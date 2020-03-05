CLASS 6
MASSAPONAX (19-7) VS. THOMAS DALE (20-5)
Location: Cosby High School
Time: 7:30 p.m. | Tickets: $10
The Panthers are coming off a 55-48 loss to Potomac in the Region 6B title game. Leading scorer, Sr. F Dorion Staples (16.6 ppg) was held to just eight points in that contest, but Sr. G Arkese Caliborne stepped up with 13. Claiborne (12.5 ppg on the season) has been a key factor in the postseason, averaging 13.6 ppg in five games. Staples is also big on the boards—leading Massaponax with 8.4 rpg—along with Sr. Noryen Lasley. Sr. Alphonzo Williams also averages double-digit scoring on the season (11.8 ppg). Jr. G Kylon Lewis sank the game-winning free throws and finished with 21 points to help the Knights beat Western Branch 73-71 in overtime to win the Region 6A championship. They have won 12 of their last 14 games with their two losses in that stretch coming by a total of five points. Miles Phillips and Jahmeel Campbell are also leaders offensively for the Knights. Neal Phillips can also contribute and is strong on the boards.
Next up: South County (24-3) vs. Washington-Liberty (15-10) winner.
CLASS 4
COURTLAND (25-2) VS. WOODROW WILSON (17-7)
Location: Spotsylvania High School
Time: 7 p.m. | Tickets: $10
The Cougars defeated Monacan 74-69 in overtime to win the Region 4B crown behind a 35-point night from Khai Seargeant. The senior guard was coming off a 36-point effort in the semifinals and is averaging 21 ppg on the season and 28.2 in five postseason outings. Sr. G Zane Fox (13.7 ppg) and Jr. F Brandon Hilliard (9.6 ppg) have also played key roles in the postseason. Jr. G Xander Alston and Sr. G Kristion Plummer, as well as Seargeant and Fox are all 3-point threats. The Presidents are coming off an 80-71 loss to King’s Fork in the Region 4A title game. After starting the season 11-0, Wilson has gone 6-7 since. They have been led offensively by Fr. G Michael Smith (15.0 ppg) and 6-6 Sr. F Khaliyl Davis (14.8)—Davis also leads the team with 11 rpg. Jamarcus Wray-Finney (12.1), Nasir Cross (11.8) and Keyon Stitt (10.9) can also score. James Prescott (15.6 ppg in 8 games), who missed much of the season with a fractured wrist and only recently returned, could also be a threat.
Next up: Halifax County (23-4) vs. Millbrook (21-7) winner.
CLASS 1
COLONIAL BEACH (22-5) VS. SUSSEX CENTRAL (12-10)
Location: Caroline High School
Time: 6 p.m. | Tickets: $10
The Drifters have won nine straight and 14 of their last 15, with two of their losses on the season coming to Class 4 state quarterfinalist Courtland. Colonial Beach beat Mathews 78-61 in the Region 1A final led by a 33-point, season-high effort from Jace Jett. Corvion Davis is second in the Fredericksburg area in scoring at 23.4 ppg, but Colonial Beach has several other weapons offensively, including Jett (14.8 ppg) and Tavares Lucas (12.9 ppg). Davis, Jett and Trey Pietras are all threats from beyond the 3-point arc. The Tigers lost 46-40 at Riverheads in the Region 1B final. After a slow start to the season (0-5), Sussex has gone 12-5 since. Sr. G Tavon Jones, as well as Amonte Turner and Isaiah Miranda, have been key contributors for the Tigers.
Next up: Riverheads (14-8) vs. Mathews (21-7) winner.
—Tom Leiss
