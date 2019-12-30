Michael Salvary of Courtland found teammate Xander Alston open for back-to-back 3-pointers, then grabbed a key offensive rebound with a minute left, lifting the Cougars to a 56–44 victory over Riverbend in Monday’s championship final of the third annual James Monroe High School Holiday Basketball Festival.
“They fight to the end. We know that. Every time we played them it was a close game,” Cougars coach Eric Davis said of the Bears. “A little spurt and they come right back at us. And that’s to be expected: two good teams going at it. I wish them the most success going into their [district play].”
Trailing 4–3 early, Courtland went on a 12–0 run to close out the first quarter and enjoyed a 28–9 halftime advantage. Back-to-back baskets by Khai Seargeant gave the Cougars a comfortable 32–9 cushion to start the second half.
Already beaten twice by Courtland, the Bears could have thrown in the towel, but junior Marquees Foster and his teammates decided to make a game of it. Following a 3-pointer by the Cougars’ Kristian Plummer, the Bears went on a 12-1 run capped by Nate Sherman’s 3-pointer, cutting the lead to 50–41.
“Coach [Nat Jackson] made some good adjustments in spreading the court,” Davis said. “We didn’t keep pressure on their guards, which allowed them to get into the paint and do more kick-out passes for the 3.”
Then Salvary’s timely passes led to Alston’s final two baskets to capture the title and boost the Cougars’ record to 9-1 heading into their Battlefield District opener at Spotsylvania Friday night. Alston led the attack with 15 points; tournament MVP Seargeant added 13 points and Zane Fox chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds.
“It’s just an award to me. But for the rest of the team to let me get it, it is a blessing and I thank them,” said Seargeant, who played at Massaponax last season. “Just keep wanting to play basketball the right way and lead me to better things. . . . Riverbend is a good team. They never know when to give up, they just keep playing.”
Concerning Seargeant’s contributions, Davis said: “He’s the heartbeat of the team. This kid has changed his game because he can put up 25, but he knows I want him to run the show, get everybody involved. And that’s one thing he has surely been working on.”
“A championship always feels good,” Alston added. “We live off our defense.”
Riverbend’s Foster scored 10 of his 12 points in the third quarter. Freshman Logan Suber had a hand in rallying the Bears with his 3-pointer in the third quarter as well as collecting two rebounds and two assists.
“We didn’t execute what we wanted to do in the first half,” Jackson reflected on Riverbend’s slow start. “A lot of it was them. They are a great defensive team. . . . I like playing them three times. That’s three opportunities to get better.”
Riverbend plays its next game Jan. 8 at Chancellor.
Joining Seargeant on the all-tournament team were Riverbend’s Jalen Suber, JM’s Ricky Goode-Wright, Brooke Point’s Chase Scroggins, Mountain View’s Andrew Pitts and King George’s Kyle Reviello.
|Courtland
|14
|14
|18
|10
|—
|56
|Riverbend
|4
|5
|20
|15
|—
|44
Courtland (9-1): Xander Alston 15, Robert Harvey 0, Brandon Hilliard 9, Khai Seargeant 13, Raul Gil 0, Kristian Plummer 6, Darren Green 0, Zane Fox 10, Michael Salvary 0, Corey John 3, Micah Roberts 0. Totals: 19 9-13 56.
Riverbend (3-6): Andy Castillo 6, Darrell Coleman 4, Jalen Suber 8, Ben Coker 0, Nate Sherman 4, Logan Suber 3, Marquees Foster 12, Quan Johnson 4, Tajae Moore 3. Totals: 15 11-15 44.
3-pointers: Courtland 9 (Alston 4, Fox 2, Plummer 2, Hilliard). Riverbend 3 (J. Suber, Sherman, L. Suber).
