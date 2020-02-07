Eastern View used a balanced attack to pick up a huge 78-73 road win over Chancellor in Battlefield District girls basketball action on Friday night.
Four Cyclones scored in double figures, including Sarah Hatfield with 19 points and Terese Green with 18.
Jasmine Talley totaled 22 for the Chargers. M’laya Ainsworth supplied 18 for the Chargers, who will host Thomas Jefferson on Saturday.
|Eastern View
|18
|26
|15
|19
|—
|78
|Chancellor
|20
|12
|22
|19
|—
|73
Eastern View (14-3, 8-0): Makayla McCombs 10, Terese Greene 18, Anya Lawson 7, Trinity Washington 13, Sarah Hatfield 19, McKenna Warren 7, Gianna Gilmore 0, Cherish Strother 0, Destiny Washington 0, Montana Hoffman 4. Totals: 33 10-13 78.
Chancellor (8-10, 6-3): Melody Washington 2, Jasmine Talley 22, T’Laya Johnson 11, Kailana Reed 0, Nachiya Washington 0, M’laya Ainsworth 18, Zaniah Lucas 2, Akilah Smith 12, M’kayla Ainsworth 6. Totals: 28 8-11 73.
3-pointers: Eastern View 2 (McCombs 2). Chancellor 7 (Talley 2, Johnson 2, M’laya Ainsworth 2, Smith).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 37, STAFFORD 33
In a tightly-contested, low-scoring game, Mountain View was able to escape with a Commonwealth District win.
Emma Stalteri went 14 for 17 from the foul line and totaled 21 points for Mountain View.
Iliana Floode led Stafford with 14 points.
|Mountain View
|5
|13
|8
|11
|—
|37
|Stafford
|10
|5
|11
|7
|—
|33
Mountain View (9-12, 2-9): Emma Stalteri 21, Caroline Pollock 0, Jasmine Alexander 5, Janelle Anderson 2, To’seana Hook 2, Nia St. Cyr 5, Taleah Gaither 2. Totals: 9 17-26 37.
Stafford (1-18, 1-10): Madelyn Smith 2, Alia Carmichael 8, Iliana Floode 14, Janiya Adebayo 3, Katie Marschall 0, Naomi Glass 4, Genesis Houston 2. Totals: 10 10-24 33.
3-pointers: Mountain View 2 (Stalteri, Alexander). Stafford 3 (Carmichael 2, Floode).
BROOKE POINT 57, RIVERBEND 53
Despite a late comeback attempt by Riverbend, Brooke Point was able to hold on for a key Commonwealth District win.
Senior Tianna Smith went off for 20 points, while grabbing seven rebounds.
Brooke Point was led by Jaylin Pressley’s 26 points and seven rebounds. Eryka Avery added 15 points and four steals in the win.
|Brooke Point
|11
|18
|13
|15
|—
|57
|Riverbend
|8
|11
|11
|23
|—
|53
Brooke Point (12-6, 9-2): Eryka Avery 15, Cadasia Hyslop 9, Ayanna Parker 7, Jaylin Pressley 26, Kylie Thout 0, Alexis Cochran 0, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 0, Solaris Serrano 0, Jaylyn Brown 0. Totals: 21 11-16 57.
Riverbend (6-13, 4-7): Reiley Gibson 1, Aryauna Brent 8, MJ Basilica 0, Sabrina Hunter 1, Haley Lanning 8, Madison Sarver 11, Anna Bradford 0, Shardae Williams 4, Tianna Smith 20. Totals: 20 10-15 53.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 4 (Avery 3, Hyslop). Riverbend 3 (Smith 2, Brent).
MASSAPONAX 65, NORTH STAFFORD 39
Kyla Coles and A’Mira Roy posted 14 points each to lead Massaponax on its home floor over North Stafford.
Coles also dished out nine assists and collected four steals. Gabby Athy pulled down 15 rebounds.
Desiree Roy of North Stafford finished with a game-high 21 points.
The Panthers will be off until Friday when they enter the Commonwealth District tournament.
|North Stafford
|7
|13
|11
|8
|—
|39
|Massaponax
|27
|15
|11
|12
|—
|65
North Stafford (9-8, 4-7): Desiree Roy 21, Makayla Johnson 5, Maggy Duckett 5, Lauren Farace 4, Cayla Thomas 2, Faliyah Opoku 2, Nyla Siler 0, Brianna Savantino 0, Erica Lee 0. Totals: 12 12-24 39.
Massaponax (16-5, 9-3): Kyla Coles 14, A’Mira Roy 14, Aryonna Coles 13, Leah Schoonover 12, Janiah Andrews 7, Gabby Athy 5, Kiersten Bowler 0, Kimiko Andrew 0. Totals: 22 14-21 65.
3-pointers: North Stafford 1 (Duckett). Massaponax 7 (Schoonover 3, K. Coles 2, A. Coles 2).
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 57, FUQUA 12
Fredericksburg Christian picked up its 11th win of the season in a dominating win over Fuqua.
Morgan Griffis was 8 for 12 from the floor with 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way for the Eagles. Taylor Thomas added 15 points, five steals and six assists.
|Fuqua
|4
|2
|0
|6
|—
|12
|Fredericksburg Christian
|24
|20
|5
|8
|—
|57
Fuqua: Audra Murphy 0, Meridith Schmidt 2, Kassidy Knott 0, Abbie Schmidt 4, Charlotte Haney 0, Kadley Pocket 6, Amya Johns 0. Totals: 6 0-1 12.
