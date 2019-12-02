Jaylin Pressley led all scorers with 19 points as Brooke Point’s girls basketball team opened its season with a 67–47 nondistrict win at Spotsylvania Monday night.
Nakiyah Bumgardner-Ferguson totaled 14 points, including her 1,000th career point, to lead Spotsylvania.
Freshman Camilla Mckinney-Forbes added nine points for the Black–Hawks, who visit Patriot on Thursday.
|Brooke Point
|17
|22
|17
|11
|—
|67
|Spotsylvania
|14
|13
|5
|15
|—
|47
Brooke Point (1–0): Eryka Avery 3, Jaylyn Brown 0, Alexis Cochran 0, Camilla Mckinney 9, Hay-Lynn Forde 0, Zamaria Hutchinson 14, Candasia Hyslop 10, Ayanna Parker 10, Jaylin Pressley 19, Solaris Serrano 0, Kylie Thuot 2. Totals: 29 8-18 67.
Spotsylvania (0–1): Johnson 2, Haleigh Perkins 11, Breana Donnell 4, Ewing 0, Kallie Buchanan 1, Nakiyah Bumgardner-Ferguson 14, Mariah Evans 11, Caterina Tracy 2, Kelsey Bailey 2. Totals: 17 8-14 47.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 1 (Parker). Spotsylvania 5 (Bumgardner-Ferguson 3, Perkins 2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CULPEPER 57, JAMES MONROE 43
Laila Glymph’s 20 points led the Blue Devils past James Monroe in the opener for both teams. Zinaya Young led the Yellow Jackets with 12.
|James Monroe
|12
|10
|7
|14
|—
|43
|Culpeper
|12
|11
|21
|13
|—
|57
James Monroe (0–1): Isabel Whitman 4, Nia Bryant 5, Harmoni Swain 9, Amath Chol 8, Tianna Firms 5, Zaniya Young 12, Breanna Gracey 0. Totals: 13 13–26 43.
Culpeper (1–0): Autumn Fairfax 6, Sumer Damos 6, Laila Glymph 20, Amber Fairfax 7, Kaylee Kramer 4, Sierra Jones 0, Kaitlyn Sonn 0, Allie Ragle 0, Kamryn Mosley 5, Daejah Williams 6. Totals: 20 11–15 57.
3-pointers: James Monroe 4 (Young 2, Bryant, Swain); Culpeper 3 (Glymph 3).
POTOMAC 70, COLONIAL FORGE 66 (OT)
Cameren Downs sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime for Colonial Forge, but visiting Potomac escaped with a nondistrict win.
Downs finished with a game-high 23 points for the Eagles, who visit Brooke Point on Friday.
|Potomac
|11
|18
|9
|19
|12
|—
|70
|Colonial Forge
|18
|8
|14
|18
|8
|—
|66
Potomac (1–0): J. Dixon 11, T. Singletary 5, N. Lipscomb 21, S. Mulkey 10, V. Hinton 14, T. Hibbert 6, C. Noise 3. Totals: 23 22-31 70.
Colonial Forge (0–1): Isabella Wylie 0, Riley Morrison 10, Kelli Coleman 0, Avery Hartenstein 0, Brayla Bogier 11, Cameren Downs 23, Riley Delcore 4, Jenna Grey 17, Ashlee Fortier 0, Faith Pizer 0, Le’Taysha Arrington 1. Totals: 22 14-29 66.
3-pointers: Potomac 2 (Hibbert, Noise). CF 8 (Downs 4, Grey 3, Morrison).
OSBOURN 46, MOUNTAIN VIEW 28
Emma Sdtalteri had 12 points to lead visiting Mountain View in a season-opening loss. The Wildcats visit King George today.
|Mountain View
|4
|5
|6
|13
|—
|28
|Osbourn
|12
|16
|12
|6
|—
|46
Mountain View (0–1): Emma Stalteri 12, Caroline Pollock 2, Jasmine Alexander 0, Janelle Anderson 2, To’seana Hooks 3, Kanini Muturi 0, Nia St. Cyr 0, Tiara Bigelow 1, Skylar Osborne 0, Zarai Marbra 0, Sugar Cassett 0, Taleah Gaither 8, Alexis Teter 0, Erica McBrayer 0, Kaitlyn Williams 0. Totals: 8 12-21 28.
Osbourn (1–0): Delaney 9, F. Payne 11, S. Taylor 0, A. Williams 7, M. Williams 8, Z. Taylor 4, West 6, J. Williams 1, K. Payne 0, McLucas 0. Totals: 14 16-33 46.
3-pointers: MV: none. Osbourn 2 (M. Williams, Z. Taylor).
