Dorion Staples scored a game-high 19 points, leading Massaponax to a 51-45 win over Courtland in nondistrict competition.
Corey John paced Courtland with 15.
Next, Massaponax takes on Liberty in the Eastern View Christmas Tournament on Dec. 27.
|Courtland
|11
|11
|9
|12
|—
|45
|Massaponax
|11
|8
|19
|13
|—
|51
Courtland (5-1): Corey John 15, Brandon Hilliard 9, Khai Seargeant 8, Xander Alston 7, Zane Fox 3, Robert Harvey 3, Darren Green 0, Kristian Plummer 0. Totals: 17 6-12 45.
Massaponax (5-1): Dorion Staples 19, Alphonzo Williams 13, Arkese Claiborne 7, Tyheem Kimble 6, Noryen Lasley 4, Kaiden Rosenbaum 2, Lanxton Athy 0, Carlton Jacobs 0. Totals: 16 17-27 51.
3-pointers: Courtland 5 (Hilliard 3, Harvey, Alston). Massaponax 2 (Staples 2).
LIBERTY 74,
SPOTSYLVANIA 42
Derrick Brooks led all scorers with 19 as Liberty coasted past Spotsylvania for a non-district win. The Eagles got scoring from 12 different players to pick up their second win.
Jake Taylor paced the Knights with 17 points.
|Spotsylvania
|9
|11
|15
|7
|—
|42
|Liberty
|18
|12
|18
|26
|—
|74
Spotsylvania (0-7): Nathan Widener 3, Trent Reid 8, Jake Taylor 17, Evan Bowles 8, Josiah Patterson 0, Darien Walker 2, Corbin Skebo 4. Totals: 15 11-19 42.
Liberty: (2-5): Johnson 2, Hunter Humphries 3, Derrick Brooks 19, Sean Doores 7, Bryan Barnes 2, Brian Ryman 3, Tre’von White 10, Carter Shepard 2, Russell Morton 9, Webster 3, Dakota Lindsay 4, Nehemiah Gaskins 2. Totals: 29 12-12 74.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 1 (Taylor). Liberty 4 (Humphries, Ryman, Morton, Webster).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LIBERTY 50,
SPOTSYLVANIA 47
Mariah Evans did a stellar job on the scoring end to finish with 20 points but her Knights would fall to Liberty in a home contest.
Haleigh Perkins and Breana Donnell both notched nine points. Jazzmin White totaled 20 points of her own to lead Liberty.
|Liberty
|6
|10
|16
|18
|—
|50
|Spotsylvania
|15
|9
|4
|19
|—
|47
Liberty: Jazzmin White 20, Makenzie Willis 11, Robin Morton 8, Aleya Jenkins 5, Lauren Leatherman 4, Emma Castanzo 2, Keely Crane 0, Tiffany Shull 0, Brianna Gutierrez 0, Jewel Reynolds 0, Kaitlyn Strayer 0, Allison Corvin 0. Totals: 18 14-24 50.
Spotsylvania (2-7): Mariah Evans 20, Haleigh Perkins 9, Breana Donnell 9, Kelsey Bailey 4, Cat Tracy 2, Kallie Buchanan 0, Emily Ewing 0, Zion Johnson 0. Totals: 16 11-19 47.
3-pointers: Liberty none. Spotsylvania 4 (Donnell 3, Perkins).
CHANCELLOR 60,
RIVERBEND 36
T’Laya Johnson provided a huge spark for Chancellor by contributing a team-high 16 points, adding two steals and two assists, for the Chargers in a nondistrict win over Riverbend.
Jasmine Talley and M’kayla Ainsworth chipped in 15 points each. Ainsworth also had 10 rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
Tianna Smith of Riverbend tallied 17 points to lead all scorers.
Chancellor will face Hanover at the Boo Williams Christmas Invitational on Dec. 26.
|Riverbend
|6
|8
|7
|15
|—
|36
|Chancellor
|15
|13
|16
|16
|—
|60
Riverbend (4-3): Tianna Smith 17, Madison Sarver 7, MJ Basilica 4, Aryanna Brent 4, Sabrina Hunter 2, Reiley Gibson 2, Madison Siekirski 0, Jasmine Fernander 0. Totals: 14 5-8 36.
Chancellor (1-2): T’Laya Johnson 16, Jasmine Talley 15, M’kayla Ainsworth 15, Melody Washington 6, Kailana Reed 2, Nachiya Washington 2, Marie Adom 2, Zaniah Lucas 2. Totals: 23 12-23 60.
3-pointers: Riverbend 3 (Smith 3). Chancellor 2 (Talley 2).
MASSAPONAX 61,
COURTLAND 28
Junior A'Mira Roy poured in 23 points and 22 rebounds as the Panthers throttled Courtland for their sixth win of the season. Kyla Coles added eight points, six rebounds and six assists.
Grace Whitenack led the Cougars with 14 points including four 3-pointers.
|Courtland
|5
|7
|12
|4
|—
|28
|Massaponax
|18
|16
|14
|13
|—
|61
Courtland (2-5): Grace Whitenack 14, Atlee Thompson 2, Laila Campbell 6, Deziree Johnson 2, Jaidyn Taylor 2, Noelle Hodges 2. Totals: 10 4-4 28.
Massaponax (6-1): Kyla Coles 8, Imahni Spears 7, Leah Schoonover 10, Aryonna Coles 5, Raine Tweedy 4, Gabby Athy 4, A’Mira Roy 23. Totals: 26 6-12 61.
3-pointers: Courtland 4 (Whitenack 4). Massaponax 3 (Schoonover 2, A. Coles).
COLONIAL BEACH 34,
CHINCOTEAGUE 30
Led by an aggressive defense, Colonial Beach outscored Chincoteague 27-11 in the second half to get the win on Thursday night. Kennedy Muse led the Drifters with 21 points including five triples.
|Chincoteague
|16
|3
|5
|6
|—
|30
|Colonial Beach
|6
|1
|10
|17
|—
|34
Chincoteague: Alanna Hall 4, Alexis Marshall 2, Emma Jackson 4, Caroline Shelley 9, Lindsey O’Shea 6, Briana Hess 2, Megan Horner 3. Totals: 12 5-16 30.
Colonial Beach (4-3): Leah Phillips 2, Kennedy Muse 21, Cynaria Davis 2, Cora Bowler 6, Camari Davis 3. Totals: 10 8-22 34.
3-pointers: Chincoteague 1 (Horner). Colonial Beach 6 (Muse 5, Bowler).
