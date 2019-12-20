Tejahn Whiting exploded for a big night, scoring 32 points to help give the Caroline boys basketball team a satisfying 75–55 victory over Lee–Davis in the Goochland Holiday Invitational on Friday.
Ryan Golladay chipped in 10 points for the Cavaliers. Drew Ware had 20 for Lee–Davis.
Tournament play continues for the Cavaliers Saturday when they face Patrick Henry–Ashland at 6 p.m.
|Caroline
|21
|21
|24
|9
|—
|75
|Lee-Davis
|5
|18
|15
|17
|—
|55
Caroline: Tejahn Whiting 32, Ryan Golladay 10, Anthony Dowdy 8, Terrell Poole 7, Tre Terrell 7, Darius Fortune 5, Marquis Morris 4, Hawkin Mills 2, Dominique Washington 0. Totals: 26 13-19 75.
Lee-Davis: Drew Ware 20, Wyatt Brown 10, Kwadell McQueen 8, Cody Willett 6, Eli Lewis 4, Samuel Grubbs 4, Jordan Callahan 2, Graham McGill 1, Cam Eldridge 0, Jonathan Hess 0. Totals: 15 18-22 55.
3-pointers: Caroline 10 (Whiting 5, Golladay 2, Dowdy, Poole, Fortune). Lee-Davis 7 (Ware 3, Willett 2, Brown 2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
VIRGINIA ACADEMY 80,
CHANCELLOR 71
Corey Caulker and Christian McLeod paced Virginia Academy’s scoring output with 21 and 19 points, respectively, as the Patriots defeated Chancellor in the inaugural Colonial Beach Drifter Classic.
Ziggy Carter scored 20 points for Chancellor, while AJ Coghill added 16.
Virginia Academy advances to face Colonial Beach in the tournament championship today at 6 p.m., while Chancellor has a 4 p.m. consolation matchup against Grace Christian.
|Chancellor
|16
|15
|17
|23
|—
|71
|VA Academy
|12
|20
|23
|25
|—
|80
Chancellor (1-3): Ziggy Carter 20, AJ Coghill 16, Anthony Melvin 11, Isaiah Coleman 6, Vincent Lewis 6, Jaden Voyd 4, Breydon Williams 2, Alijah Callahan 2, Matt Mesick 0, Jason Jackson 0, Jamari Fleming 0. Totals: 25 17-24 80.
Virginia Academy: Corey Caulker 21, Christian McLeod 19, Jayden Haggler 15, Corde Jenkins 12, Blake Berry 11, Josh Jones 2, Jake Williams 0. Totals: 25 20-26 80.
3-pointers: Chancellor 4 (Carter 2, Coghill, Coleman). Virginia Academy (Caulker 5, Berry 3, McLeod 2).
COLONIAL BEACH 71,
GRACE CHRISTIAN 62
Corvion Davis scored his 1,000th career point in a 30-point, 12 rebound effort as the Drifters held off Grace Christian Academy.
Jace Jett contributed 19 points and Tavares Lucas dished out six assists in the win.
|Grace Christian
|6
|7
|26
|23
|—
|62
|Colonial Beach
|22
|17
|16
|16
|—
|71
Grace Christian: Malcolm 20, Marquis 6, PJ 12, Jeremiah 0, Da’mereo 0, Jalen 4, Marqez 5, Christian 0, Ty 2, Khalil 6, Donovan 7, Robert 0. Totals: 25 8-28 62
Colonial Beach (5-3): Corvion Davis 30, Tavares Lucas 12, Charles Pietras 0, MJ Virgil 2, Calan Brewster 0, Jace Jett 19, Trey Pietras 3, Tyson Lasse 5, Shaun Johnson 0, Seth Jewell 0. Totals: 23 20-41 71.
3-pointers: Grace Christian 4 (Malcolm 2, Marquis, Donovan). Colonial Beach 4 (Davis 3, Jett).
Thursday’s game
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CAROLINE 48,
BANNER CHRISTIAN 34
Avianna Hopewell scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half as Caroline pulled away from Banner Christian to win the Caroliine Christmas Tournament. Hopwell was named MVP of the tournament.
Tamaya Morton registered a double-double in the victory and LaNadia Loving scored a dozen.
|Banner Christian
|11
|4
|11
|8
|—
|34
|Caroline
|11
|6
|18
|13
|—
|48
Banner Christian: Julz Green 0, Norea Hood 1, Bonnie Lin 3, Minseo Kim 8, Nadia Vusteveen 15, Sherby Fens 0, Natalie Wiiki 2, Victoria Yancey 0, Charity James 5, Sophia Jennings 0, Betty Desta 0. Totals: 10 12-19, 34.
Caroline (4-3): Elisa Vignando 8, Jordan Copper 2, Bri Morton 4, Keshyra Jiggetts 0, Avianna Hopewell 12, Gabriela Mont 0, Grace Shannon 0, Tamaya Morton 10, Samira Price 0, LaNadia Loving 12, Delaney Haislop 0, Amayah James 0. Totals: 21 6-16 48.
3-pointers: Banner Christian 2 (Lin, James). Caroline 1 (Vignando).
Wednesday’s game
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CAROLINE 40,
THOMAS JEFFERSON 33
Brianna Morton and Avianna Hopewell both posted a team-high 10 points to lead charge as the Caroline Cavaliers defeated Thomas Jefferson during day one of the program’s hosted tournament.
Layla Williams led all scorers with 13 points for Thomas Jefferson.
|Thomas Jefferson
|5
|6
|11
|11
|—
|33
|Caroline
|9
|10
|8
|13
|—
|40
Thomas Jefferson: Layla Williams 13, Brianna Gray 8, Jayla Hervathsons 7, Jaedyn Cook 3, Meyahia Lawrence 0. Totals: 11 8-19 33.
Caroline (3-3): Brianna Morton 10, Avianna Hopewell 10, Landia Loving 5, Tamaya Morton 4, Elisa Vignando 4, Jordan Copper 3, Grace Shannon 2, Gabriela Mont 1, Amayah James 1. Totals: 12 14-20 40.
3-pointers: Thomas Jefferson 1 (Williams). Caroline 2 (B. Morton, Hopewell).
