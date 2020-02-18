Zane Fox scored 22 points and Khai Seargeant 19 to help visiting Courtland close out the regular season with a 74-53 boys basketball win at Chancellor on Tuesday night to finish unbeaten in the Battlefield District.
The top-seeded Cougars will host Thursday’s semifinals, with the hosts taking on James Monroe and second-seeded Chancellor facing Eastern View.
Anthony Melvin led the Chargers with 17 points.
|Courtland
|17
|17
|24
|16
|—
|74
|Chancellor
|9
|11
|23
|10
|—
|53
Courtland (21-1, 12-0): Xander Alston 14, Robert Harvey 5, Brandon Hilliard 10, Khai Seargeant 19, Raul Gil 0, Kristion Plummer 0, Darren Green 0, Zane Fox 22, Michael Salvary 0, Corey John 4, Brandon Howard 0. Totals: 30 10-15 74.
Chancellor (14-8, 9-3): Shane Batten 6, Ziggy Carter 3, Vincent Lewis 4, AJ Coghill 6, Matt Mesick 0, Breydon Williams 4, Jaden Voyd 0, Anthony Melvin 17, Jason Jackson 0, Alijah Callahan 0, Isaiah Coleman 9, Dajuan Johnson 2, Jamari Fleming 2. Totals: 20 12-20 53.
3-pointers: Courtland 4 (Alston 4). Chancellor 1 (Melvin).
CAROLINE 72,
EASTERN VIEW 70, (OT)
Tejahn Whiting scored a game-high 27 points to help Caroline hold off visiting Eastern View to get a Battlefield District win in both team’s regular-season finale.
The Cyclones will advance to Thursday’s district semifinals where they will take on Chancellor at Courtland High School. The Cavaliers will await a regional opponent.
Ron Ward hit a pull-up 3 for Eastern View with 6.1 second left in regulation to force the extra period.
|Eastern View
|13
|13
|19
|20
|5
|—
|72
|Caroline
|16
|14
|17
|18
|7
|—
|70
Eastern View (11-10, 7-5): Blake Leake 18, Alex Spangler 21, Bryan Maxie 2, Dylan White 2, Meme Melvin 6, Ron Ward 10, Corey Long 1, Rickey Butler 10. Totals: 25 12-22 70.
Caroline (11-10, 6-6): Tejahn Whiting 27, Anthony Dowdy 8, Ryan Golladay 0, Koby Metz 11, Kaylen Taylor 11, Darius Fortune 2, Terrell Poole 8, Tre Terrell 3, Dominique Washington 2, Gabe Campbell 0. Totals: 23 18-23 72.
3-pointers: EV 8 (Leake 3, Spangler 3, Ward, Butler). Caroline 8 (Whiting 4, Taylor 2, Metz, Poole).
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 48,
FRED. CHRISTIAN 40
Elijah Lambros gave an all-around effort of 14 points, six rebounds, seven blocks and three steals, but Fredericksburg Christian suffered a first-round loss to Trinity Christian in the Delaney Athletic Conference tournament.
The Eagles were without senior guard Josh Hill, who had to sit out due to a knee injury.
Luke Chilton added five points for the Eagles, who conclude their season with a 9-15 overall record.
|Trinity Christian
|5
|16
|11
|16
|—
|48
|FCS
|12
|8
|11
|9
|—
|40
Trinity Christian (11-12): Bailey 18, Dickins 8, Jung 7, Chun 6, Mulcahy 6, Garber 3. Totals: 17 13-17 48.
FCS (9-15): Elijah Lambros 14, Caleb Deveau 6, Luke Chilton 5, Blake Johnson 4, Korey Hazel 4, John Varlas 3, Tyler Madison 2, Tyson Jones 2, Nick Miller 0, Kaleb Van Hoven 0. Totals: 17 3-6 40.
3-pointers: Trinity Christian 1 (Mulcahy). FCS 3 (Deveau 2, Varlas).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHANCELLOR 65,
COURTLAND 60
M’laya Ainsworth had 18 points to lead three Chancellor players in double-figure scoring in a come-from-behind Battlefield District girls basketball win at Courtland on Wednesday night.
The Cougars used a man-to-man defense to help it build a 30-27 halftime lead, before the Chargers were able to overcome it in the second half.
Akilah Smith and Jasmine Talley added 17 and 13 points, respectively, for Chancellor, which takes on Eastern View in Thursday’s district semifinals at King George High School.
Laila Campbell lead all scorers with 26 points and added nine rebounds for the Cougars in their season finale. Deziree Johnson supplied 13 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and three assists.
|Chancellor
|11
|16
|22
|16
|—
|65
|Courtland
|6
|24
|16
|14
|—
|60
Chancellor (11-11, 8-4): Melody Washington 0, Jasmine Talley 13, T’Laya Johnson 4, Kailana Reed 5, Nachita Washington 0, M’laya Ainsworth 18, Zaniah Lucas 6, Akilah Smith 17, Marie Adom 2. Totals: 27 7-16 65.
Courtland (5-17, 3-9): Grace Whitenack 2, Madison McDermott 3, Shavia Davis 4, Janay Hill 4, Atlee Thompson 4, Laila Campbell 26, Deziree Johnson 13, Noelle Hodges 4. Totals: 25 10-20 60.
3-pointers: Chancellor 4 (Smith 2, Talley, Ainsworth). Courtland: none.
FRED. CHRISTIAN 58,
FOXCROFT 22
Taylor Thomas and Grayson Scott led Fredericksburg Christian’s scoring output with 19 and 16 points, respectively, as the Eagles defeated Foxcroft in dominant fashion for a Delaney Athletic Conference tournament first round win.
Bella Izadi contributed 10 points. Thomas, Scott and Izadi all finished with six steals apiece.
Tournament play continues for the Eagles on Thursday when they visit Seton at 5 p.m.
|Foxcroft
|4
|6
|7
|5
|—
|22
|FCS
|13
|18
|14
|13
|—
|58
Foxcroft: E. Stanley 5, C. Voros 3, G. Schrinier 3, A. McMann 4, R. Patterson 2, A. Stanley 2, E. Northrop 2, B. Manana 1. Totals: 9 3-8 22.
FCS (15-9): Taylor Thomas 19, Grayson Scott 16, Bella Izadi 10, Morgan Griffis 7, Claire Derr 2, Brianna DeArmas 2, Cassie Miller 2, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 25 5-5 58.
3-pointers: Foxcroft 1 (Schrinier). FCS 3 (Izadi 2, Thomas).