MASSAPONAX 62, STAFFORD 32
Raine Tweedy had 20 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists to help visiting Massaponax open its season with a Battlefield District win.
A’Mira Roy added 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, and Kyla Coles totaled 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Panthers, who visit Courtland on Friday.
|Massaponax
|11
|20
|13
|18
|—
|62
|Stafford
|7
|5
|9
|11
|—
|32
Massaponax (1–0): Kyla Coles 13, Imahni Spears 1, Kiersten Bowler 0, Janiah Andrews 0, Gabby Athy 0, Avery Rau 0, Aryonna Coles 5, A’Mira Roy 13, Kimiko Andrew 0, Raine Tweedy 20, Leah Schoonover 10. Totals: 25 8-18 62.
Stafford (0–1): Alia Carmichael 5, Iliana Floode 4, Malia Alam 7, Aryana Shelby 7, Genesis Houston 4, Jamiya Adebayo 3, Naomi Glass 2. Totals: 9 11-16 32.
3-pointers: Massaponax 4 (Tweedy 2, A. Coles, Schoonover). Stafford 3 (Alam, Shelby, Adebayo).
CHARLOTTESVILLE 77, CHANCELLOR 38
Akilah Smith had 17 points to lead short-handed Chancellor in a seas-opening loss at Charlottesville.
The Chargers are off until playing Richmond Academy at the St. Anne’s-Belfield Tip-Off Tournament on Dec. 13.
|Chancellor
|8
|10
|12
|8
|—
|38
|Charlottesville
|16
|21
|13
|27
|—
|77
Chancellor (0–1): Melody Washington 1, T’Laya Johnson 3, Kailana Reed 2, Nachiya Washington 2, Akilah mith 17, M’laya Ainsworth 8, Zaniah Lucas 2, Marie Adom 3. Totals: 11 12-27 38.
Charlottesville (1–0): La’Kasia Calloway 17, Camiyah Brown 8, Carmella Jackson 2, Stefania Cafferillo 2, Vanessa Antwi 10, Lakia Thompson 0, Lidia Shimer 8, Andrea Lefkowitz 21, Taylor Ward 3, Tatiana Allen-Taylor 6. Totals: 30 14-21, 77.
3-pointers: Chancellor 4 (Smith 3, Ainsworth). Charlottesville 3 (Calloway 2, Ward).
BOYS BASKETBALL
BROOKE POINT 75, SPOTSYLVANIA 31
Gary Moran and Xavier Purnell scored 14 points each and the Black-Hawks forced 28 turnovers to win their opener.
Eric Mason added 12 points for Brooke Point, which visits Colonial Forge on Friday. Evan Bowles and Corbin Skebo led the Knights with seven points each.
|Spotsylvania
|10
|10
|6
|5
|—
|31
|Brooke Point
|21
|20
|19
|15
|—
|75
Spotsylvania (0–1): Nathan Widener 5, Charles Coogler 3, Evan Bowles 7, James Reid 2, Chase Green 5, Darian Walker 2, Corbin Skebo 7. Totals: 11 6–9 31.
Brooke Point (1–0): De’Shaun Mears 0, Christian Taylor 7, Tye Wright 4, Christian Leap 5, Gary Moran 14, Xavier Purnell 14, Avante Nation 5, Eric Mason 12, Riley Wavady 4, Chase Scroggins 4, Pat Sullivan 6, Michael Hammond 0. Totals: 34 4–7 75.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 3 (Widener, Coogler, Bowles); Brooke Point 3 (Taylor, Leap, Nation).
CHARLOTTESVILLE 76, CHANCELLOR 71
Zymir Faulkner’s 29 points led the visiting Black Knights to victory.
Shane Batten had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Chargers, and Anthony Melvin added 13 points and seven assists.
|Charlottesville
|17
|23
|21
|15
|—
|76
|Chancellor
|21
|14
|18
|18
|—
|71
Charlottesville (1–0): Nick Motley 6, Zymir Faulkner 29, Jake Bowling 13, Christian Stewart 12, Quincy Edwards 0, Nasir Lindsay 4, Khishan Gray 4, Isaiah Washington 8. Totals: 28 13–29 76.
Chancellor (0–1): Ziggy Carter 2, Vincent Lewis 9, A.J. Coghill 9, Matt Mesick 0, Breydon Williams 7, Jaden Voyd 0, Anthony Melvin 13, Jason Jackson 0, Shanne Batten 17, Colby Bestick 0, Aijah Callahan 0, Isaiah Coleman 14. Totals: 24 16–30 71.
3-pointers: Charlottesville 7 (Faulkner 3, Bowling 3, Gray); Chancellor 7 (Melvin 2, Coleman 2, Lewis, Coghill, Williams).
