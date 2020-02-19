BOYS BASKETBALL

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Thursday’s semifinals

At Courtland

Chancellor vs. Eastern View, 5

Courtland vs. James Monroe, 7

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

Wednesday’s semifinal

Colonial Beach 75, Washington & Lee 70

Friday’s final at Lancaster

Semifinal winners

REGION 6B

Thursday’s quarterfinal

Colgan at Patriot, 7

Friday’s quarterfinals

Battlefield at Massaponax, 7

Gar-Field at Potomac, 7

John Champe at Forest Park, 7

REGION 5D

Thursday’s first round

Stafford at North Stafford, 6

Brooke Point at Albemarle, 7

Mountain View at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 7

Harrisonburg at William Fleming

REGION 4B

Monday’s first round

Orange at Eastern View

Hanover at Patrick Henry-Ashland

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Hanover/Patrick Henry winner at Courtland

Chancellor at Huguenot

George Wythe at Louisa

Orange/Eastern View winner at Monacan

REGION 3B

Friday’s first round

Manassas Park at George Mason, 7:45

Saturday’s quarterfinal

Independence at James Monroe, 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Thursday’s semifinals

At King George

Chancellor vs. Eastern View, 5

King George vs. Caroline, 6:30

REGION 6B

Friday’s quarterfinals

Patriot at Colonial Forge, 6

Potomac at Colgan, 7

Stonewall Jackson at Woodbridge, 7

Forest Park at Osbourn Park, 7

REGION 5D

Friday’s first round

Stafford at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 5

Mountain View at Albemarle, 5:30

North Stafford at Brooke Point, 6

Harrisonburg at William Fleming

REGION 4B

Monday’s first round

Chancellor at Caroline

Huguenot at Powhatan

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Huguenot/Powhatan winner at King George

Caroline/Chancellor winner at Monacan

Patrick Henry-Ashland at Eastern View

Louisa at Hanover

DELANEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Thursday’s semifinals

Fredericksburg Christian at Seton

Wakefield/Trinity Christian winner at Highland

