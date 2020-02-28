BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 6B
Friday’s final
Potomac 55, Massaponax 48
REGION 4B
Friday’s semifinals
Courtland 86, Huguenot 78
Monacan 68, Louisa 60
Monday’s final
Monacan at Courtland, 7
REGION 1A
Saturday’s final
Mathews at Colonial Beach, 6
VISAA DIVISION III
At Virginia State U.
Friday’s semifinals
Life Christian 69, Fairfax Christian 51
Eastern Mennonite 64, Carmel 62
Saturday’s final
Eastern Mennonite vs. Life Christian. noon
GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGION 4B
Friday’s semifinals
Hanover 55, King George 36
Monacan 73, Eastern View 29
Monday’s final
Hanover at Monacan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.