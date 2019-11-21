After starting out a bit flat, the Fredericksburg Christian boys basketball team got a major second half boost from Tyson Jones in defeating Lighthouse Academy 58–56 on Thursday night.
Jones scored nine of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter despite foul trouble, leading the Eagles to their first season win.
Josh Hill racked up 10 points, five assists, and four rebounds for the Eagles. Caleb DeVeau added 15 points.
Fredericksburg Christian (1–1) has a bit of a break before their next contest, set for December 3rd at Tandem Friends School.
|Lighthouse
|7
|23
|12
|14
|—
|56
|FCS
|8
|19
|13
|18
|—
|58
Lighthouse Academy: Jennings 17, Hill 12, Johnson 7, Gonzalez 5, Bove 4, Thomas 4, Brightly 4, Munoz 3, Perges 0. Totals: 24 10-23 56.
Fredericksburg Christian (1-1): Tyson Jones 17, Caleb DeVeau 15, Josh Hill 10, Elijah Lambros 7, John Varlas 5, Blake Johnson 2, Kaleb Van Hoven 1, Nick Miller 1, Tyler Madison 0, Luke Chilton 0. Totals: 18 12-20 58.
3-pointers: Lighthouse Academy 2 (Gonzalez 1, Jennings 1). Fredericksburg Christian 10 (DeVeau 4, Jones 3, Hill 2, Varlas 1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.