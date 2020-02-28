BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION 6B

Friday’s final

Potomac 55, Massaponax 48

REGION 4B

Friday’s semifinals

Courtland 86, Huguenot 78

Monacan 68, Louisa 60

Monday’s final

Monacan at Courtland, 7

REGION 1A

Saturday’s final

Mathews at Colonial Beach, 6

VISAA DIVISION III

At Virginia State U.

Friday’s semifinals

Life Christian 69, Fairfax Christian 51

Eastern Mennonite 64, Carmel 62

Saturday’s final

Eastern Mennonite vs. Life Christian. noon

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGION 4B

Friday’s semifinals

Hanover 55, King George 36

Monacan 73, Eastern View 29

Monday’s final

Hanover at Monacan

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments