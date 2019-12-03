Oma Agoulu’s line of 12 points, seven rebounds, and four steals gave the King George girls basketball team a big spark in its season-opening 40–21 victory over visiting Mountain View Tuesday night.

Mountain View’s Emma Stalteri had 10 points and Taleah Gaither chipped in six.

King George travels Saturday to Monacan High School to play against Mills Godwin at 3 p.m.

Mountain View        4   5   5   7  —   21
King George111251240

Mountain View (0-2): Emma Stalteri 10, Taleah Gaither 6, Zarai Marbra 2, Nia St. Cyr 2, Janelle Anderson 1. Totals: 3 15-21 21.

King George (1-0): Oma Agoulu 12, Lauren McCall 8, Gabby Mack 7, Briana Ellis 7, A. Ellis 4, Keely 2. Totals: 14 10-19 40.

3-pointers: Mountain View none. King George 2 (Oguala 2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NORTH STAFFORD 65, JAMES MONROE 38

Maya Taylor had 18 points and Desiree Roy added 15 to help visiting North Stafford open its season with a nondistrict win.

Cayla Thomas also reached double-figures with 11 points for the Wolverines, who visit Liberty on Friday.

North Stafford1213172365
James Monroe        8   7   9   14  —   38

North Stafford (1-0): Makayla Johnson 0, Kaliyah Bradley 2, Nyla Siler 0, Maggy Duckett 7, Maya Taylor 18, Lauren Farace 3, Cayla Thomas 11, Noelia Cezalos 5, Desiree Roy 15, Olivia Mickyns 2, Kendra Brooks 0, Faliyah Opoku 0, Brianna Savatino. Totals: 11 14-28 38.

James Monroe (0-2): Isabel Whitman 7, Nia Bryant 3, Harmoni Swain 10, Amath Chol 4, Tianna Firms 9, Zaniya Young 2, Breanna Bracey 2. Totals: 11 15-28 38.

3-pointers: NS 7 (Taylor 4, Duckett, Thomas, Cezalos). JM 2 (Whitman, Bryant).

SETON 47, FCS 44

Fredericksburg Christian led early, struggled in the second and third quarters, and came up just short of a comeback win in the final stanza in a loss at Seton.

Taylor Thomas had 22 points, six assists and five steals, while Bella Izadi totaled 15 points for the Eagles.

Grayson Scott added eight rebounds and three steals, and Morgn Griffis supplied three rebounds and three steals for FCS, which visits Fredericksburg Academy on Thursday.

Fred. Christian        18   0   6   20  —   44
Seton121115947

Fredericksburg Christian (1-1): Bella Izadi 15, Kyndal Jones 0, Grayson Scott 4, Katie Winters 0, Taylor Thomas 22, Morgan Griffis 3, Brianna DeArmis 0, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 15 10-19 44.

Seton: M. Pennyfather 10, A. Barber 9, V. Rodgers 9, N. Burgess 13, A. Heilser 5. Totals: 13 16-23 47.

3-pointers: FCS 4 (Izadi 3, Thomas). Seton 5 (Rodgers 2, Pennyfather, Barber, Heilser).

FLUVANNA 59,

SPOTSYLVANIA 45

Mariah Evans and Haleigh Perkins paced things offensively with 17 and 14 points, respectively, for Spotsylvania but the Knights were defeated by Fluvanna on their home floor.

Neveah Ivory went off for a game-high 26 on Fluvanna’s side.

Spotsylvania travels to Washington & Lee on Thursday.

Fluvanna1018141759
Spotsylvania        11   9   9   16  —   45

Fluvanna: Neveah Ivory 26, Jules Shepherd 13, Mya Wright 6, Keke Davis 6, Neveah Bishop 3, Abby Seal 2, Emma Ruff 2, Eva Stribling 1. Totals: 24 10-18 59.

Spotsylvania (0-2): Mariah Evans 17, Haleigh Perkins 14, Breanna Donnell 6, Kallie Buchanan 2, Kelsey Bailey 2, Cat Tracy 1. Totals: 18 6-21 45.

3-pointers: Fluvanna 1 (Bishop 1). Spotsylvania 2 (Perkins 2).

BOYS BASKETBALL

MILLS GODWIN 56,

CAROLINE 37

Tejahn Whiting and Darius Fortune each scored 13 points to lead Caroline, but the Mills Godwin got the win in a game played at Douglas Freeman.

Caroline11332037
Mills Godwin        14   11   17   14  —   56

TANDEM FRIENDS 59,

FRED. CHRISTIAN 44

Caleb DeVeau had a solid night on the scoring end with a game-high 16 points but Fredericksburg Christian would suffer a loss on the road to Tandem Friends.

Josh Hill finished with eight points, five rebounds, and three assists for the Eagles, while Elijah Lambros contributed seven points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Fredericksburg Christian hosts crosstown rival Fredericksburg Academy on Thursday.

FCS71414944
Tandem Friends        25   13   8   13  —   59

FCS (1-2, 0-1): Caleb DeVeau 16, Josh Hill 8, Elijah Lambros 7, Blake Johnson 6, John Varlis 3, Korey Hazel 2, Luke Chilton 2, Tyson Jones 0, Caleb Van Hoven 0. Totals: 16 7-11 44.

Tandem Friends (1-1): Copeland 15, Morton 11, Washington 7, Lockley 7, Scott 7, Anderson 6, McCullugh 6, Warren 0, Green 0. Totals: 23 7-13 59.

3-pointers: FCS 5 (DeVeau 3, Hill 1, Varlis 1). Tandem Friends 6 (Copeland 3, Washington 2, Scott 1).

FLUVANNA 85,

SPOTSYLVANIA 65

Nathan Widener posted 14 points, while teammate Trent Reed added 11, but Spotsylvania fell to Fluvanna away from their home court.

The Knights host Washington & Lee on Friday.

Spotsylvania        16   14   10   25  —   65
Fluvanna1918311785

Spotsylvania (0-2): Nathan Widener 14, Trent Reed 11, Jake Taylor 9, Chase Green 8, Charles Coogler 7, Evan Bowles 4, James Reed 4, De’Anthony Pendleton 4, Darian Walker 2, Corvin Skebo 2. Totals: 18 22-28 65.

Fluvanna (2-1): Coby Evans 23, John Rittenhouse 19, Chris Whittle 15, Bobby Gardner 7, Jamal Opy 5, Keshawn Fisher 4, Ford Devalt 3, Elijah Bullock 3, Daniel Campbell 2, Jaden Ferguson 2, Malachi Hill 2. Totals: 31 14-26 85.

3-pointers: Spotsylvania 7 (Widener 2, Coogler 2, Green 2, Reed). Fluvanna 7 (Rittenhouse 4, Evans 2, Gardner).

Monday’s result

GIRLS BASKETBALL

W&L 49, WEST POINT 36

Devonna Fisher and Lakiyah Clarke each scored seven points in the second half to help Washington & Lee pull away for a season-opening home win.

Fisher finished with 16 points and Clarke 15 for the Eagles.

West Point81081036
Wash. & Lee        10   10   13   16  —   49

West Point (0-1): Karsyn Green 0, Macy Chapman 14, Katie Hunter 0, Avery Jenkins 2, Keyaira Braxton 14, Grace Smith 0, Jessica Lee 6, Keymoni Braxton 0. Totals: 12 11-22 36.

Washington & Lee (1-0): Kearrah Delano 6, Mykia Redmond 0, Jayniyah Gaskins 5, Devonna Fisher 16, Taliyah Ball 4, Anya Baker 3, Lakiyah Clarke 15. Totals: 17 14-28 49.

3-pointers: WP 1 (Chapman). W&L 1 (Delano).

