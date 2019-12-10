Aryanna Parker sank some clutch free throws down the stretch and finished with 21 points to lead visiting Brooke Point to a 72–69 Commonwealth District girls basketball win over Massaponax Tuesday night.
Eryka Avery added 11 points and five rebounds, and Zamaria Hutchinson supplied 10 points and five steals for the Black–Hawks.
A’Mira Roy had 20 points and 15 rebounds for Massaponax, which struggled at the free-throw line.
The Panthers visit Eastern View on Thursday.
|Brooke Point
|20
|10
|22
|20
|—
|72
|Massaponax
|16
|20
|11
|22
|—
|69
Brooke Point (3-2): Kylie Thuot 5, Eryka Avery 11, Dasia Hyslop 17, Ayanna Parker 21, Jaylyn Brown 0, Zamaria Hutchinson 10, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 8. Totals: 26 17-23 72.
Massaponax (2-1): Kyla Coles 9, Imahni Spears 7, Lea Schoonover 9, Aryonna Coles 3, Raine Tweedy 13, Kiersten Bowler 0, Gabby Athy 4, Janiah Andrews 4, A’Mira Roy 20. Totals: 27 10-23 69.
3-pointers: BP 3 (Parker 2, Hyslop). Massaponax 5 (Schoonover 3, A. Coles, Tweedy).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIGHLAND 53,
FCS 36
Taylor Thomas posted nine points, five rebounds, four assists, and six steals but Fredericksburg Christian fell to conference rival Highland School on its home floor.
Teammate Claire Derr scored a team-high 12 points. Grayson Scott chipped in five points, 10 rebounds, and two steals.
The Eagles face Steward School in Nansemond-Suffolk Academy’s tournament on Friday night.
|Highland
|15
|17
|13
|8
|—
|53
|FCS
|13
|3
|13
|7
|—
|36
Highland (5-1): Kirby 21, Andrews 17, Soltys 12, Leake 3, Herzog 0, Brisbin 0, Place 0, Allio 0, Sullivan 0. Totals: 20 7-10 53.
FCS (4-2): Claire Derr 12, Taylor Thomas 9, Bella Izadi 8, Grayson Scott 5, Cassie Miller 0, Maddie Bachman 0. Totals: 13 5-12 36.
3-pointers: Highland 6 (Andrews 2, Soltys 2, Kirby, Leake). FCS 5 (Izadi 2, Derr 2, Thomas).
BOYS BASKETBALL
CAROLINE 71,
PATRICK HENRY 63
Camron Haskins scored eight of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers rallied for their first win of the season.
Tejahn Whiting added 17 points and Anthony Dowdy 15 for Caroline (1–3), which faces Lee-Davis on Wednesday.
|Patrick Henry
|18
|13
|19
|13
|—
|63
|Caroline
|9
|18
|22
|22
|—
|71
Patrick Henry: Jordan Morris 2, Camden Byrd 7, Jayden Mines 15, Jordan Allen 6, Aaron Brown 7, Myles Derricott 6, Tysen Brown 15, Christopher Osuanah 5. Totals: 24 12–23 63.
Caroline (1–3): Tejahn Whiting 17, Anthony Dowdy 15, Terrell Poole 4, Camron Haskins 22, Tre Terrell 0, Dominique Washington 2, Hawkin Mills 0, Koby Metz 11. Totals: 23 18–21 71.
3-pointers: Patrick Henry 3 (Mines, A. Brown, T. Brown); Caroline 7 (Whiting 2, Dowdy 3, Haskins).
COLONIAL BEACH 93,
KING GEORGE 73
Jace Jett and Corvion Davis both enjoyed an exceptional night on the offensive end, totaling 32 points apiece and leading Colonial Beach to a satisfying nonconference win over King George.
Jett also finished with seven rebounds. Tavares Lucas chipped in a double-double of 13 points and 12 assists, to go along with six steals.
The Drifters travel to Courtland on Friday.
|Colonial Beach
|22
|23
|17
|32
|—
|93
|King George
|12
|18
|23
|19
|—
|73
Colonial Beach (3-1): Jace Jett 32, Corvion Davis 32, Tavares Lucas 13, Trey Pietras 9, Charles Pietras 5, Tyson Lasse 2, Shaun Johnson 0, MJ Virgil 0, Calan Brewster 0. Totals: 35 13-26 93.
King George (0-1): K. Reviello 16, N. Frye 15, J. Billingsley 15, T. Mcdowney 12, V. Whiting 11, M. Freitag 2, C. Gray 2, S. Gresham 0, O. Cintron 0. Totals: 24 20-31 73.
3-pointers: Colonial Beach 10 (Davis 4, Jett 3, T. Pietras 2, C. Pietras). King George 5 (Reviello 3, Whiting, Mcdowney).
STAFFORD 64,
MARTINSBURG 63
Jacob Duniver started his senior campaign off with a bang, erupting for a game-high 32 points and willing the Stafford Indians to a hard-fought win in their home opener.
Donovan Arnason added 11 points for Stafford, who visits North Stafford on Friday evening.
|Martinsburg
|14
|7
|14
|28
|—
|63
|Stafford
|11
|9
|20
|24
|—
|64
Martinsburg (0-1): Villa 18, Smith 16, Stoulos 11, Seager 9, Fowler 5, Dowell 2. Totals: 25 4-12 63.
Stafford (1-0): Jacob Duniver 31, Donovan Arnason 11, Jalen Smith 6, Tishawn Ellis 4, Adrian Penn 3, Bruce Dupee 3, Josh Wallace 1, James Robinson 0. Totals: 24 11-19 64.
3-pointers: Martinsburg 7 (Smith 3, Stoulos 3, Fowler). Stafford 4 (Arnason 2, Duniver 2, Penn).
MASSAPONAX 54,
BROOKE POINT 50
Dorion Staples’ 18 points led the Panthers past the Black-Hawks in a Commonwealth District game.
Michael Hammond and Xavier Purnell paced Brooke Point with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Brooke Point hosts Colgan on Friday.
|Massaponax
|11
|15
|15
|13
|—
|54
|Brooke Point
|12
|9
|6
|23
|—
|50
Massaponax (1-1): Dorion Staples 18, Alphonzo Williams 11, Tyheem Kimble 7, Noryen Lasley 4, Mike Swain 4, Kaden Rosenbaum 3, Carlton Jacobs 2, Arkese Claiborne 2, Lanxton Athy 2. Totals: 22 8-15 54.
Brooke Point (1-2): Michael Hammond 12, Xavier Purnell 11, Deshaun Mears 6, Christian Taylor 6, Gary Moran 6, Tyrek Wright 5, Eric Mason 4. Totals: 20 7-20 50.
3-pointers: Massaponax 1 (Rosenbaum). Brooke Point 3 (Wright, Moran, Purnell).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.