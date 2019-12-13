Dorion Staples enjoyed a strong scoring night of 21 points, helping the Massaponax Panthers get a 62-59 win at Riverbend in Commonwealth District play on Friday night.
Alphonzo Williams added 15 points for Massaponax, going 11-15 from the charity stripe. Arkese Claiborne had 11 points.
Jalen Suber finished with 12 points for Riverbend, while his brother, Logan, and Marquees Foster posted 11 points each.
|Massaponax
|23
|9
|14
|16
|—
|62
|Riverbend
|12
|23
|8
|16
|—
|59
Massaponax (4-1): Dorion Staples 21, Alphonzo Williams 15, Arkese Claiborne 11, Tyheem Kimble 7, Carlton Jacobs 3, Noryen Lasley 2, Lanxton Athy 2, Caleb Flowers 0, Mike Swain 0, Trevor Bennett 0, Kaden Rosenbaum 0. Totals: 17 25-37 62.
Riverbend (1-3, 1-1): Jalen Suber 12, Logan Suber 11, Marquees Foster 11, Ben Coker 8, Nate Sherman 6, Darrell Coleman 5, Andy Castillo 2, Da’Quan Johnson 2, Tajae Moore 2, Caleb Mattozzi 0. Totals: 20 10-13 59.
3-pointers: Massponax 3 (Kimble, Staples, Jacobs). Riverbend 9 (J. Suber 2, Sherman 2, Coker 2, Coleman, L. Suber, Foster).
COLGAN 66,
BROOKE POINT 63
Xavier Purnell and Eric Mason led the way offensively with 17 and 13 points, respectively, but Brooke Point narrowly fell to Colgan on the road.
Chase Scroggins added eight points for Brooke Point, which takes on Battlefield today in the Colonial Forge Tip-Off Classic.
|Colgan
|13
|12
|19
|22
|—
|66
|Brooke Point
|17
|16
|14
|16
|—
|63
Colgan: Howe 22, Wheatley 14, Smith 13, Penn 12, Chandler 3, Brown 2, King 0. Totals: 25 9-17 66.
Brooke Point (1-3): Xavier Purnell 17, Eric Mason 13, Chase Scroggins 8, Matt Harris 7, Ty Wright 5, Gary Moran 4, Michael Hammond 4, Christian Taylor 3, Christian Leap 2. Totals: 24 7-12 63.
3-pointers: Colgan 7 (Howe 3, Wheatley 2, Penn 2). BP 8 (Mason 3, Purnell 2, Harris 2, Taylor).
STEWARD 78,
CARMEL 67
Josh Campbell and Malaki Whittaker both notched 19 points, but Carmel fell to Steward in the first round of Atlantic Shores Christian Christmas Classic.
Devawn Johnson chipped in 14 points for Carmel, which will complete tournament play Saturday against Christchurch, at 11 a.m.
|Carmel
|11
|11
|17
|28
|—
|67
|Steward
|26
|19
|19
|14
|—
|78
Carmel (4-5): Josh Campbell 19, Malaki Whittaker 19, Devawn Johnson 14, Kyle Williams 9, Maurice Vincent 4, Philip Bou Khalil 2, Kenny Blaylock 0, Nathan Flaherty 0. Totals: 28 4-7 67.
Steward (5-0): Simmons 24, Reid 20, Blair 10, Atkinson 9, Kebede 8, Roberson 5, Iteitman 2. Totals: 31 10-13 78.
3-pointers: Carmel 7 (Whittaker 2, Johnson 2, Williams 2, Campbell). Steward (Reid 2, Simmons, Roberson, Atkinson, Blair).
CAROLINE 64,
KING GEORGE 60
Koby Metz led all scorers with 21 as Caroline defeated King George in a Battlefield District contest.
Devon Whiting’s 15 points paced King George.
Terrell Poole added 13 points and Anthony Dowdy had 12 the Cavaliers, who visit Washington & Lee on Wednesday.
|Caroline
|14
|12
|15
|23
|—
|64
|King George
|18
|18
|10
|14
|—
|60
Caroline (3-3, 1-0): Koby Metz 21, Terrell Poole 13, Anthony Dowdy 12, Cameron Haskins 6, Tre Terrell 5, Ryan Golladay 3, Marquis Moore 2, Hawkin Mils 2, Josh Parrish 0, Dominique Washington 0, Darius Fortune 0. Totals: 26 8-14 64.
King George (0-2): Devon Whiting 15, Joe Billingsley 12, Mitchell Freitag 10, Nehemiah Frye 10, Connor Gray 8, Ty McDowney 3, Kyle Reviello 2, Shuma Gresham 0, Omar Cintron 0, Josh Faneuf 0. Totals: 22 11-20 60.
