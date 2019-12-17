Zane Fox’s double-double (13 points and 11 rebounds) helped Courtland’s boys basketball team edge host Riverbend 55–52 Tuesday night to stay unbeaten on the season.
Xander Alston scored a team-high 14 points and set the tone for Courtland’s offense during a win in which standout guard Khai Seargeant was inactive for due to illness.
Jalen Suber of Riverbend had 19 points to lead all scorers. Teammate Marquees Foster added 12 for the Bears (1–4).
Courtland (6–0) visits Massaponax on Thursday for another nondistrict test.
|Courtland
|10
|17
|13
|15
|—
|55
|Riverbend
|13
|15
|8
|16
|—
|52
Courtland (6-0): Xander Alston 14, Zane Fox 13, Corey John 8, Brandon Hilliard 7, Robert Harvey 6, Kristian Plummer 5, Darren Green 2, Raul Gil 0, Michael Salvary 0. Totals: 18 16-23 55.
Riverbend (1-4): Jalen Suber 19, Marquees Foster 12, Logan Suber 8, Da’Quan Johnson 5, Ben Coker 5, Tajae Moore 3, Andy Castillo 0, Nate Sherman 0, Darrell Coleman 0, Malachi Geter 0. Totals: 15 13-20 52.
3-pointers: Courtland 3 (Alston, Harvey, Hilliard). Riverbend 9 (J. Suber 4, L. Suber 2, Foster 2, Coker).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVERBEND 56,
COURTLAND 41
Tianna Smith poured in a game-high 24 points, dished out four assists, and went a perfect 13 for 13 from the free throw line to lead her Bears comfortably over Courtland in a nondistrict matchup.
Aryauna Brent added nine points and five steals for Riverbend. Deziree Johnson led Courtland offensively with 13 points.
Riverbend visits Colgan tonight at 7 p.m.
|Courtland
|11
|8
|9
|13
|—
|41
|Riverbend
|18
|20
|15
|3
|—
|56
Courtland: Deziree Johnson 13, Janay Hill 8, Laila Campbell 7, Noelle Hodges 6, Jaidyn Taylor 5, Grace Whitenack 2, Morgan Scordellis 0, Madison McDermott 0, Atlee Thompson. Totals: 15 7-22 41.
Riverbend (3-2): Tianna Smith 24, Aryauna Brent 9, Madison Siekirski 8, Sabrina Hunter 5, Madison Sarver 5, Bailey Carter 4, MJ Basilica 1, Reiley Gibson 0. Totals: 21 18-25 56.
3-pointers: Courtland none. Riverbend 4 (Siekirski 2, Brent, Smith).
MASSAPONAX 99,
SPOTSYLVANIA 33
Sisters Kyla and Aryonna Coles and A’Mira Roy all scored 16 points apiece to pace Massponax in what would be a dominant home victory and balanced scoring attack.
Leah Schoonover and Raine Tweedy chipped in 15 and 13 points for Massaponax, respectively. Haleigh Perkins totaled a team-high 15 points on Spotsylvania’s end.
The Panthers host Courtland on Thursday.
|Spotsylvania
|5
|12
|4
|12
|—
|33
|Massaponax
|30
|21
|33
|15
|—
|99
Spotsylvania (2-6): Haleigh Perkins 15, Mariah Evans 9, Breana Donnell 6, Emily Ewing 2, Cat Tracy 1, Shiann Pratt-Johnson 0. Totals: 13 6-15 33.
Massaponax (5-1, 2-1): Kyla Coles 16, Aryonna Coles 16, A’Mira Roy 16, Leah Schoonover 15, Raine Tweedy 13, Imahni Spears 8, Janiah Andrews 6, Kiersten Bowler 5, Gabby Athy 4. Totals: 44 9-18 99.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 1 (Perkins). Massaponax 2 (K. Coles, Schoonover).
COLONIAL BEACH 49,
CHARLES CITY 22
Kennedy Muse notched a game-high 17 points and the Colonial Beach Drifters showcased stifling team defense from the very jump to secure a comfortable win on their home floor.
Leah Phillips added 10 points for Colonial Beach, while Cynari Davis had nine. Charles City’s Alexis Williams scored nine points.
The Drifters bring Chincoteague to town on Thursday. Tip time is set for 7:30 p.m.
|Charles City
|2
|6
|7
|7
|—
|22
|Colonial Beach
|23
|13
|11
|2
|—
|49
Charles City: Alexis Williams 9, Anija Brown 6, Janiya Washington 2, Alexa Dennis 2, Skye Bradby 2, Milla Mantell 1. Totals: 6 10-29 22.
Colonial Beach (3-3): Kennedy Muse 17, Leah Phillips 10, Cynari Davis 9, Camari Davis 5, Jadyn McGinniss 4, Ragen Gibson 2, Litany Hostler 2, Cora Bowler 0, Lamiija Samuel 0, McKenzie Quail 0, Abby Michalicek 0. Totals: 21 6-10 49.
3-pointers: Charles City none. Colonial Beach 1 (Muse).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.