitting team, but we obviously didn’t show that tonight.”
The lack of offense spoiled a quality outing by Owen Ledford, who scattered two earned runs over his six innings of work, striking out four.
Stafford used a bit of innovative base running to pad its advantage.
With runners on first and third in the fourth inning, Jimmy Baker broke for second before Ledford came set. Ledford alertly stepped off the rubber, at which point Harrison signaled Baker to “pull up” shy of second base. As a rundown took shape, Caleb McAlister crept methodically down the third-base line.
“He was staring me down, and the second he took his eye off me I just took off,” said McAlister, who doubled off the wall in left-center earlier in the inning.
The throw home was high, and McAlister contorted himself past the tag of catcher Elmer Figueroa to make it 2–0.
For Tolson, a masterful effort on the mound was Old Testament-style atonement for a wretched night offensively. He struck out twice and grounded out feebly to third with his three at-bats.
“It’s like the Bible to me,” Tolson said. You couldn’t do it here, so make it up on the mound to help your team stay in it. I could’ve just as easily walked or hit some batters, throwing the ball all over the place.
“But I take what I learn from the plate and I let it push me on the mound. I always let it push me, not going to let it defeat me.”
More importantly, the Indians aren’t beating themselves. Tolson has belonged to Stafford rosters that might’ve contained more talent—the 2017 team that finished with a 19–1 record comes to mind—but something about this group feels, well, different.
“We’ve been down nine runs, six runs, five runs, four runs, and every time we come back,” he said. “Two years ago, we were all really good. But this team has the grit.”
|R
|H
|E
|North Stafford
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|1
|2
|Stafford
|100
|110
|x
|—
|3
|5
|0
OWEN LEDFORD and Elmer Figueroa. MIKE TOLSON and Joe Tolson.