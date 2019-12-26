The Eastern View girls basketball team trailed Fauquier entering the third quarter of their first-day game of the Cyclone Classic, but the Cyclones were able to rally while holding the Falcons to just 16 second-half points to pick up a 43–36 victory on Thursday afternoon.
Eastern View got a balanced scoring attack, led by Anya Lawson who scored 10 points and Sarah Hatfield who had eight. Destiny Washington added seven and Gianna Gilmore contributed six points in the victory.
The Cyclones will face Louisa, which dominated Mountain View 64–40 in the day’s other semifinal contest, for the tournament title at 5 tomorrow.
|Fauquier
|8
|12
|8
|8
|—
|36
|Eastern View
|8
|11
|10
|14
|—
|43
Fauquier (3-5): Emma Carter 0, Payton Swart 6, Tiana Minor 12, Skyler Furr 9, McMurphy 0, Makayla Foddrell 4, Sellers 0, Gilmore 0, Skye Corum 5. Totals: 14 6-13 36.
Eastern View (4-1): MaKayla McCombs 4, Terese Green 0, Anya Lawson 10, Trinity Washington 3, Sarah Hatfield 8, McKenna Warren 0, Gianna Gilmore 6, Cherish Strother 0, Destiny Washington 7, Christa Brown 0, Khloe Bowles 0, Montana Hoffman 5. Totals: 16 10-21 43.
3-pointers: Fauquier 2 (Minor, Furr). Eastern View 1 (Hoffman).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LOUISA 64,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 40
Led by 22 points from Alexis Miller, the Louisa Lions took down the Mountain View Wildcats in the Eastern View Christmas Tournament. Miller hit four 3-pointers to lead the scoring.
The Lions got points from 10 different players while Olivia McGhee contributed 13 points.
Emma Stalteri led Mountain View with 12 points. The Wilcats play Orange tomorrow at 1 p.m.
|Mountain View
|11
|16
|8
|5
|—
|40
|Louisa
|19
|24
|12
|9
|—
|64
Mountain View (3-5): Emma Stalteri 12, Caroline Pollock 6, Jasmine Alexander 9, Tiara Bigelow, 5, Zarai Marbra 1, Taleah Gaither 7. Totals: 11 13-24 40.
Louisa (5-2): Olivia McGhee 13, Lydia Wilson 4, Emion Byers 8, Elizabeth Rosson 2, Shakiya Jones 2, Alexis Chapman 8, Julia Smith 2, Alexis Miller 22, Anna Filipkowski 2, Kyla Banks 1. Totals: 23 13-20 64.
3-pointers: Mountain View 5 (Alexander 3, Stalteri, Bigelow). Louisa 5 (Miller 4, McGhee).
BOYS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 66,
LIBERTY 48
Dorion Staples scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half and Arkese Claiborne had a strong third quarter to kick-start the Panthers after a sluggish first half in the opening game of the Cyclone Classic at Eastern View High School.
Claiborne was the game’s high-scorer with 19 points. He also contributed seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks.
Massaponax will take on Hanover in the championship game Saturday at 7 p.m.
|Massaponax
|12
|8
|26
|20
|—
|66
|Liberty
|6
|12
|18
|12
|—
|48
Massaponax (6–1): Alphonzo Williams 12, Tyheem Kimble 2, Noryen Lasley 4, Dorion Staples 18, Carlton Jacobs 0, Arkese Claiborne 19, Mike Swain 5, Lanxton Athy 6, Kaiden Rosenbaum 0, Trevor Bennett 0. Totals: 24 14-16 66.
Liberty (5-4): A. J. Johnson 5, Hunter Humpkins 45, Derrick Rooks 14, Brian Barnes 4, Brian Ryman 0, Tre White 6, Dakota Hodgson 2, Chris Richard 2, Neimiah Raskin 2, Dakota Lindsey 5. Totals: 18 7-17 48.
3-pointers: Massaponax 2 (Claiborne, Swain). Liberty 1 (Lindsey).
