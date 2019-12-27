The Brooke Point boys basketball team used a strong second quarter to surge past Colgan and then held on late for the 70–66 victory in Friday’s early game of the James Monroe Holiday Basketball Festival at James Monroe High School.
Eric Mason led the Black Hawks with 22 points. Three others scored in double figures for Brooke Point, including Christian Taylor who connected on five 3-pointers. Brooke Point plays Courtland tomorrow at 5 p.m.
Tazir Smith led all scorers with 27 points including five triples while Adric Howe put in 20 for Colgan.
|Brooke Point
|12
|23
|15
|20
|—
|70
|Colgan
|13
|12
|17
|24
|—
|66
Brooke Point: Christian Taylor 11, Tyrek Wright 0, Charles Leap 0, Gary Moran 2, DeShawn Henderson 0, Xavier Purnell 11, Eric Mason 22, Matt Harris 5, Riley Wavada 4, Chase Scroggins 11, Patrick Sullivan 4, Michael Hammond 0. Totals: 28 10-19 70.
Colgan: Adric Howe 20, Micah Griffin 2, Noah Wheatley 6, Elias Alovane 0, Tazir Smith 27, Trenton Penn 1, Micah Ferguson 0, Christian Eppley 0, Troy Gulley 0, Frank Brown 4, DJ Chandler 6, Dadren King 0, Owen Solomon 0, CJ Kramer 0. Totals: 21 17-25 66.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 4 (Taylor 3, Mason). Colgan 7 (Smith 5, Wheatley 2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 70,
HANOVER 46
Dorion Staples went a perfect 8-8 from the field and led all scorers with 19 points to help Massaponax secure the Eastern View Cyclone Classic Championship. The Panthes also won the championship in 2018.
Staples was honored as Tournament MVP. Arkese Claiborne narrowly missed a double-double after posting 10 points and nine rebounds, including five blocks. Kaiden Rosenbaum scored 13 points off of the bench.
Next, Massaponax hosts Chancellor on Friday.
|Massaponax
|16
|16
|21
|17
|—
|70
|Hanover
|9
|10
|8
|19
|—
|46
Massaponax (7-1): Dorion Staples 19, Kaiden Rosenbaum 13, Arkese Claiborne 10, Alphonzo Williams 8, Carlton Jacobs 8, Mike Swain 5, Noryen Lasley 4, Lanxton Athy 3, Amenique Roberts 2, Tyheem Kimble 0, Trevor Bennett 0. Totals: 28 11-15 70.
Hanover (5-2): Braniel Santos 11, Trevor Brooks 10, Charlie Rohr 6, Cameron Mays 5, Jack Belcastro 4, Grant Belcher 4, Chase Husted 2, Stephen Castle 2, Zeke Christiansen 1. Totals: 19 8-19 46.
3-pointers: Massaponax 5 (Staples, Jacobs, Claiborne, Swain, Rosenbaum). Hanover none.
COURTLAND 61,
GAR-FIELD 47
Zane Fox had a game-high 20 points, with teammate Khai Seargeant adding 15 of his own, as Courtland defeated Gar-Field during day one of James Monroe’s annual holiday tournament.
Cory Wilson paced Gar-Field with 17 points.
Tournament play continues for the Cougars today when they take on Brooke Point at 5 p.m.
|Courtland
|12
|18
|13
|18
|—
|61
|Gar-Field
|8
|11
|14
|14
|—
|47
Courtland (7-1): Zane Fox 20, Khai Seargeant 15, Robert Harvey 6, Kristian Plummer 6, Brandon Hilliard 5, Raul Gil 4, Darren Green 2, Brandon Howard 2, Michael Salvary 0, Keith Saunders 0. Totals: 25 5-9 61.
Gar-Field (1-6-1): Cory Wilson 17, Jerome Warrick 8, Eddie Wilkerson 7, AJ Kargbo 6, Allen Akadje 3, Syrell Grier 2, Alex Garcia 2, Lamin Bundu 2, Jedaiah Dancy 0, Ryan Bushey 0. Totals: 16 8-15 47.