Fredericksburg Christian (11-9): Bella Izadi 7, Kyndal Jones 0, Grayson Scott 9, Katie Winters 0, Taylor Thomas 15, Morgan Griffis 24, Claire Derr 0, Brianna DeArmas 0, Cassie Miller 2, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 21 11-12 57.
3-pointers: Fuqua 0. Fred. Christian 4 (Griffis 3, Izadi).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CAROLINE 81, SPOTSYLVANIA 57
Caroline carried a big lead into halftime and never looked back to earn its 10th win of the season.
Tejahn Whiting and Tre Terrell each scored 13 while Kaylen Taylor added 11 points for the Cavaliers.
Spotsylvania got 11 points from both Nathan Widener and Charles Coogler.
|Caroline
|19
|23
|19
|20
|—
|81
|Spotsylvania
|11
|6
|18
|22
|—
|57
Caroline (10-8, 5-4): Tejahn Whiting 13, Anthony Dowdy 9, Jayden Freeman 3, Kaylen Taylor 11, Tre Terrell 13, Dominique Washington 7, Gabe Campbell 8, Darius Fortune 8, Koby Metz 9. Totals: 31 14-29 81.
Spotsylvania (1-19, 1-9): Nathan Widener 11, Charles Coogler 11, Trent Reid 6, Jake Taylor 5, Evan Bowles 2, DeAnthony Pendleton 8, Josiah Patterson 2, Mathias Barnwell 6, Darien Walker 2, Joel Byrd 0, Corbin Skebo 4. Totals: 24 6-10 57.
3-pointers: Caroline 5 (Taylor 2, Whiting, Freeman, Washington). Spotsylvania 3 (Widener 2, Coogler).
FUQUA 41, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 37
Josh Hill tallied a respectable line of 13 points, four rebounds and five assists, but his Fredericksburg Christian Eagles fell to Fuqua in a home contest.
Elijah Lambros worked hard on both ends to finish with eight points, eight rebounds, five blocks and two steals for FCS, which visits Christchurch on Monday.
|Fuqua
|12
|10
|18
|11
|—
|41
|Fredericksburg Christian
|8
|8
|12
|9
|—
|37
Fuqua (7-9): M. Osborn 10, J. Hempfield 10, Tisdale-Couch 8, Corrigan 6, M. Hempfield 4, D. Osborn 3, Gee 0. Totals: 14 11-15 41.
Fredericksburg Christian (8-12, 4-6): Josh Hill 13, Elijah Lambros 8, Blake Johnson 5, Tyson Jones 5, Caleb Deveau 2, Nick Miller 2, Korey Hazel 2, Luke Chilton 0, John Varlas 0. Totals: 15 5-16 37.
3-pointers: Fuqua 2 (D. Osborn, M. Osborn). FCS 2 (Hill, Jones).
STAFFORD 66, MOUNTAIN VIEW 48
James Robinson and Donovan Arnason netted 14 points apiece on their Senior Night to pace Stafford in a comfortable Commonwealth District win.
Joshus Wallace added 12 points for the Indians, who travel to Colonial Forge on Tuesday for their final regular-season test.
Mountain View’s Andrew Pitts led all scorers with 25, including four made three-pointers.
|Mountain View
|10
|7
|14
|17
|—
|48
|Stafford
|14
|16
|15
|21
|—
|66
Mountain View (7-13, 0-11): Andrew Pitts 25, Jabez Clark 12, Braden Jory 6, Derek Alstaetter 4, Alex Davis 1. Totals: 16 10-17 48.
Stafford (12-5, 9-2): James Robinson 14, Donovan Arnason 14, Joshua Wallace 12, Jacob Duniver 7, Adrian Penn 5, Tyler Turner 4, Tishawn Ellis 4, Jalen Smith 2, Amari Moorer 2, Nicholas Belako 2. Totals: 19 15-24 66.
3-pointers: Mountain View 6 (Pitts 4, Jory 2). Stafford 8 (Arnason 4, Penn, Wallace, Turner, Duniver).
EASTERN VIEW 73, CHANCELLOR 65
Team execution, physicality and Alex Spangler’s team-high 20 points all gave Eastern View an edge in a 73-65 Battlefield District boys basketball win over visiting Chancellor on Friday night.
Bryan Maxie and Corey Long pitched in 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Cyclones, who travel to King George on Monday.
Anthony Melvin led all scorers with 22 for the Chargers.
|Chancellor
|11
|11
|18
|25
|—
|65
|Eastern View
|15
|9
|20
|29
|—
|73
Chancellor (13-5, 9-1): Anthony Melvin 22, Isaiah Coleman 20, AJ Coghill 6, Shane Batten 6, Breydon Williams 5, Vincent Lewis 4, Ziggy Carter 2, Jaden Voyd 0, Jason Jackson 0. Totals: 24 10-16 65.
Eastern View (9-8, 5-3): Alex Spangler 20, Bryan Maxie 15, Corey Long 14, Rickey Butler 7, Blake Leake 6, Ron Ward 6, Meme Melvin 3, Dylan White 2, D’Aze Hunter 0. Totals: 28 10-17 73.
3-pointers: Chancellor 7 (Melvin 3, Coleman 2, Lewis, Coghill). EV 7 (Maxie 3, Leake, Spangler, Melvin, Butler).
