Junior guard Victor Johnson exploded for a game-high 25 points Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Carmel Wildcats took their first loss of the season, 71–66 to Virginia Episcopal.
Josh Campbell added 16 points for Carmel, while Devawn White chipped in 11. Fabio Dias led Virginia Episcopal’s offense with 14 points.
Next up for the Wildcats is their hosted Tip-Off Tournament, where they’ll start things off on Friday with a 7 p.m. matchup against Williamsburg Christian Academy.
|VES
|16
|21
|16
|18
|—
|71
|Carmel
|10
|15
|25
|16
|—
|66
VES (1-2): Fabio Dias 14, Piercen Young 13, Robby Matos 11, Walker Andrews 11, Desmond Roberts 10, Ismael Plet 9, Timur Piskiner 3. Totals: 24 16-18 71.
Carmel (1-1): Victor Johnson 25, Josh Campbell 16, Devawn White 11, Elijah Roye 8, Maurice Vincent 3, Philip Bou-Khalil 2, Malaki Whittaker 1, Kyle Williams 0. Totals: 22 19-25 66.
3-pointers: VES 7 (Andrews 3, Dias 2, Young 1, Roberts 1). Carmel 7 (Campbell 3, Johnson 3, Vincent 1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
SO. MD. CHRISTIAN 73
FRED. CHRISTIAN 62
Tyson Jones stood out on Fredericksburg Christian’s scoring end with 18 points but the Eagles would ultimately suffer a road loss in their first contest of the 2019-20 season.
Teammate Josh Hill tallied a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while also adding four assists. Elijah Lambros had 13 points.
Fredericksburg Christian hosts Lighthouse Academy on Thursday.
|FCS
|11
|11
|19
|21
|—
|62
|SMCA
|19
|14
|13
|27
|—
|73
FCS (0-1): Tyson Jones 18, Elijah Lambros 13, Joshua Hill 12, Blake Johnson 10, John Varlas 3, Caleb DeVeau 2, Luke Chilton 2, Kaleb Van Hoven 2, Nick Miller 0. Totals: 23 13-24 62.
SMCA: Kittrell 28, Steven 17, Newsome 15, Douglas 5, Brown 4, Phifer 2, Mickie 0, Swiger 0, Ferguson 0, Tensley 0. Totals: 30 11-16 73.
3-pointers: FCS 3 (Jones 2, Hill 1). SMCA 2 (Kittrell 2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FRED. CHRISTIAN 55,
SO. MD. CHRISTIAN 26
Taylor Thomas posted a nice stat line of 21 points, nine assists, and five steals en route to Fredericksburg Christian’s season-opening win at Southern Maryland Christian Academy.
Bella Izadi contributed 17 points, three assists, and two steals for the Eagles. Claire Derr had nine points, five rebounds, and two assists, while Grayson Scott chipped in a team-high 14 rebounds, along with five steals.
|FCS
|23
|12
|18
|2
|—
|55
|SMCA
|4
|3
|8
|11
|—
|26
FCS (1-0): Taylor Thomas 21, Bella Izadi 17, Clarie Derr 9, Morgan Griffis 4, Brianna DeArmis 2, Grayso Scott 2, Kyndal Jones 0, Katie Winters 0, Janice Chapemkin 0, Cassie Miller 0, Maddie Bachman 0. Totals: 20 10-18 Pts.
SMCA (0-1): Russel 17, H. Johnson 4.
3-pointers: FCS 7 (Izadi 3, Thomas 2, Derr 2). SMCA 2 (Russel 2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.