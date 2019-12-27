After advancing in the semifinal matchups yesterday, the stage was set for the Eastern View girls basketball team to face Louisa on Friday night in the Cyclone Classic championship game.
The contest was a battle all the way down to the wire, but it was the Lions, led by freshman sensation Olivia McGee, who managed to come out on top 54–47.
McGee who led all scorers with 27 was also named the tournament’s MVP.
“We haven’t really been battle-tested and have a team play us that hard all year like Eastern View did tonight,” Louisa head coach Nick Schreck said. “It was good for us to see our girls bounce back, handle adversity, and knock down free throws at the end of the game.
“Oliva is special. She is only a freshman and got challenged tonight. She’s our best player and probably the best player in the area. She stepped up tonight and knocked down some big shots. We will go as far as she goes.”
The Cyclones were led by guards Trinity Washington and Montana Hoffman who made big plays for Eastern View all night.
Washington led the defense while Hoffman was the offensive play maker for Eastern View.
Hoffman’s first three-pointer of the contest tied the game up at nine apiece with 2:32 remaining in the first quarter.
McGee had nine points in the period and helped the Lions take a 13–11 lead at the end of the first.
Hoffman tied the game up again with 7:40 remaining in the half.
Louisa’s Alexis Miller and McGee helped the Lions to go on a 6–0 to extend their lead after making a couple layups and a pair of free throws.
Washington stopped the scoring drought after forcing a turnover and taking it for a layup on the other end.
Louisa outscored the Cyclones 15–9 in the second frame and took a 28–20 lead at halftime.
The third quarter proved to be a defensive battle for both teams. Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs called a timeout with 2:52 remaining in the third after trailing by their biggest deficit of the night, 22–32.
A Sarah Hatfield layup followed by a Louisa turnover and GG Gilmore layup closed the gap for the Cyclones 27–34 at the end of the third.
The final period is when things started to get exciting. After trailing 31–40, Hoffman cashed in on her second three ball of the night with 4:40 remaining. The Cyclones forced another Louisa turnover and got the ball to Hoffman on the wing where she connected on another three pointer and brought the crowd to their feet.
Destiny Washington managed to come up with a steal ten seconds later and connected on a pull up jumper to bring Eastern View within two, 39–41.
Hoffman was fouled on the next offensive possession and tied the game with a little over three minutes remaining.
The Lions were able to seal the game with free throws from Alexis Champman and McGee.
Hoffman finished the game with 17, while Hatfield chipped in with 11 and Trinity Washington added 10.
“Louisa is a good team. We battled back to tie the game, just couldn’t quite get over the hump at the end,” Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs said. We’re still learning to play together and develop our chemistry. I’m excited about where we’re at. ”
“I thought Montana played great tonight,” he said. “She hit some big shots and made plays on defense.”
|Louisa
|13
|15
|6
|20
|—
|54
|Eastern View
|11
|9
|7
|20
|—
|47
Louisa (6-2): Olivia McGhee 27, Lydia Wilson 1, Emion Byers 4, Sydney Perkins 0, Elizabeth Rosson 0, Haley Walker 0, Shakiya Jones 0, Alexis Chapman 7, Julia Smith 0, Taylor Fifer 7, Alexis Miller 7, Anna Filipkowski 1, Kyla Banks 0. Totals: 16 20-26 54.
Eastern View (4-2): MaKayla McCombs 0, Anya Lawson 2, Trinity Washington 10, Sarah Hatfield 11, McKenna Warren 1, Gianna Gilmore 3, Cherish Strother 0, Destiny Washington 2, Christa Brown 0, Khloe Bowles 1, Montana Hoffman 17. Totals: 18 8-19 47.
3-pointers: Louisa 2 (McGhee, Miller). Eastern View 3 (Hoffman 3).
BOYS GAME
EASTERN VIEW 56, LIBERTY 46
The Cyclones boys took the court in the earlier contest in the consolation game against the Eagles.
Turnovers plagued Eastern View all game and helped Liberty to the victory.
“We did not execute well and need to improve with practice,” Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill said. “We need to work on valuing the basketball.”
Bryan Ryman paced the way for Liberty as he finished the game with 24 points and went 8–8 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help seal the game for the Eagles.
“We’re not the greatest free throw shooting team,” Liberty head coach Pat Frazer said. “He [Ryman] is only like 58 percent from the line and he did great tonight. That will really help our confidence.”
After trailing 28–21, the Cyclones went on a 5–0 run to start the second half to make it a 26–28 game. However, five straight turnovers lead to Liberty points and forced Thornhill to call a timeout.
Corey Long scored six of his 20 points in the third period.
Both teams are missing key players due to injuries.
“The biggest thing is we have three guy who play a whole lot on the bench with injuries,” Frazer said. “The other guys stepped up today and our bench played really well today and that’s what I’m most proud of.
|Liberty
|16
|12
|10
|18
|—
|56
|Eastern View
|10
|11
|8
|17
|—
|46
Liberty (6-4): AJ Johnson 2, Hunter Humphries 0, Derrick Brooks 12, Bryan Barnes 24, Brian Ryman 3, Tre White 8, Chris Richards 0, Cam Richards 0, Dakota Hodgson 0, Dakota Lindsay 4, Nehemiah Gaskins 3. Totals: 20 12-16 56.
Eastern View (1-4): Raq Lawson 10, D’Aze Hunter 0, Corey Long 20, Bryan Maxie 9, Leo Angulo 0, Meme Melvin 0, Rickey Butler 4, Raymond Siaca Bey 0, James Suter 4, Nathan Amos 0, Taharka Siaca Bey 0. Totals: 18 10-18 46.
3-pointers: Liberty 4 (Barnes 2, Ryman, Lindsay). Eastern View 4 (Maxie 3, Lawson).
