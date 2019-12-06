Jaylin Pressley scored 22 points and Brooke Point held off visiting Colonial Forge in a frantic finish to post a 54-53 Commonwealth District opening girls basketball win on Friday night.
With the score close in the fourth quarter, the Black–Hawks concentrated on slowing down the Eagles’ Cameren Downs (30 points), forcing two key turnovers and taking the 54–53 lead in the final 8 seconds on Candasia Hyslop’s free throw.
Colonial Forge missed back-to-back layups before the buzzer, ensuring Brooke Point’s win. The Black–Hawks host Chantilly on Monday.
|Colonial Forge
|8
|22
|12
|11
|—
|53
|Brooke Point
|17
|10
|13
|14
|—
|54
Colonial Forge (2-1, 1-0): Isabella Wylie 2, Riley Morrison 3, Kelly Coleman 0, Avery Hartenstein, 2, Brayla Bogier 2, Faith Piper 0, Cameron Downs 30, Riley Delcore 0, Jenna Grey 12, Ashley Fortier 0, La’taysha Arrington 2. Totals: 17 6-14 53.
Brooke Point (2-1, 1-0): Eryka Avery 2, Jaylin Brown 0, Alexis Cochran 0, Camilla Ford McKinney 0, Jaylin Forde 0, Zamarua Hutchinson 6, Candasia Hyslop 9, Ayanna Parker 13, Jaylin Pressley 22, Solaris Serrano 0, Kylie Thuot 2. Totals: 54.
3-pointers: Colonial Forge 3 (Grey 2, Downs). Brooke Point 1 (Parker.).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVERBEND 48,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 34
Tiana Smith scored 15 points and made three steals, while Madison Sarver recorded 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots to pace the Bears over the Wildcats in Commonwealth District action.
Riverbend will host Colonial Forge on Tuesday.
|Riverbend
|14
|19
|9
|6
|—
|48
|Mountain View
|3
|16
|7
|8
|—
|34
Riverbend (2-0): Reiley Gibson 2, Madison Siekirski 0, Tiana Smith 15, MJ Basiliea 0, Aryanna Brent 4, Sabrina Hunter 10, Madison Sarver 10, Nia Henly 5, Anna Bradford 0, Bailey Carter 2. Totals: 17 11-17 48.
Mountain View (1-3): Emma Stalteri 16, Caroline Pollock 2, Jasmine Alexander 5, Janelle Anderson 3, Nia St Cyr 0, Zaria Marbra 0, Taleah Gaither 6, Erica McBrayer 2, Totals: 11 16-28 34
3-pointers: Riverbend 3 (Smith 2, Hunter.). MV 2 (Alexander, Anderson).
MASSAPONAX 67,
COURTLAND 20
A’Mira Roy finished with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds, including two blocks, to help Massaponax secure a nondistrict road win.
Raine Tweedy added 12 points and six assists. Aryonna Coles had 10 points. Deziree Johnson totaled eight points, five rebounds and four steals for Courtland.
Massaponax hosts Brooke Point on Tuesday.
|Massaponax
|19
|26
|22
|5
|—
|67
|Courtland
|2
|8
|7
|3
|—
|20
Massaponax (2-0): A’Mira Roy 18, Raine Tweedy 12, Aryonna Coles 10, Kyla Coles 8, Leah Schoonover 5, Imahni Spears 4, Kiersten Bowler 4, Janiyah Andrews 4, Gabby Athy 2, Kimiko Andrew 0. Totals: 27 8-14 67.
Courtland (0-2): Deziree Johnson 8, Jaidyn Taylor 5, Bella Caudill 2, Laila Campbell 2, Janay Hill 2, Grace Whitenack 1, Madison McDermott 0, Morgan Scordellis 0, Noelle Hodges 0. Totals: 8 3-10 20.
3-pointers: Massaponax 5 (K. Coles 2, A. Coles 2, Schoonover). Courtland 1 (Taylor).
NORTH STAFFORD 46,
LIBERTY 43
Mya Taylor scored a team-high 11 points as North Stafford used a big second half to beat Liberty.