3-pointers: Courtland 6 (Plummer 2, Fox 2, Seargeant, Hilliard). Gar-Field 1 (Warrick).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KING GEORGE 36,
LEONARDTOWN 23
Oma Agoulu found success on both ends with 16 points, eight rebounds, five steals, and two blocks for King George, propelling her Foxes to a win over Leonardtown in the opening night of Great Mills High School’s holiday tournament.
King George’s Aiyana Ellis also had a standout two-way performance of nine points, six rebounds, three steals, and three blocks.
The Foxes continue tournament participation today, matching up against the host school at 4:30 p.m.
|Leonardtown
|2
|6
|2
|13
|—
|23
|King George
|10
|5
|9
|12
|—
|36
Leonardtown: Bowles 6, Carter 6, McLaughlin 5, Jackson 4, Allen 2, Kowley 0, Dollacton 0. Totals: 10 2-8 23.
King George (5-0): Oma Agoulu 16, Aiyana Ellis 9, Gabby Mack 4, Brianna Ellis 3, Katherine Healey 2, Loren Tolliver 2, Haylee Callahan 0, Amber McComber 0, Latasha Johnson 0. Totals: 15 5-10 36.
3-pointers: Leonardtown 1 (McLaughlin). King George 1 (Agoulu).
NORTH STAFFORD 69,
COLONIAL HEIGHTS 23
Makayla Johnson scored 26 points and Desiree Roy added 19 points to lead the Wolverines to a dominating victory over the Colonials in the first day of the Lee–Davis Tournament in Mechanicsville.
North Stafford will face the winner of the Lee–Davis–King William game on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
|North Stafford
|21
|16
|20
|12
|—
|69
|Colonial Heights
|8
|10
|5
|0
|—
|23
North Stafford: Makayla Johnson 26, Kaliyah Bradley 3, Nyla Siler 0, Maggy Duckett 0, Maya Taylor 8, Lauren Farace 4, Cayla Thomas 3, Brianna Savatino 0, Noelie Cezalos 2, Desiree Roy 19, Olivia Mickins 0, Kendra Brooks 4, Faliyah Opoku 0. Totals: 29 8-19 69.
Colonial Heights: Daianna Davis 1, Kamaya Albert 0, Jayla Stilth 9, Zoey Henderson 0, Breanne Moore 2, Nakiya Banks 0, Elliott McCoy 6, Eliza Chiodo 3, Mikki Maklin 2, Reece Tuck 0, Gierelle Villata 0. Totals: 9 4-11 23.
3-pointers: North Stafford 3 (Johnson, Bradley, Thomas). Colonial Heights 1 (Chiodo).
MOUNTAIN VIEW 47,
FAUQUIER 31
A strong defensive effort combined with someclutch free throw shooting down the stretch, propelled Mountain View to their fourth win of the season.
Emma Stalteri was 8-8 from the stripe in the fourth quarter to give her 13 points for the game. Taleah Gaither had a dozen points to help seal the victory.
|Mountain View
|11
|13
|7
|16
|—
|47
|Fauquier
|3
|8
|6
|14
|—
|31
Mountain View (4-5): Emma Stalteri 13, Caroline Pollock 4, Jasmine Alexander 9, To’seana Hook 2, Nia St. Cyr 3, Tiara Bigelow 3, Zarai Marbra 1, Taleah Gaither 12, Kanini Muturi 0, Kaitlyn Williams 0. Totals: 11 21-31 47.
Fauquier: Emma Carter 0, Peyton Swartz 6, Tia Minor 1, Skylar Furr 14, Makayla Foodrell 3, Sky Corum 7, Sellers 0, McMurphy 0, Gilmore 0. Totals: 9 11-27 31.
3-pointers: Mountain View 4 (Alexander 3, Bigelow). Fauquier 2 (Furr 2).
Thursday’s game
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COLONIAL FORGE 59,
KELLAM 51
Colonial Forge advanced to the next round of the Boo Williams Christmas Classic with a win over the Kellam Knights on Thursday night.
The Eagles defense slowed down the Knights scoring attack and Brayla Bogier turned in a 19 point performance to help Forge improve to 4-4 on the year.
Cameren Downs scored 15 and Jenna Grey had 13 for Colonial Forge who plays Woodrow Wilson on Friday.
