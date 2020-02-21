BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION 6B

Thursday’s quarterfinal

Patriot 77, Colgan 57

Friday’s quarterfinals

Massaponax 49, Battlefield 48, OT

Potomac 67, Gar-Field 34

Forest Park 56, John Champe 50

Tuesday’s semifinals

Massaponax at Patriot

Forest Park at Potomac

REGION 5D

Friday’s quarterfinals

North Stafford 43, Stafford 41

Albemarle 58, Brooke Point 50

Patrick Henry–Roanoke 46, Mountain View 43

William Fleming 74, Harrisonburg 57

Tuesday’s semifinals

North Stafford at Patrick Henry-Roanoke

Albemarle vs. William Fleming

REGION 4B

Monday’s first round

Orange at Eastern View

Hanover at Patrick Henry-Ashland

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Hanover/Patrick Henry winner at Courtland

Chancellor at Huguenot

George Wythe at Louisa

Orange/Eastern View winner at Monacan

REGION 3B

Friday’s first round

George Mason 72, Manassas Park 62

William Monroe 67, Brentsville 31

Armstrong 83, Warren County 50

Saturday’s first round

Independence at James Monroe, 2

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

JM/Independence winner at Central-Woodstock

William Monroe at Skyline

George Mason at Goochland

Armstrong at Maggie Walker

REGION 1A

Monday’s quarterfinals

Rappahannock at Colonial Beach, 6

Northampton at Charles City, 6

West Point at Mathews, 6

Washington & Lee at Lancaster, 6

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGION 6B

Friday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Forge 63, Patriot 60

Colgan 56, Potomac 48

Stonewall Jackson 59, Woodbridge 52

Osbourn Park 45, Forest Park 31

Tuesday’s semifinals

Colonial Forge Osbourn Park

Colgan vs. Stonewall Jackson

REGION 5D

Friday’s first round

Patrick Henry–Roanoke 57, Stafford 24

Albemarle 60, Mountain View 24

North Stafford 51, Brooke Point 48

William Fleming 60, Harrisonburg 47

Tuesday’s semifinals

North Stafford vs. Patrick Henry–Roanoke

Albemarle vs. William Fleming

REGION 4B

Monday’s first round

Chancellor at Caroline

Huguenot at Powhatan

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Huguenot/Powhatan winner at King George

Caroline/Chancellor winner at Monacan

Patrick Henry–Ashland at Eastern View

Louisa at Hanover

REGION 3B

Friday’s first round

Central 55, Skyline 40

George Mason 50, Manassas Park 16

Warren Co. 50, Armstrong 55

James Monroe 61, Independence 46

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Central at William Monroe, 6

George Mason at Goochland, 6

Warren County at Brentsville, 6

James Monroe at Maggie Walker, 5:30

REGION 1A

Monday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Beach at West Point, 6

Chincoteague at Rappahannock, 6

Middlesex at Lancaster, 6

Mathews at Northampton, 6

DELANEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Saturday’s final

Fredericksburg Christian at Highland, 5