Malia Bradley and Desiree Roy added nine and eight points, respectively. Jazzmine White poured in 18 points for Liberty.
|North Stafford
|13
|6
|15
|10
|—
|46
|Liberty
|10
|12
|11
|10
|—
|43
North Stafford (2-0): Mya Taylor 11, Malia Bradley 9, Desiree Roy 8, Maggie Deckett 6, Kayla Johnson 6, Noelia Cevollios 5, M’Kayla Thomas 4, Nylah Skyler 2, Lauren Versaci 1. Totals: 18 2-14 46.
Liberty (0-2): Jazzmin White 18, Lauren Leatherman 7, Aliyah Jenkins 6, Makenzie Willis 4, Kaitlyn Strayer 2, Robin Morton 2. Totals: 14 14-15 43.
3-pointers: North Stafford 3 (Deckett 2, Taylor). Liberty 1 (Leatherman).
COLONIAL BEACH 67,
CHARLES CITY 33
Colonial Beach mixed up its defenses and Camari Davis pulled down several key rebounds in the second half to help visiting Colonial Beach pull away for a win.
Kennedy Muse led all scores with 31 points for the Drifters, who visit Courtland on Monday.
|Colonial Beach
|17
|14
|27
|9
|—
|67
|Charles City
|10
|18
|5
|0
|—
|33
Colonial Beach (2-0): Kennedy Muse 31, Ragen Gibson 2, Cynari Davis 16, Cora Bowler 6, Camari Davis 9, McKenzie Quail 3, Abby Michalicek 0, Litany Hostler 0, Leah Phillips 0, Jadyn McGinniss 0, Lamiija Samuel 0. Totals: 20 15-31 67.
Charles City: Alexis Williams 25, Skye Bradby 4, Nijah Johnson 2, Anija Brown 2. Totals: 8 17-28 33.
3-pointers: CB 4 (Muse 4). CC: none.
BOYS BASKETBALL
W&L 65, SPOTSYLVANIA 33
Brian Johnson scored 14 points to lead the visiting Eagles to the nonconference win over the Knights.
Nate Widener sank three 3-pointers for Spotsylvania, which hosts Mountain View on Monday.
|W&L
|17
|11
|9
|18
|—
|65
|Spotsylvania
|7
|9
|11
|6
|—
|33
Washington & Lee: Kenneth Turner 1, L. Kelly 2, S. Meheilla 8, Tyler Holden 9, Cameron Risner 3, B. Washington 11, Brian Johnson 14, Devy Reed 8, Terrell Luras 2. Totals: 24 10-15 65.
Spotsylvania (0-3): Nate Widener 6, Charles Coogler 2, Trent Reid 4, Jake Taylor 9, Evan Bowles 5, Josiah Peterson 2, Dorian Walker 2, Corbin Skebo 3. Totals: 12 5-6 33.
3-pointers: W&L 4 (Holden 3, Johnson). Spotsylvania 4 (Widener 3, Bowles).
COLONIAL BEACH 79,
CHARLES CITY 73
Corvion Davis scored 35 points, and Tavares Lucas had 11 rebounds and eight assists to pace Colonial Beach over visiting Charles City on Friday night.
Jace Jett added 14 points and Charles Pietras 10, while Tyson Lasse grabbed 14 rebounds for Colonial Beach, which hosts Courtland on Monday.
|Charles City
|13
|22
|16
|19
|—
|73
|Colonial Beach
|23
|17
|20
|19
|—
|79
Charles City: R. Williams 1, C. Stewart 0, D. Bailey 3, K. Trull 0, K. Johnson 26, L. Charity 13, J. Crawley 14, M. Smith 0, D. Chrieten 16. Totals: 28 5-10 73.
Colonial Beach (2-0): Corvion Davis 35, Tavares Lucas 10, Charles Pietras 0, MJ Virgil 3, C. Brewster 0, Jace Jett 14, T. Pietras 10, Tyson Lasse 7, S. Johnson 0, O. Johnson 0. Totals: 32 10-20 79.
3-pointers: Charles City 11 (Chrieten 4, Johnson 4, Crawley 2, Bailey). Colonial Beach 7 (Davis 4, T. Pietras 2, T. Jett).
HARGRAVE 65,
CARMEL 49
Malaki Whittaker led Carmel with 14 points, but it wouldn’t quite be enough as the Wildcats fell to Hargrave Military Academy in the semifinal round of St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School’s hosted ‘Sleepy Thompson Tournament.’