3-pointers: Caroline 4 (Dowdy, Poole, Metz, Golladay). King George 5 (Whiting 2, Gray 2, McDowney).
RICHMOND CHRISTIAN 65,
FRED. CHRISTIAN 43
Joshua Hill scored 15 points to lead Fredericksburg Christian, but visiting Richmond Christian took home the nonconference win.
The Eagles are off until Jan. 3 when they visit Seton.
|Rich. Christian
|11
|20
|15
|19
|—
|65
|Fred. Christian
|11
|6
|9
|17
|—
|43
Richmond Christian (8-4): Khalil Ward 9, Mack Hicks 1, Jonathan Dennis 1, Shawn Freeman 2, Maleek Richardson 10, Tae Brown 4, CJ Highsmith 7, Jadon Wilson 31. Totals: 26 13-20 65.
Fredericksburg Christian (2-4): John Varlas 0, Caleb Deveau 7, Elijah Lambros 2, Tyler Madison 4, Joshua Hill 15, Blake Johnson 4, Nick Miller 3, Luke Shilton 4, Tyson Jones 2, Kaleb Van Hoven 2. Totals: 14 11-14 43.
3-pointers: RC: none. FCS 4 (Hill 3, Deveau).
COLONIAL FORGE 77,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 50
Colonial Forge got scoring from 11 different players en route to a Commonwealth District road win.
Senior Martin Kawa was 6-for-10 from the floor for 23 points, including three triples.
Jake Harter had 19 for Mountain View.
|Colonial Forge
|29
|14
|16
|18
|—
|77
|Mountain View
|13
|13
|10
|14
|—
|50
Colonial Forge: Josiah Jones 2, Watavien Favors 6, Antoriano Donald 5, RaShaan Reed 3, Martin Kawa 23, Elijah Sarratt 6, Isaiah Wise 4, Trevor Franklin 15, Ashton Schoolfield 0, Jay Johnson 2, Jaylen Elliot 2, Nouhamadou Diallo 9. Totals: 29 14-19 77.
Mountain View (1-1): Will Hamill 2, Collin 0, Jack Harter 19, Andrew Pitts 4, Jabez Clark 7, Darius Crouch 2, Jackson 3, Brayden 0, Alex Davis 3, Jory 0, Derek Altstaetter 8, Carroll 0, Slater Sparks 0, Acvarez 2. Totals: 20 9-20 50.
3-pointers: Colonial Forge 5 (Kawa 3, Franklin, Diallo). Mountain View 3 (Harter, Clark, Jackson).
COURTLAND 79,
COLONIAL BEACH 49
Courtland kept things rolling as it cruised past Colonial Beach to improving to 5-0.
Courtland got a balanced offensive showing leb by Kristian Plummer, Brandon Hilliard, Xander Alston and Khai Seargeant, who combined to score 50 points.
Corvion Davis led all scorers with 21 points for Colonial Beach.
|Colonial Beach
|12
|5
|19
|13
|—
|49
|Courtland
|16
|30
|16
|17
|—
|79
Colonial Beach: Corvion Davis 21, Tavares Lucas 10, Charles Pietras 3, MJ Virgil 4, Calan Brewster 0, Jace Jett 2, Trey Pietras 5, Tyson Lasse 4, Shaun Johnson 0. Totals: 16 11-21 49.
Courtland (5-0): Xander Alston 11, Robert Harvey 2, Brandon Hilliard 14, Keith Saunders 2, Khai Seargeant 10, Raul Gil 3, Kristian Plummer 15, Darren Green 8, Zane Fox 7, Michael Salvary 0, Corey John 7, Brandon Howard 0. Totals: 28 13-17 79.
3-pointers: Colonial Beach 6 (Davis 4, C. Pietras, T. Pietras). Courtland 10 (Alston 3, Hilliard 3, Plummer 3, Fox).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maya Taylor steadied a fairly balanced North Stafford scoring attack, ending with 14 points and helping give the Wolverines get a 58-48 Commonwealth District win over visiting Stafford on Friday night.
Alia Carmichael led Stafford with 14 points.
Desiree Roy totaled 13 points, Makayla Johnson 12 and Lauren Farace 10 for North Stafford, which participates in the Lee-Davis Christmas Tournament on Dec. 27 against Colonial Heights.
|Stafford
|16
|11
|13
|8
|—
|48
|North Stafford
|20
|17
|15
|8
|—
|58
Stafford (0-6): Alia Carmichael 14, Genesis Houston 12, Iliana Floode 12, Aryana Shelby 5, Katie Marschall 2, Madelyn Smith 1, Janiya Adebayo 1, Naomi Glass 0. Totals: 16 4-17 48.
