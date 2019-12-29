Oma Aguolu tallied a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, including three steals, but the King George girls’ basketball team ultimately fell to Great Mills 48–43 Saturday in the Great Mills holiday tournament championship.

Lauren McCall added 12 points and four rebounds for King George. Kyla Daniels’ game-high 16 points paced Great Mills.

King George        8   11   13   11  —   43
Great Mills139111548

King George (5-1): Oma Aguolu 13, Lauren McCall 12, Brianna Ellis 6, Loren Tolliver 4, Aiyana Ellis 4, Latasha Johnson 2, Katherine Healey 2, Amber McComber 0, Haylee Callahan 0, Gabby Mack 0. Totals: 18 2-7 43.

Great Mills: Kyla Daniels 16, Toyin Allen 7, Camille Witherspoon 6, Alaina Bernich 6, Nakeya Hall 5, Taylor Dean 4, Leaire Livingston 4, Jenna Hamilton 0, Perrin Proctor 0, Anlia Saxon 0, Emily Turner 0.

3-pointers: King George none. Great Mills 3 (Daniels 2, Bernich).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HANOVER 48,

COLONIAL FORGE 41

Brayla Bogier’s 17 points weren’t enough for the Eagles in Saturday’s Boo Williams Christmas Tournament. Le’Taysha Arrington added 10 points for Colonial Forge (5–5), which will host North Stafford on Jan. 7.

