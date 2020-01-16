Caleb DeVeau scored a game-high 16 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists, and two steals to lead charge in Fredericksburg Christian boys basketball team to a 64–34 Delaney Athletic Conference victory on Thursday night.

Tyson Jones tallied 14 points, four assists, and three steals. Blake Johnson added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Eagles will visit Trinity Christian tonight.

RMA        8   13   6   7 —   34
FCS207221564

Randolph-Macon: McLeod 9, Lei 8, Awa 7, Afotey-Agbo 4, Heggs 4, Lee 2, Chen 0. Totals: 13 8-15 34

Fredericksburg Christian (5-7, 1-3): Caleb DeVeau 16, Tyson Jones 14, Blake Johnson 13, Josh Hill 8, Elijah Lambros 7, Korey Hazel 4, Nick Miller 2, Luke Chilton 0, John Varlas 0, Tyler Madison 0. Totals: 22 14-16 64.

3-pointers: Randolph-Macon none. Home (players #, player #, etc.).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WASHINGTON & LEE 54,

ESSEX 29

Devonna Fisher’s 15 points paced a night where Washington & Lee landed various contributions en route to a comfortable Northern Neck District win over Essex.

Anya Baker, Taliyah Ball, and Jayniah Gaskins all netted 10 points apiece for the Eagles, who host Northumberland on Thursday.

Essex        10   4   1   14 —   29
W&L151219854

Essex: Garnett 12, Ross 8, Green 6, Walker 2, Carter 1, Smith 0, Studvent 0, Brown 0, Power 0. Totals: 10 4-18 29.

Washington & Lee: Devonna Fisher 17, Anya Baker 10, Taliyah Ball 10, Jayniyah Gaskins 10, Kearrah Delano 7, Mykia Redmond 0, Tori Khan 0, Armechille Byrd 0. Totals: 22 7-9 54.

3-pointers: Essex 5 (Garnett 3, Green 2). Washington & Lee 3 (Ball 2, Baker).

