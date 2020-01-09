Laila Campbell’s 15 points led a Courtland girls basketball team that earned 44 attempts at the charity stripe in the second half alone, en route to a 52–47 victory over host James Monroe in the Battlefield District contest on Thursday night.
Shavia Davis contributed 13 points in only her second varsity game after being called up from the junior-varsity program. Deziree Johnson had 10 points and Jaidyn Taylor controlled the glass with 10 rebounds.
Harmoni Swain and Tianna Firms totaled 12 points apiece for James Monroe.
Courtland will bring King George to their home floor today.
|Courtland
|9
|5
|18
|20
|—
|52
|James Monroe
|6
|10
|10
|21
|—
|47
Courtland (4-6, 2-0): Laila Campbell 15, Shavia Davis 13, Deziree Johnson 10, Janay Hill 7, Jaidyn Taylor 4, Noelle Hodges 3, Grace Whitenack 0, Madison McDermott 0, Atlee Thompson 0, Morgan Scordellis 0. Totals: 12 27-48 52.
James Monroe (5-4, 0-2): Harmoni Swain 12, Tianna Firms 12, Amathy Chol 6, Za’Niya Young 6, Isabel Whitman 6, Nia Bryant 5, Torjhae Ferguson 0, Kayana Cloud 0, Brianna Bracy 0. Totals: 18 10-21 47.
3-pointers: Courtland 1 (Hill). James Monroe 1 (Bryant).
BOYS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 94,
SPOTSYLVANIA 33
Braden Jory caught fire from distance, knocking down six triples on his way to a game-high 20 points, and the Mountain View Wildcats picked up a dominant nondistrict win over Spotsylvania.
Andrew Pitts added 17 points, while six other Wildcats chipped in at least five points or more.
Nathan Widener paced Spotsylvania with 11 points.
Mountain View hosts Rappahannock on Monday.
|Spotsylvania
|6
|12
|12
|3
|—
|33
|MV
|27
|31
|21
|15
|—
|94
Spotsylvania (0-9): Nathan Widener 11, Jake Taylor 6, Charles Coogler 4, DeAnthony Pendleton 4, Darien Walker 4, Mathias Barnwell 2, Trent Reid 2, Evan Bowles, Josiah Patterson 0, Joel Byrd 0, Chase Greene 0. Totals: 12 8-14 33.
Mountain View (6-3): Braden Jory 20, Andrew Pitts 17, Derek Alstaetter 9, Duncan Beaumont 8, Darius Crouch 7, Will Hamill 6, Alex Davis 6, Reggie Annor 5, Slater Sparks 4, Brayden Hanny 3, Jabez Clark 3, Colin Lafley 2, Jordan Jackson 2, Colin Carroll 2, Russell Gerald 0. Totals: 32 14-17 94.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 1 (Widener). Mountain View 16 (Jory 6, Hamill 2, Beaumont 2, Pitts 2, Clark, Hanny, Annor, Davis).
