Genesis Houston tallied a game-high 16 points but the Stafford girls basketball team lost on a heartbreaking 46–45 nondistrict conference game on Thursday night to a buzzer-beater in visiting Chantilly’s Westfield High School.
Aliyah Carmichael chipped in 11 points for Stafford, who gets right back on the road to visit Centreville tonight for a 7 p.m. slot.
|Westfield
|8
|8
|17
|13
|—
|46
|Stafford
|4
|17
|12
|12
|—
|45
Westfield: G. Reed 15, B. Reed 11, Sivaran 9, Dercole 3, J. Phillips 3, Masaki 3, Quaindo 2, Koleman 0, Vayan 0, D. Phillips 0, Ghyzel 0. Totals: 16 9-23 46.
Stafford (0-2): Genesis Houston 16, Alia Carmichael 11, Iliana Floode 10, Naomi Glass 4, Janiya Adebayo 2, Maddy Smith 0, Tia Hoffman 0. Totals: 16 9-11 45.
3-pointers: Westfield 5 (Sivaran 2, Dercole, Masaki). Stafford 2 (Carmichael).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PATRIOT 58,
BROOKE POINT 50
Jaylin Pressley stood out with a game-high 19 points and seven rebounds for Brooke Point but her squad would endure a loss on the road following a tightly-played matchup.
Zamaria Hutchinson chipped in 12 points for the Black-Hawks, while Eryka Avery posted a stat line of four points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Lauryn Moore and Caitlin Blackman led Patriot with 18 and 17 points, respectively.
Brooke Point hosts Colonial Forge today.
|Brooke Point
|8
|12
|14
|16
|—
|50
|Patriot
|17
|9
|9
|23
|—
|58
Brooke Point (1-1): Jaylin Pressley 19, Zamaria Hutchinson 12, Ayanna Parker 11, Eryka Avery 4, Kylie Thuot 4, Alexis Cochran 0, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 0, Jay-Lynn Forde 0, Candasia Hyslop 0, Solaris Serrano 0. Totals: 21 7-9 50.
Patriot (2-0): Lauryn Moore 18, Caitlin Blackman 17, Elena Bertrand 12, Kayla Amoah 5, Taylor Booker 2, Briana Griffin 2, Addisyn Banks 0, Mackenzie Banks 0, Nyah Prince 0, Emily Casey 0. Totals: 21 12-23 58.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 1 (Parker). Patriot 4 (Blackman 2, Bertrand, Moore).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FRED. CHRISTIAN 53,
FRED. ACADEMY 14
Taylor Thomas totaled 20 points, five rebounds, and five steals to pave the way in Fredericksburg Christian’s dominant victory over conference and crosstown rival Fredericksburg Academy.
Bella Izadi had 13 points and three assists. Morgan Griffis racked up nine points, eight rebounds, and two steals.
The Eagles will be back on their home floor again Tuesday for a big test against Highland School.
|FA
|6
|2
|2
|4
|—
|14
|FCS
|25
|19
|4
|5
|—
|53
Fredericksburg Academy (0-1): K. Amberger 6, E. Clements 4, S. Simes 2, K. Doherty 2, G. Norair 0, A. Askland 0, L. Fischer 0. Totals: 7 14.
Fredericksburg Christian (4-1): Taylor Thomas 20, Bella Izadi 13, Morgan Griffis 9, Claire Derr 5, Grayson Scott 4, Knydal Jones 2, Katie Winters 0, Cassie Miller 0, Maddie Bachman 0. Totals: 22 7-10 53.
3-pointers: Fredericksburg Academy none. Fredericksburg Christian 2 (Izadi, Thomas).
BOYS BASKETBALL
FRED. CHRISTIAN 61,
FRED. ACADEMY 20
Caleb DeVeau led all scorers with 18 points en route to the Fredericksburg Christian ’ blowout victory in a Delaney Athletic Conference matchup against Fredericksburg Academy.
Freshman Luke Chilton made a big impact with 11 points, five rebounds, and two blocks.
