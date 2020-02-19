BOYS BASKETBALL
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Thursday’s semifinals
At Courtland
Chancellor vs. Eastern View, 5
Courtland vs. James Monroe, 7
NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT
Wednesday’s semifinal
Colonial Beach 75, Washington & Lee 70
Friday’s final at Lancaster
Semifinal winners
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinal
Colgan at Patriot, 7
Friday’s quarterfinals
Battlefield at Massaponax, 7
Gar-Field at Potomac, 7
John Champe at Forest Park, 7
REGION 5D
Thursday’s first round
Stafford at North Stafford, 6
Brooke Point at Albemarle, 7
Mountain View at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 7
Harrisonburg at William Fleming
REGION 4B
Monday’s first round
Orange at Eastern View
Hanover at Patrick Henry-Ashland
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Hanover/Patrick Henry winner at Courtland
Chancellor at Huguenot
George Wythe at Louisa
Orange/Eastern View winner at Monacan
REGION 3B
Friday’s first round
Manassas Park at George Mason, 7:45
Saturday’s quarterfinal
Independence at James Monroe, 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Thursday’s semifinals
At King George
Chancellor vs. Eastern View, 5
King George vs. Caroline, 6:30
REGION 6B
Friday’s quarterfinals
Patriot at Colonial Forge, 6
Potomac at Colgan, 7
Stonewall Jackson at Woodbridge, 7
Forest Park at Osbourn Park, 7
REGION 5D
Friday’s first round
Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 5
Mountain View at Albemarle, 5:30
North Stafford at Brooke Point, 6
Harrisonburg at William Fleming
REGION 4B
Monday’s first round
Chancellor at Caroline
Huguenot at Powhatan
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Huguenot/Powhatan winner at King George
Caroline/Chancellor winner at Monacan
Patrick Henry-Ashland at Eastern View
Louisa at Hanover
DELANEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Thursday’s semifinals
Fredericksburg Christian at Seton
Wakefield/Trinity Christian winner at Highland