North Stafford (4-0): Maya Taylor 14, Desiree Roy 13, Makayla Johnson 12, Lauren Farace 10, Cayla Thomas 7, Kaliyah Bradley 2, Maggy Duckett 0, Nyla Siler 0, Faliyah Opoku 0, Kendra Brooks 0. Totals: 34 10-22 58.
3-pointers: Stafford 3 (Carmichael 2, Shelby). North Stafford 6 (Taylor 2, Thomas 2, Johnson, Farace).
MASSAPONAX 63,
RIVERBEND 30
Raine Tweedy led all scorers with 20 points for Massaponax in a Commonwealth District home win.
Kyla Coles added nine points, 10 assists and seven steals , while A’Mira Roy chipped in 12 points for the Panthers, who host Spotsylvania on Tuesday.
|Riverbend
|2
|11
|10
|7
|—
|30
|Massaponax
|19
|18
|21
|5
|—
|63
Riverbend: Reiley Gibson 2, Aryauna Brent 9, Tianna Smith 3, Sabrina Hunter 2, MJ Basilica 2, Madison Sarver 7, Anna Bradford 0, Bailey Carter 5. Totals: 8 13-18 30.
Massaponax (4-1): Kyla Coles 9, Ihmani Spears 2, Avery Rau 0, Leah Schoonover 3, Aryonna Cole 9, Raine Tweedy 20, Kiersten Bowler 4, Gabby Athy 0, Janiah Andrews 2, Amira Roy 12, Kimiko Andrew 2. Totals: 26 9-16 63.
3-pointers: Riverbend 1 (Brent). Massaponax 6 (K. Coles 2 Tweedy 2, Schoonover, A. Cole).
COLONIAL FORGE 30,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 19
Brayla Bogier led the way with a game-high 11 points for Colonial Forge in what was primarily a defensive night during the Eagles’ Commonwealth District win.
Jenna Grey and Cameren Downs added eight and six points, respectively, for Colonial Forge.
Taleah Gaither paced Mountain View with nine points.
|Colonial Forge
|12
|8
|3
|7
|—
|30
|Mountain View
|9
|5
|2
|3
|—
|19
Colonial Forge (2-5): Brayla Bogier 11, Jenna Grey 8, Cameren Downs 6, Le’Taysha Arrington 3, Riley Morrison 2. Totals: 13 2-12 30.
Mountain View (2-4): Taleah Gaither 9, Emma Stalteri 3, Caroline Pollock 2, Jasmine Alexander 2, Nia St. Cyr 2, . Totals: 5 9-17 19.
3-pointers: Colonial Forge 2 (Grey 2). Mountain View none.
STAB 87, CHANCELLOR 51
Jasmine Talley scored 19 points to lead Chancellor, but St. Anne’s-Belfield topped the Chargers in the STAB Tip-Off Classic.
M’laya Ainsworth added 17 points for the Chargers, who host Riverbend on Thursday.
|Chancellor
|4
|15
|17
|15
|—
|51
|STAB
|26
|24
|18
|19
|—
|87
Chancellor (0-2): Melody Washington 2, Jasmine Talley 19, Kailana Reed 2, T’Laya Johnson 0, Nachiya Washington 0, Akilah Smith 11, M’laya Ainsworth 17, Zaniah Lucas 0, Marie Adom 0. Totals: 20 7-15 51.
St. Anne’s-Belfield (4-1): Sallie Vick 11, Scottie Hull 3, Mo Johnson 16, Daija Bennett 10, Sabrina Lewis 12, Maddy Rice 2, Khamare Steppe 21, Jakaya Brandon 7, Lyric Branch 3, Bailey Cullen 2. Totals: 38 5-15 87.
3-pointers: Chancellor 4 (Talley 3, Smith), STAB 6 (Lewis 2, Vick, Hull, Bennett, Brandon).
JM 70, COLONIAL BEACH 50
Harmoni Swain poured in 28 points and visiting James Monroe jumped out to a 21-9 first-quarter lead en route to a nondistrict win.
|James Monroe
|21
|13
|17
|19
|—
|70
|Colonial Beach
|9
|16
|12
|13
|—
|50
James Monroe: Isabel Whitman 8, Nia Bryant 10, Harmoni Swain 28, Amath Chol 1, Tianna Firms 8, ZaNiya Young 15, Brianna Bracy 0, Torjhae Ferguson 0. Totals: 25 17-27 70.
Colonial Beach: Leah Phillips 9, Kennedy Muse 12, Ragen Gibson 0, Litany Hostler 0, Cynari Davis 2, Cora Bowler 4, Jadyn McGinniss 8, Abby Michalicek 0, Camari Davis 12, McKenzie Quail 3. Totals: 19 8-14 50.
3-pointers: JM 3 (Whitman, Bryant, Young). CB 4 (Muse 2, Phillips, McGinniss).