The Eagles will head up North to face Highland School on Tuesday.
|FA
|12
|4
|0
|4
|—
|20
|FCS
|7
|19
|26
|9
|—
|61
Fredericksburg Academy (0-1): Laursen 9, Christmas 5, Drape 4, Madison 2, Schaeffer 0, Whittford 0, Mozina 0. Totals: 8 2-11 20.
Fredericksburg Christian (2-2, 0-1): Caleb DeVeau 18, Luke Chilton 11, Tyson Jones 10, Josh Hill 9, Blake Johnson 6, John Varlas 3, Elijah Lambros 2, Caleb Van Hoven 2, Korey Hazel 0. Totals: 24 6-15 61.
3-pointers: Fredericksburg Academy 2 (Laursen, Christmas). Fredericksburg Christian 7 (DeVeau 4, Varlas, Hill, Chilton).
CARMEL 70,
HIGHLAND 65
Devawn White erupted for a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds, willing the Carmel Wildcats to victory in the first round of the annual ‘Sleepy Thompson Tournament,’ hosted by St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School.
Elijah Roye also finished with a double-double for Carmel by notching 10 points and 11 rebounds. Fellow senior Josh Campbell poured in 16 points.
The Wilcats advance to the tournament’s semifinal round tonight at 7 p.m., where they’ll take on Hargrave Military Academy.
|Highland
|14
|18
|25
|8
|—
|65
|Carmel
|14
|21
|16
|19
|—
|70
Highland (3-1): Brizzi 31, Salih 9, Handberry 9, Hayes 6, O’Brien 3, Barshow 3, Wells 2, Lester 2, Wagner 0. Totals: 25 7-13 65.
Carmel (4-1): Devawn White 22, Josh Campbell 16, Elijah Roye 10, Malaki Whittaker 10, Victor Johnson 10, Maurice Vincent 2, Jedidiah Danaher 0, Kenny Blaylock 0, Philip Bou Khalil 0, Kyle Williams 0. Totals: 27 10-15 70.
3-pointers: Highland 8 (Brizzi 4, Handberry 2, Barshow 1, O’Brien 1). Carmel 6 (Campbell 2, Johnson 2, Whittaker 2).
Wednesday’s result
SWIMMING
NORTH STAFFORD VS. MOUNTAIN VIEW
The Mountain View girls egde North Stafford, 144-139, while the Wildcats’ boys cruised to a 213-72 win at the Rouse Center.
BOYS
200 meter medley relay: North Stafford (Zacchary David, Jacob Lamorie, Ethan Abbott, Zack Hubbard) 1:57.40; 200 free: Nick Thomas (MV) 2:13.34; 200 IM: Peyton Meyer (MV) 2:14.60; 50 Free: Jack O’Reilly (MV); 100 Fly: Michael Kratowicz (MV) 1:01.72; 100 Free: Jack O’Reilly (MV) 53.50; 500 Free: Peyton Meyer (MV) 5:18/18; 200 Free relay: Mountain View (Andrew Fiore, Peyton Meyer, Michael Kratowicz, Jack O’Reilly) 1:39.22; 100 Back: Nick Thomas (MV) 1:10.09; 100 Breast: Andrew Fiore (MV) 1:07.13; 400 Free relay: Mountain View (Andrew Fiore, Peyton Meyer, Michael Kratowicz, Jack O’Reilly) 3:41.69.
GIRLS
200 meter medley relay: Mountain View (Lena Steckler, Bridgette, Pearson, Reilly Moore, Anka Whelan) 1:56.06; 200 free: Anka Whelan (MV) 1:59.06; 200 IM: Bridgette Pearson (MV) 2:21.81; 50 Free: Chloe Schmitz (MV) 25.97; 100 Fly: Lena Steckler (MV) 1:00.91; 100 Free: Chloe Schmitz (MV) 57.45; 500 Free: Bethany Viventi (MV) 5:58.88; 200 Free relay: Mountain View (Macy O’Reilly, Evelyn Thompson, Bridgette Pearson, Chloe Schmitz) 1:47.41; 100 Back: Lena Steckler (MV); 100 Breast: Bridgette Pearson (MV) 1:16.09; 400 Free relay: Mountain View (Chloe Schmitz, Lena Steckler, Lauren Meyer, Anka Whelan) 3:58.39.
