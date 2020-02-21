BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 6B
Thursday’s quarterfinal
Patriot 77, Colgan 57
Friday’s quarterfinals
Massaponax 49, Battlefield 48, OT
Potomac 67, Gar-Field 34
Forest Park 56, John Champe 50
Tuesday’s semifinals
Massaponax at Patriot
Forest Park at Potomac
REGION 5D
Friday’s quarterfinals
North Stafford 43, Stafford 41
Albemarle 58, Brooke Point 50
Patrick Henry–Roanoke 46, Mountain View 43
William Fleming 74, Harrisonburg 57
Tuesday’s semifinals
North Stafford at Patrick Henry-Roanoke
Albemarle vs. William Fleming
REGION 4B
Monday’s first round
Orange at Eastern View
Hanover at Patrick Henry-Ashland
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Hanover/Patrick Henry winner at Courtland
Chancellor at Huguenot
George Wythe at Louisa
Orange/Eastern View winner at Monacan
REGION 3B
Friday’s first round
George Mason 72, Manassas Park 62
William Monroe 67, Brentsville 31
Armstrong 83, Warren County 50
Saturday’s first round
Independence at James Monroe, 2
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
JM/Independence winner at Central-Woodstock
William Monroe at Skyline
George Mason at Goochland
Armstrong at Maggie Walker
REGION 1A
Monday’s quarterfinals
Rappahannock at Colonial Beach, 6
Northampton at Charles City, 6
West Point at Mathews, 6
Washington & Lee at Lancaster, 6
GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGION 6B
Friday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge 63, Patriot 60
Colgan 56, Potomac 48
Stonewall Jackson 59, Woodbridge 52
Osbourn Park 45, Forest Park 31
Tuesday’s semifinals
Colonial Forge Osbourn Park
Colgan vs. Stonewall Jackson
REGION 5D
Friday’s first round
Patrick Henry–Roanoke 57, Stafford 24
Albemarle 60, Mountain View 24
North Stafford 51, Brooke Point 48
William Fleming 60, Harrisonburg 47
Tuesday’s semifinals
North Stafford vs. Patrick Henry–Roanoke
Albemarle vs. William Fleming
REGION 4B
Monday’s first round
Chancellor at Caroline
Huguenot at Powhatan
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Huguenot/Powhatan winner at King George
Caroline/Chancellor winner at Monacan
Patrick Henry–Ashland at Eastern View
Louisa at Hanover
REGION 3B
Friday’s first round
Central 55, Skyline 40
George Mason 50, Manassas Park 16
Warren Co. 50, Armstrong 55
James Monroe 61, Independence 46
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Central at William Monroe, 6
George Mason at Goochland, 6
Warren County at Brentsville, 6
James Monroe at Maggie Walker, 5:30
REGION 1A
Monday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Beach at West Point, 6
Chincoteague at Rappahannock, 6
Middlesex at Lancaster, 6
Mathews at Northampton, 6
DELANEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Saturday’s final
Fredericksburg Christian at Highland, 5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.