Carmel will continue in tournament play today for a consolation matchup against Catholic at 3 p.m.
|Carmel
|13
|10
|10
|16
|—
|49
|Hargrave
|17
|13
|14
|23
|—
|65
Carmel (4-1): Malaki Whittaker 14, Josh Campbell 9, Devawn White 8, Maurice Vincent 6, Elijah Roye 6, Victor Johnson 4, Kenny Blaylock 2, Jedidiah Danaher 0, Philip Bou Khalil 0, Kyle Williams 0. Totals: 18 6-14 49.
Hargrave (5-0): Blake 21, Ezuma 19, Kania 10, Hammock 7, Walton Jr. 3, Farmer 3, Gadson 2. Totals: 25 8-14 65.
3-pointers: Carmel 7 (Campbell 2, Roye 2, Whittaker 2, White). Hargrave 6 (Blake 3, Kania 2, Hammock).
COLONIAL FORGE 69,
BROOKE POINT 62
Trevor Franklin scored 20 points to help Colonial Forge escape with a 69-62 Commonwealth District win over homestanding Brooke Point on Friday night.
The Black–Hawks Xavier Purnell had an impressive two-way showing of 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
Deshaun Meers posted 11 points for the Black–Hawks, who hosts Massaponax on Tuesday for another district contest.
|Colonial Forge
|18
|17
|13
|21
|—
|69
|Brooke Point
|18
|16
|15
|13
|—
|62
Colonial Forge (1-1): Trevor Franklin 20, Nouhamadou Diallo 19, Watavien Favors 15, Atoriano Donald 8, Rashaan Reed 4, Ashton Schoolfield 3. Totals: 22 15-20 69.
Brooke Point (4-0): Xavier Purnell 17, Deshaun Mears 11, Gary Moran 7, Chase Scroggins 7, Michael Hammond 5, Eric Mason 5, Christian Leap 2, Christian Taylor 0, Tyrek Wright 0, Avante Nation 0. Totals: 28 4-12 62.
3-pointers: Colonial Forge 10 (Franklin 4, Favors 3, Diallo 2, Donald 1). Brooke Point 2 (Mears, Moran).
COURTLAND 61,
MASSAPONAX 52
Khai Seargeant exploded in the second half for 17 of his game-high 25 points en route to Courtland defeating Massaponax in the Panthers’ season opener.
Teammate Zane Fox chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds, while Bradonn Hilliard scored eight points.
Courtland travels to Colonial Beach on Monday.
|Massaponax
|12
|15
|11
|14
|—
|52
|Courtland
|13
|4
|25
|19
|—
|61
Massaponax (0-1): Dorion Staples 13, Arkese Claiborne 13, Alphonzo Williams 11, Carlton Jacobs 7, Noryen Lasley 3, Lanxton Athy 3, Tyheem Kimble 2. Totals: 18 13-19 52.
Courtland (2-0): Khai Seargeant 25, Zane Fox 13, Brandon Hilliard 8, Corey John 6, Xander Alston 4, Christian Plummer 3, Michael Salvary 2, Raul Gil 0, Robert Harvey 0. Totals: 19 16-21 61.
3-pointers: Massaponax 3 (Williams, Staples, Jacobs). Courtland 7 (Seargeant 3, Hilliard 2, Plummer, Fox).
Wednesday’s game
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 37,
RAPPAHANNOCK 24
Emma Stalteri drained two 3-pointers and posted a game-high 17 points to pace the Wildcats. Taleah Gaither added 14 points for Mountain View.
|Mountain View
|7
|4
|18
|8
|—
|37
|Rappahannock
|3
|11
|8
|2
|—
|24
Mountain View: Emma Stalteri 17, Caroline Pollock 0, Jasmine Alexander 4, Janelle Anderson 0, Ta’Seana Hook 0, Nia St Cyr 1, Tiara Bigalow 0, Zarai Marbra 0, Sugar Cassett 1, Taleah Gaither 14, Erica McBrayer 0. Totals: 7 20-37 37.
Rappahannock: Jasmine Kelly 4, Candace Shaw 11, Brianna Rich 2, Natasia Fauntleroy 3. Totals: 9 4-16 24.
3-pointers: MV 3 (Stalteri 2, Alexander.). Rappahannock 2 (Shaw 2).
