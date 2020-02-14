Isaiah Coleman’s bucket with 1.1 seconds to play broke a tied ball game and propelled Chancellor to a 62-60 boys basketball road win over James Monroe on Friday night.
The Chargers also locked up the No. 2 seed for the Battlefied District tournament.
Anthony Melvin led all scorers with 23 points, including four 3-pointers for the Chargers, who host Courtland on Tuesday.
Tyler Whitman led James Monroe with 17 points and Ricky Goode-Wright went for 15.
The Yellow Jackets have completed regular-season play.
|Chancellor
|20
|12
|10
|20
|—
|62
|James Monroe
|11
|17
|15
|17
|—
|60
Chancellor (14-7, 9-2): Shane Batten 9, Ziggy Carter 6, Vincent Lewis 0, AJ Coghill 7, Matt Mesick 0, Breydon Williams 6, Jaden Voyd 0, Anthony Melvin 23, Jason Jackson 0, Alijah Callahan 0, Isaiah Coleman 9, Dajuan Johnson 2, Jamari Fleming 0. Totals: 22 13-21 62.
James Monroe (10-11, 6-6): Aaron Carter 11, Ricky Goode-Wright 15, Tyler Whitman 17, Joe Hardy 0, Greg Williams 0, Kevin Concepcion 0, Kyle Snider 3, Jack Hardy 4, Christian Hamm 0, Travis Hudson 6, DaQuane Brown 2, Christian Young 2. Totals: 21 9-15 60.
3-pointers: Chancellor 5 (Melvin 4, Batten). JM 9 (Whitman 4, Carter 3, Goode-Wright, Snider).
BOYS BASKETBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 50, STAFFORD 49
Javon Swinton poured in 29 points and 14 rebounds to push North Stafford past Stafford and into the Commonwealth District championship game.
Swinton was 10 for 13 on free throw attempts, including some big ones late to seal the win for the Wolverines, who visit Massaponax on Tuesday.
Stafford was led by Jacob Duniver’s 21 points, which included six 3-pointers.
|Stafford
|13
|10
|8
|18
|—
|49
|North Stafford
|11
|14
|11
|14
|—
|50
Stafford (12-7): James Robinson 2, Tishawn Ellis 9, Donovan Arnason 3, Joshua Wallace 4, Jalen Smith 8, Tyler Turner 0, Amari Moorer 2, Jacob Duniver 21, Nicholas Belako 0. Totals: 18 6-8 49.
North Stafford (15-7): Aiden Pittman 0, Javon Swinton 29, Holt Egan 5, Shawn Asbury 4, Anthony Nieves 3, Nashawn Leftridge 0, Cole Maruchi 0, Elisha Brown 3, Isaiah Shaw 0, Hezekiah Brown 6. Totals: 18 11-15 50.
3-pointers: Stafford 7 (Duniver 6, Arnason). NS 3 (Swinton, Nieves, E. Brown).
COURTLAND 91, CAROLINE 64
Zane Fox and Khai Seargeant led the way as Courtland picked up its 20th win of the year.
Fox scored 25 points and Seargeant went for 24 in the victory for the Cougars, who as a team went 19 for 22 from the foul line.
Koby Metz scored 13 for Caroline.
On Tuesday, Courtland visits Chancellor and the Cavaliers entertain Eastern View.
|Caroline
|15
|12
|20
|17
|—
|64
|Courtland
|25
|13
|31
|22
|—
|91
Caroline (10-10, 5-6): Tejahn Whiting 7, Anthony Dowdy 10, Terrell Poole 4, Kaylen Taylor 11, Tre Terrell 5, Ryan Golladay 6, Dominique Washington 0, Gabe Campbell 2, Darius Fortune 6, Koby Metz 13. Totals: 22 8-13 64.
Courtland (20-1, 11-0): Xander Alston 6, Robert Harvey 6, Brandon Hilliard 11, Khai Seargeant 24, Raul Gil 2, Kristion Plummer 9, Darren Green 4, Zane Fox 25, Michael Salvary 0, Corey John 4, Brandon Howard 0. Totals: 32 19-22 91.
3-pointers: Caroline 12 (Taylor 3, Dowdy 2, Golladay 2, Fortune 2, Metz 2, Whiting). Courtland 8 (Plummer 3, Hilliard 2, Seargeant 2, Fox).
TANDEM FRIENDS 58, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 51
Elijah Lambros impressed with an all-around effort of 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and five blocks, but Fredericksburg Christian ultimately fell to Tandem Friends in a hard-fought contest.
Tyson Jones’ 12 points led the Eagles, while Josh Hill chipped in 10 points, three rebounds and five assists.
FCS enters the Delaney Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday for a matchup against Trinity Christian.
|Tandem Friends
|6
|22
|15
|15
|—
|58
|Fredericksburg Christian
|11
|17
|12
|11
|—
|51
Tandem Friends (12-8): Copeland 18, Lockley 17, Anderson 6, McCullogh 6, Morton 6, Scott 5, Warren 0. Totals: 23 8-12 58.
Fredericksburg Christian (9-14, 5-7): Tyson Jones 12, Elijah Lambros 11, Josh Hill 10, Blake Johnson 6, Caleb Deveau 5, Korey Hazel 3, John Varlas 2, Luke Chilton 2, Nick Miller 0, Tyler Madison 0, Kaleb Van Hoven 0. Totals: 19 6-9 51.
