Kennedy Muse erupted for a game-high 32 points as Colonial Beach’s girls basketball team routed Essex 58–31 Tuesday night.

Cynari Davis added eight points for Colonial Beach. Shamari Garnett paced Essex with 15 points.

Colonial Beach visits Lancaster on Thursday.

Essex81085 —31
Colonial Beach        9   22   15   12 —   58

Essex: Shamari Garnett 15, Sydney Ross 8, Diyanna Green 2, Artaysia Smith 2, Haley Mahan 2, Jasmine Studvent 2, Makari Carter 0, Heavan Walker 0, Amiree Lewis-Toulson 0, Jamiah Powers 0. Totals: 11 5-15 31.

Colonial Beach (6-5): Kennedy Muse 32, Cynari Davis 8, Leah Phillips 5, Camari Davis 5, Cora Bowler 3, Jadyn McGinniss 3, McKenzie Quail 2, Ragen Gibson 0, Litany Hostler 0, Abby Michalicek 0, Lamiija Samuel 0. Totals: 19 17-25 58.

3-pointers: Essex 4 (Garnett 4). Colonial Beach 3 (Muse 3).

BOYS BASKETBALL

COLONIAL BEACH 81,

ESSEX 59

Corvion Davis led all scorers with 24 points and added six assists as the Drifters took down Essex to open up Northern Neck District play.

Jace Jett added 17 points and Tavares Lucas 15 for Colonial Beach, which hosts Lancaster on Friday.

Essex13101026 —59
Colonial Beach        28   20   19   14  —   81

Essex: Ball 19, White 16, Harvey 14, Martin 5, Harris 3, Hammond 2, Clark 0, Adams 0, Jackson 0, Waddy 0. Totals: 23 5-8 59.

Colonial Beach (9-3, 1-0): Corvion Davis 24, Jace Jett 17, Tavares Lucas 15, Trey Pietras 11, Charles Pietras 7, MJ Virgil 4, Seth Jewell 3, Tyson Lasse 0, Calan Brewster 0, Shaun Johnson 0. Totals: 24 16-24 81.

3-pointers: Essex 7 (White 4, Ball 3). Colonial Beach 7 (Jett 3, Davis 2, C. Pietras, Jewell).

