After extending their lead to a notable margin at the halftime break, the Carmel boys basketball team made key defensive stops down the stretch to defeat Church Hill 75–69 in their home opener Friday night. Josh Campbell led the Wildcats with 19 points.

Newcomers Devawn White and Malaki Whittaker added 16 and 14 points for the Wildcats (1–0), respectively, who will host Virginia Episcopal on Tuesday.

Church Hill        21   10   18   20  —   69
Carmel25211415 —75

Church Hill (0-1): Wilson 22, Tuell 13, Bracey 11, Jackson 8, Hicks 6, Mayfield 5, Eddins 4. Totals: 22 21-26 69.

Carmel (1-0): Campbell 19, White 16, Johnson 14, Whittaker 14, Vincent 8, Roye 4, Bau-Khalil 0, William 0, Blaylock 0. Totals: 22 13-24 75.

3-pointers: Church Hill 4 (Bracey 3, Tuell 1). Carmel 5 (Campbell 4, Johnson 1).