3-pointers: TF 4 (Copeland 3, Scott). FCS 7 (Hill 2, Jones 2, Hazel, Lambros, Deveau).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BROOKE POINT 62, MASSAPONAX 58
Brooke Point had four players in double figure scoring as it downed Massaponax in the Commonwealth District semifinals.
Ayanna Parker had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Jaylin Pressley posted 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Black–Hawks.
Eryka Avery and Zamaria Hutchinson also scored 13 apiece for Brooke Point, which visits Colonial Forge for the championship on Tuesday.
A’Mira Roy paced the Panthers with 19 points.
|Massaponax
|10
|19
|16
|13
|—
|58
|Brooke Point
|11
|14
|20
|17
|—
|62
Massaponax (16-6): Kyla Coles 15, Avery Rau 0, Leah Schoonover 12, Aryonna Coles 5, Kiersten Bowler 0, Gabby Athy 7, Janiah Andrews 0, A’Mira Roy 19, Kimiko Andrew 0, Raine Tweedy 0. Totals: 23 5-9 58.
Brooke Point (14-6): Kylie Thout 3, Alexis Cochran 0, Eryka Avery 13, Dasia Hyslop 6, Ayanna Parker 14, Jaylin Pressley 13, Jaylyn Brown 0, Zamaria Hutchinson 13. Totals: 23 9-16 62.
3-pointers: Massaponax 7 (Schoonover 4, K. Coles 2, A. Coles). Brooke Point 7 (Avery 2, Parker 2, Hutchinson 2, Thout).
COLONIAL FORGE 77, NORTH STAFFORD 45
Colonial Forge jumped out fast after one quarter and cruised into the Commonwealth District championship game with a win over North Stafford.
Brayla Bogier scored 20 points for the Eagles, while Cameren Downs contributed 19 points and 21 assists in the win.
Colonial Forge will host Brooke Point to try and add the district tournament title to its regular-season title.
|North Stafford
|4
|15
|16
|10
|—
|45
|Colonial Forge
|32
|18
|13
|14
|—
|77
North Stafford (10-9): Makayla Johnson 3, Kalyah Bradley 0, Nyla Siler 2, Margarette Duckett 5, Mayla Taylor 12, Lauren Farace 11, Cayla Thomas 0, Noelia Cevailos 0, Desiree Roy 12, Olivia Mickens 0, Kendra Brooks 0, Erica Lee 0, Faliyah Opoku 0.
Colonial Forge (15-5): Isabella Wylie 6, Riley Morrison 2, Avery Hartenstein 0, Brayla Bogier 20, Cameren Downs 19, Riley Delcore 2, Jenna Grey 13, Ashlee Fortier 0, Kyra Gatlin 0, Le’Taysha Arrington 15.
3-pointers: N/A.
CHANCELLOR 77, JAMES MONROE 32
Jasmine Talley exploded for a game-high 26 points to pace Chancellor in a dominant victory over James Monroe.
The win also saw Talley reach the 1,000-point plateau. Sisters M’laya and M’kayla Ainsworth added 18 and 11 points, respectively. Akilah Smith racked up eight points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals for the Chargers, who next visit Courtland on Tuesday.
Harvey Swain’s 13 led James Monroe.
|James Monroe
|7
|11
|10
|4
|—
|32
|Chancellor
|22
|23
|20
|12
|—
|77
James Monroe (10-12, 3-9): Harmoni Swain 13, Nia Bryant 6, ZaNiya Young 5, Isabel Whitman 4, Tianna Firms 3, Amathy Chol 1, Brianna Bracy 0, Torjhae Ferguson 0. Totals: 11 7-16 32.
Chancellor (10-11, 8-4): Jasmine Talley 26, M’laya Ainsworth 18, M’kayla Ainsworth 11, Akilah Smith 8, Kailana Reed 6, Melody Washington 4, T’Laya Johnson 2, Marie Adom 2, Nachiya Washington 0. Totals: 21 9-18 77.
3-pointers: James Monroe 2 (Whitman, Young). Chancellor 6 (Talley 4, M’l. Ainsworth 2).
CAROLINE 50, COURTLAND 33
LaNadia Loving went for a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds as Caroline defeated Courtland in Battlefield District play.
Tamaya Morton contributed six points and 15 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who head to Eastern View on Tuesday.
Laila Campbell and Deziree Johnson scored 11 points apiece for the Cougars, who entertain Chancellor on Tuesday.
|Courtland
|2
|14
|7
|10
|—
|33
|Caroline
|9
|17
|12
|12
|—
|50
Courtland (5-16, 3-8): Laila Campbell 11, Deziree Johnson 11, Shavia Davis 7, Janay Hill 2, Noelle Hodges 2, Atlee Thompson 2, Grace Whitenack 0, Madison McDermott 0. Totals: 12 8-12 33.
Caroline (13-7, 6-5): Lanadia Loving 10, Avianna Hopewell 9, Bri Morton 7, Elisa Vignando 7, Jordan Copper 6, Tamaya Morton 6, Keshyra Jiggetts 3, Grace Shannon 2, Delaney Haislop 0. Totals: 20 7-10 50.
3-pointers: Courtland 1 (Davis). Caroline 3 (Jiggetts, Morton, Vignando).
