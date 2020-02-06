Laila Campbell scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Courtland girls basketball team escaped with a 46–42 win over Spotsylvania on Thursday night.
Campbell scored 14 in the second half for the Cougars who host Eastern View on Tuesday.
Breana Donnell led all scorers with 22 points for Spotsylvania.
|Courtland
|12
|12
|10
|12
|—
|46
|Spotsylvania
|3
|18
|12
|9
|—
|42
Courtland (5-13, 3-6): Grace Whitenack 5, Madison McDermott 2, Shavia Davis 0, Janay Hill 3, Atlee Thompson 6, Laila Campbell 19, Deziree Johnson 6, Noelle Hodges 5. Totals: 19 7-11 46.
Spotsylvania (2-17, 0-9): Breana Donnell 22, Emily Ewing 0, Kallie Buchanan 0, Mariah Evans 15, Cat Tracy 0, Kelsey Bailey 3, Taylor Krouse 2. Totals: 12 15-20 42.
3-pointers: Courtland 1 (Whitenack). Spotsylvania 3 (Donnell 3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KING GEORGE 68,
JAMES MONROE 31
Behind Aiyana Ellis’ all-around effort of 15 points, four steals, four blocks, three rebounds and two blocks, the Foxes topped the Yellow Jackets in a Battlefield District road contest.
Brianna Ellis chipped in 13 points. Isabel Whitman led James Monroe with a game-high 18 points.
King George returns to their home floor Tuesday to take on Chancellor.
|King George
|13
|10
|20
|25
|—
|68
|James Monroe
|4
|6
|4
|17
|—
|31
King George (14-2, 8-1): Aiyana Ellis 15, Brianna Ellis 13, Haylee Callahan 10, Amber McComber 9, Oma Aguolu 8, Gabby Mack 6, Katherine Healey 5, Latasha Johnson 2. Totals: 30 1-4 68.
James Monroe (10-10, 3-7): Isabel Whitman 18, Nia Bryant 6, Harmoni Swain 4, Torjhae Ferguson 3, Amathy Chol 0, Tiana Firms 0, ZaNiya Young 0, Kayana Cloud 0, Brianna Bracy 0. Totals: 11 5-11 31.
3-pointers: King George 7 (McComber 3, A. Ellis 3, Healey). James Monroe 4 (Whitman 3, Ferguson).
BOYS BASKETBALL
JAMES MONROE 58,
KING GEORGE 45
Ricky Goode–Wright led all scorers with 20 points as the Yellow Jackets earned a Battlefield District win on the road over the Foxes.
Aaron Carter and Kyle Snider chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively. For King George, Kyle Reviello and Joe Billingsley notched 12 apiece.
James Monroe will travel to Caroline on Tuesday.
|James Monroe
|12
|20
|12
|14
|—
|58
|King George
|9
|8
|12
|16
|—
|45
James Monroe (9-10, 5-5): Ricky Goode-Wright 20, Aaron Carter 11, Kyle Snider 10, DaQuan Brown 7, Joe Hardy 4, Christian Hamm 2, Jack Hardy 2, Travis Hudson 2, Christian Young 0, Greg Williams 0, Kevin Concepcion 0, Robert Hardin Jr. 0. Totals: 24 4-4 58.
King George (0-19, 0-9): Kyle Reviello 12, Joe Billingsley 12, Nehemiah Frye 6, Von Whiting 6, Connor Gray 6, Ty McDowney 1, Mitchell Freitag 0. Totals: 15 11-15 45.
3-pointers: James Monroe 5 (Goode-Wright 2, Snider 2, Carter, Brown). King George 2 (Gray 2).
FRED. CHRISTIAN 57
RANDOLPH–MACON 45
Trailing by nine at the start of the fourth quarter, the Eagles would outscore the Yellow Jackets 21–2 for the final eight minutes and secure a Delaney Athletic Conference road win.
Josh Hill posted an attention-grabbing stat line of 16 points, six assists, three rebounds, and seven steals for Fredericksburg Christian.
Elijah Lambros contributed 13 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, and two steals for the Eagles. Tyson Jones added 14 points, four assists, and three steals.
The Eagles are back on their home floor tonight when they host Fuqua.
|FCS
|11
|8
|17
|21
|—
|57
|RMA
|15
|14
|14
|2
|—
|45
FCS (8-11, 4-6): Josh Hill 16, Tyson Jones 14, Elijah Lambros 13, Blake Johnson 9, Luke Chilton 3, Caleb Deveau 2, John Varlas 0, Nick Miller 0, Korey Hazel 0, Kaleb Van Hoven 0. Totals: 20 14-21 57.
Randolph-Macon (4-14): Usran Awa 11, Jaylen Mcleod 10, Aaron Lee 9, Donavan Heggs 8, Joseph Afotey-Agbo 7. Totals: 18 4-6 45.
3-pointers: FCS 3 (Hill 2, Jones). Randolph-Macon 5 (Heggs 2, Afotey-Agbo, Awa, Lee).
