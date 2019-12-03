Five free throws in a row or extra wind sprints.
That’s the daily routine at the Courtland boys’ basketball team’s practices and the players never know whom head coach Eric Davis will pick to try his luck at the free throw line. In their most recent practice, nine of 10 Cougars managed to make all five of their attempts.
Courtland’s improved free throw shooting was evident in its season opener Tuesday night as the Cougars cashed in on 22 of 25 attempts en route to a 76–50 victory over Riverbend.
The Bears managed a split on the night as the Riverbend girls dominated Courtland 46–23, forcing 31 turnovers.
“I thought we had a good off-season. We did a lot of work together in the gym. Hats off to the kids who worked in the gym,” Davis said. “[We] preach sharing the ball, to find the open man. We have to do that if we’re going to be a contender.”
Courtland raced out to a 6–0 lead and took charge in the second quarter for a 17-point halftime lead. While the host school was connecting on 12 of 14 free throws, the Bears kept within striking distance by managing to go 14 of 18 on their own attempts.
Three field goals by Khai Seageant early in the third quarter boosted Courtland’s lead to 49–27 and the Cougars were never threatened thereafter. Seageant led the way with 19 points. Zane Fox tallied 15 points to go along with seven rebounds and Brandon Hilliard knocked down a pair of three-pointers and finished with 12 points.
“We did pretty good on defense. That’s what won us the game,” said Fox, a co-captain. “We were pretty hyped up being our first game. Our defense got a lot of steals that led to layups.”
Jalen Suber paced Riverbend’s attack with 15 points. Teammate Andy Castillo blocked four shots.
“They made everything from the outside,” Riverbend coach Nat Jackson commented on Courtland’s six 3-pointers. “They executed better than we did. . . . We have six days to get ready for Colgan. Hopefully we won’t be deterred or discouraged, but hungry.”
Davis described this year’s Courtland squad as one of his quicker teams, allowing them to overcome some of their mistakes. Still, the veteran coach switched to more zone defenses in the second half to prevent further foul difficulty.
Courtland will staged another girls-boys varsity doubleheader when Massaponax visits on Friday.
|Riverbend
|9
|15
|16
|10
|—
|50
|Courtland
|17
|24
|20
|15
|—
|76
Riverbend (0-1): Jalen Suber 15, Ben Coker 6, Malachi Geter 6, Troy Townsend 6, Nate Sherman 5, Andy Castillo 4, Logan Suber 4, Tajee Moore 2, Da’quan Johnson 2, Darrell Coleman 0, Caleb Mattozzi 0. Totals: 16 14-21 50.
Courtland (1-0): Khai Seargeant 19, Zane Fox 15, Brandon Hilliard 12, Raul Gil 8, Robert Harvey 6, Xander Alston 5, Kristion Plummer 3, Darren Green 2, Keith Saunders 2, Corey John 2, Michael Salvary 2, Brandon Howard 0. Totals: 18 22-23 76.
3-pointers: Riverbend 3 (Towsend 2, Coker, J. Suber). Courtland 6 (Hilliard 2, Seargeant, Fox, Plummer, Alston).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVERBEND 46, COURTLAND 23
Riverbend used a 13–2 run over the last 3 1/2 minutes of the second quarter to pull away from the Cougars, who managed only 15 shot attempts while committing 18 of their first-half turnovers.
“Very pleased with the defensive effort,” said Bears coach Nate Grosskopt, who served as the school’s junior varsity coach the past two seasons. “We’re a young team, so right off the jump, to go after it. . . . Our shots weren’t falling in the first half, but I knew if we kept our intensity up, we would be all right in the second half.”
Nia Henley and Tania Smith paced a balanced Bears’ attack with 10 and eight points, respectively. Teammate Reiley Gibson had a team-high eight rebounds. Deziree Johnson led Courtland with 10 points.
Riverbend opens its Commonwealth District schedule with a visit to Mountain View on Friday.
|Riverbend
|7
|15
|10
|14
|—
|46
|Courtland
|6
|6
|4
|7
|—
|23
Riverbend (1-0): Nia Henley 10, Tianna Smith 8, Bailey Carter 7, Aryana Brent 6, Madison Siekivski 5, Sabrina Hunter 4, Madison Sarver 4, Reiley Gibson 2, MJ Balstilica 0, Anna Bradford 0. Totals: 18 7-26 46.
Courtland (0-1): Deziree Johnson 10, Jaidyn Taylor 5, Noelle Hodges 5, Janay Hill 2, Laila Campbell 1, Gracie Whitenack 0, Madison McDermott 0, Morgan Scordellis 0, Atlee Thompson 0. Totals: 7 9-23 23.
3-pointers: Riverbend 3 (Smith 2, Siekivski). Courtland none.
