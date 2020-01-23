Josh Campbell led all scorers and rebounders with 25 points and 15 boards, propelling the Carmel Wildcats over visiting Williamsburg Christian Academy, 80-60, in boys basketball action on Thursday night.

Devawn White chipped in his own double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Maurice Vincent scored 17 points.

Carmel visits Atlantic Shores Christian on Saturday for a 5 p.m. slot.

Carmel        13   17   14   16 —   60

Williamsburg Christian (7-10): Wilkins 22, Calhoun 8, Vaughn 8, Herman 7, Simmons 5, Conrad 4, Wellons 3, Bartlett 3. Totals: 21 12-23 60.

Carmel (9-9): Josh Campbell 25, Maurice Vincent 17, Devawn White 14, Malaki Whittaker 7, Kyle Williams 6, Elijah Roye 5, Kenny Blaylock 2, Philip Bou Khalil 2, Nathan Flaherty 2, Jedidiah Danaher 0. Totals: 27 21-29 80.

3-pointers: Williamsburg Christian 6 (Calhoun 2, Wilkins 2, Bartlett, Simmons). Carmel 5 (Campbell 4, Vincent).

GIRLS

EASTERN VIEW 58,

CAROLINE 41

LaNadia Loving scored 15 points to lead Caroline, but visiting Eastern View picked up the win to remain unbeaten in the Battlefield District.

The Cavaliers (10-5, 3-3) take on St. Gertrude on Saturday at Highland Springs High School.

